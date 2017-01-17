NOTICE OF INTENT TO SURFACE MINE

Kentucky-Tennessee Clay Company of 5450 Highway 22, P.O. Box 232, Gleason, TN 38229, (731) 648-2509 intends to apply to the State of Tennessee, division of water pollution control, mining section, for a renewal permit to mine clay in Carroll County. The proposed permit of 1117 acres is located on the Cottage Grove, TN 7.5’ USGS quadrangle in the South Fork Obion River Watershed, drained by Todd Creek. Any interested parties may contact The Other Minerals Program, 3711 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37921, or at (865) 594-6035, within 30 days of this publication.

R7532