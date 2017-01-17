SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on February 15, 2017 on or about 11:00AM local time, at the East door, Carroll County Courthouse, Huntingdon, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by SUSAN DIANE GRAHAM, to C. THOMAS CATES, Trustee, on June 17, 1999, at Record Book 450, Page 76 as Instrument No. 68907 in the real property records of Carroll County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: The Bank of New York Mellon f/k/a The Bank of New York, as Successor Trustee to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., successor by merger to Chase Bank of Texas, National Association for Saxon Asset Securities Trust 1999-3, Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Certificates, Series 1999-3 The following real estate located in Carroll County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: BEGINNING AT A STAKE SET IN THE EAST MARGIN OF CARROLL STREET AND RUNS SOUTH WITH THE EAST MARGIN OF SAID STREET 60 FEET (SHOWN BY TAX RECORDS TO BE 85 FEET) TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE R. L. KING LOT; THENCE IN AN EASTERLY DIRECTION BETWEEN PARALLEL LINES 190 FEET TO A 12 FOOT ALLEY; THENCE IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION, PARALLEL TO CARROLL STREET, 60 FEET (SHOWN ON TAX RECORDS TO BE 85 FEET) TO A SET STAKE; THENCE IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION 190 FEET TO THE BEGINNING CORNER ON WHICH IS SITUATED A BRICK RESIDENCE, THE HOME OF THE LATE R. L. WITHERS. (LEGAL DESCRIPTION TAKEN FROM PRIOR DEED.) Tax ID: 066C E 00300 000 Current Owner(s) of Property: SUSAN DIANE GRAHAM The street address of the above described property is believed to be 106 NORTH CARROLL STREET, BRUCETON, TN 38317, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TRUSTEE/SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO RESCIND THE SALE. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE DEPOSIT PAID. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: MERS THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-117 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 16-000919-670 MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s) Premier Building, Suite 404, 5217 Maryland Way, Brentwood, Tennessee 37027 PHONE:(615)238-3630 EMAIL:tnsales@mwzmlaw.com

A7202/2-3