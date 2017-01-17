Weekly Crossword
CLUES ACROSS
1. Short tributary of the Seille
5. Where you sleep
8. Crinkle
12. Regions
14. United States
15. Icelandic poetry books
16. Transferred property
18. Electrocardiography
19. From here
20. Hunting or observation expedition
21. Used to make cabins
22. Containers
23. Famed patriot
26. Makes less intense
30. Forced to take refuge
31. Campaigner
32. Special security team
33. Egyptian city
34. The Muse of lyric and hymns
39. What newlyweds just said
42. Pain
44. Norwegian village
46. Produced on paper
47. Acceptance
49. Semite
50. Detective Ventura
51. Martens
56. Small mammal related to rabbits
57. Airsick
58. Itinerant
59. Has spotted
60. Garland
61. Search engine
62. Former Knick and Bull Curry
63. Student selected components
64. Norwegian island
3. The Great Barrier ___
4. Father
5. Civil War general Don Carlos
6. Bodyguards
7. Knives
8. Member of U.S. Navy
9. English prince
10. Expression
11. Giants great Willie
13. Curving
17. Actress Keaton
24. Deploy
25. Medicine that treats animals
26. We all have it
27. Greek goddess of the dawn
28. Kevin Smith film “Chasing __”
29. City in India
35. Went jogging 36. What thespians do
37. One and only
38. Largest English dictionary (abbr.)
40. Obstructs from a course
41. Prophets
42. Prefix meaning on or above
43. Got up
44. Drenched
45. N.Y. State capital
47. Sampled
48. Tending to an end
49. Architectural recess
52. Undergarments
53. Ethnic group in China
54. Reactive structure
55. Greek portico

CLUES DOWN
1. Fathers
2. Region
1-17-17 See solution in next week’s edition.