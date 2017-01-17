NOTICE OF INTENT TO SURFACE MINE

Gleason Clay Company of PO Box 111, Gleason, TN, 38229, Phone (731) 648-5596, has made application to the State of Tennessee, Division of Water Pollution Control, for renewal of Mine #12 to mine ball clay in Weakley County. The proposed permit of 39.5 +/- acres is located in the McKenzie, TN Quadrangle and is drained by Bond Branch. Any interested parties may contact the Mining Section, 3711 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37921. Phone (865) 594-6035, within (30) days of this publication.

