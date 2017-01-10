TCAT-McKenzie Holds Fall 2016 Graduation

The fall trimester at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology at McKenzie ended with graduation on December 20th. The ceremony was held at McKenzie First Cumberland Presbyterian Church and led by Dr. Bradley White, director. The guest speaker for the ceremony was C.J. Scott. C.J. is enrolled in the Machine Tool Technology program at TCAT McKenzie. He is retired from the military (Air Force), is serving as secretary for the local SkillsUSA chapter, and was recently selected as TCAT McKenzie’s 2016 -17 Outstanding Student of the Year.

A total of 35 students earned a certificate or diploma level during the fall trimester. The students who completed requirements for certificate or diploma levels are: Administrative Office Technology- Ashley Pierce and Michelle Wheeler; Automotive Technology- Cody Lockhart; Computer Information Technology – Marcus Moore, Valencia Parr, Christopher Shawn and Jonathan Wilbert; HVAC/Refrigeration – Hunter Turner; Industrial Maintenance-Houston Brunmeir, David Capps, William Cobb, Toshua Croom, Jospeh Gaylord, Luther Gurley, Joseph Hoke, Brett Kayser, Isaac McMackin, Trevor Stout, James Suratt, William Tegethoff and Matthew Williams; Machine Tool Technology- Adrian Jamison; Production Automation – Mark Chandler, Hunter Stout, Brent Tripp, William Bradley Bynum and William Hunter Bynum; Telecommunications- Ramsey Carter and William Totty; Welding Technology- Matthew Giersch, Austin Goodrum, Logan Gurley, Justice Haley, Aaron Hilliard, and Donovan Simmons.

Following the ceremony, a reception was held in honor of the graduates and their families.

Congratulations from the staff and faculty at TCAT-McKenzie to our summer trimester graduates.