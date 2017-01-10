Rebels Fall to Camden in Overtime, 51-43

BY BRAD SAM

brad@mckenziebanner.com

McKENZIE (January 3) — McKenzie hosted Camden Tuesday night for a pair of non-district high school hoops contests. The Lady Rebels showed some defensive prowess, holding the Lady Lions to single digits in each quarter of a 60-24 rout. Defense was a big factor in the nightcap as well, as the boys dogged it out to a 38-38 tie at the end of regulation. Unfortunately for the home crowd, the Rebels failed to score from the field in overtime and fell, 51-43.

McKenzie Lady Rebels 60, Camden Lady Lions 24

The Lady Rebels set the tone early, outscoring Camden, 245, in the opening frame. Anna Comer led with eight points, including a three-pointer. Jacey Davis scored five, including a three. Shelby Davis also had five points, and Bailey Nelson, Camille Travis and Carissa Britt each had a pair. Lady Lion Brenna Caldwell hit a three-pointer, and Payton Hunt scored two points.

The second quarter was a 6-6 stalemate, with Lady Lion Britney Minor scoring four and Brittney Fox a pair. Comer, J. Davis and Britt each had a pair for McKenzie. At the half, the Lady Rebels were in control, 30-11.

McKenzie dashed any hopes of a Camden rally with a 17-6 advantage in the third. Comer scored six points, including another three-pointer. J. Davis scored five, Nelson had four, and Britt added a pair. Fox had four for the Lady Lions, and Minor added a pair. Entering the final frame, the Lady Rebels led, 47-17.

McKenzie sealed the victory with a 13-7 fourth quarter. Lady Rebel Lilli Taylor scored five, including a three. Isabelle Colotta also hit a three, S. Davis and Britt had a pair, and Olivia Wright hit a free throw. Minor scored three points for Camden, and Hunt and Fox each had a pair.

Lady Rebel Anna Comer led all scorers with 16 points, including a pair of three-pointers. Jacey Davis had a dozen, including a three. Carissa Britt had eight points.

Britney Minor led Camden with nine points. Brittney Fox scored eight.

Camden had a 28-23 edge over McKenzie in rebounding, led by Britney Minor with 15.

Anna Comer led the Lady Rebels with seven boards, while another nine players had at least one rebound for McKenzie.

Lions 51, Rebels 43 (OT)

The Lions edged the Rebels in the first frame, 7-6. Hunter Vick had five points for Camden, and Diego Womack had the other two. Lucas King, Brandon Baucum and Tyler King each had a pair for McKenzie.

The Rebels tied things up with a 12-11 advantage in the second quarter. Baucum scored eight, including a three-pointer, and L. King and T. King each added a pair. Womack had four, Cody Brown hit a three, and Vick and Colton Smith each had a pair. At the half, the score was 18-18.

Camden squeaked by again in the third, 7-6, led by Womack with three points. Vick and Smith each added a pair. Baucum, T. King and Dajour Edmunson had two points each. Heading into the final frame of regulation, the Lions led, 25-24.

Baucum struck first to give the Rebels a lead early in the fourth, but Womack answered on the other end. Rebel Preston Henderson drained a three, then Vick split a pair at the line. T. King scored, but Smith answered. L. King put McKenzie up three with a deuce, but Womack pulled up for a deep shot on the other end to knot the score. T. King split a pair, and Henderson scored again with two and a half minutes left. Womack hit two freebies, and Dajour Edmunson answered with a deuce. With just over a minute on the clock, Smith drew a foul on a made shot, and tied the game with the charity toss. McKenzie ran down the clock looking for a good final shot, and T. King went to the basket with one second left. Vick flew in to make a clean block, and the game went into overtime tied at 38-38.

Vick scored first in the extra period, then T. King split a pair. Vick pulled off an old-fashioned three-point play to give Camden a four-point advantage, and T. King answered with two from the line. Lion Dalton Furr hit a pair, and Edmunson answered in kind. Furr buried a deuce, and Vick followed suit with just a half a minute remaining. A late turnover doomed McKenzie, and Womack hit a pair of free throws to seal the Camden win, 51-43.

Lion Diego Womack led all scorers with 18 points, including a three. Hunter Vick scored 17, and Colton Smith had nine points.

Brandon Baucum led McKenzie with 14 points, including a three-pointer. Tyler King scored a dozen.

Camden outrebounded the Rebels, 31-20, led by Diego Womack with 15. Hunter Vick had six boards. Brandon Baucum led McKenzie with eight rebounds.

Photos by Brad Sam/The McKenzie Banner