Weekly Crossword

CLUES ACROSS

1. Short tributary of the Seille

5. Where you sleep

8. Crinkle

12. Regions

14. United States

15. Icelandic poetry books

16. Transferred property

18. Electrocardiography

19. From here

20. Hunting or observation expedition

21. Used to make cabins

22. Containers

23. Famed patriot

26. Makes less intense

30. Forced to take refuge

31. Campaigner

32. Special security team

33. Egyptian city

34. The Muse of lyric and hymns

39. What newlyweds just said

42. Pain

44. Norwegian village

46. Produced on paper

47. Acceptance

49. Semite

50. Detective Ventura

51. Martens

56. Small mammal related to rabbits

57. Airsick

58. Itinerant

59. Has spotted

60. Garland

61. Search engine

62. Former Knick and Bull Curry

63. Student selected components

64. Norwegian island

3. The Great Barrier ___

4. Father

5. Civil War general Don Carlos

6. Bodyguards

7. Knives

8. Member of U.S. Navy

9. English prince

10. Expression

11. Giants great Willie

13. Curving

17. Actress Keaton

24. Deploy

25. Medicine that treats animals

26. We all have it

27. Greek goddess of the dawn

28. Kevin Smith film “Chasing __”

29. City in India

35. Went jogging 36. What thespians do

37. One and only

38. Largest English dictionary (abbr.)

40. Obstructs from a course

41. Prophets

42. Prefix meaning on or above

43. Got up

44. Drenched

45. N.Y. State capital

47. Sampled

48. Tending to an end

49. Architectural recess

52. Undergarments

53. Ethnic group in China

54. Reactive structure

55. Greek portico CLUES DOWN

1. Fathers

2. Region

1-17-17 See solution in next week’s edition.