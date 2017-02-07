Carroll County General Sessions

The Following cases were bound over to the Grand Jury: Cory L. Braden, East Dunn Street, Rockwood: theft of property-$ 10,000-$60,000.

Billy Leon Jessee, Highway 210, Huntingdon: initiate manufacture of methamphetamine, possession unlawful drug paraphernalia- attempt, criminal trespass.

The following cases were disposed: William B. Coleman, Main Street, Hollow Rock: worthless checks-up to $500-restitution to be paid in full, no contact with Little General of Huntingdon, no fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 7 days, 11 months and 22 days supervised probation. Failure to appear on citation-no fine and cost on guilty plea, order to serve 7 days, 11 months and 22 days supervised probation.

Kermit M. Cozart, Church Street: probation violation-partial revocation, no fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 10 days.

Brad Crider, Maple Street, Huntingdon: public intoxication-$ 50 fine.

Amanda Dickerson, Vale-McKenzie Road, Hollow Rock: compulsory school attendance / two counts. On each count-penalty-$ 50 fine and cost on guilty plea, supervised probation for 180 days.

Jerry R. Ellis, Quiet Place, Huntingdon: probation violation- no fine and cost on guilty plea, partial revocation, to serve 30 days.

Johnny Earl Mathis, Bob White Lane, Paris: driving while license suspended-second or subsequent-$ 150 fine and cost on guilty plea, 21 days unsupervised probation. Failure to appear-misdemeanor-$ 100 fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 2 days, 11 months and 27 days unsupervised probation.

Jennifer McGregor, McLemoresville Road, Huntingdon: assault- attempt-no contact with victim except pursuant to court ordered visitation schedule, anger management, pre-trial diversion until August 3, 2017.

Harry Truman McNeal, Vale Road, Mansfield-failure to appear- misdemeanor-dismissed.

James Douglas Meadows, West College Street, Henry: probation violation-no fine and cost on guilty plea, partial revocation, to serve 30 days. Failure to appear- misdemeanor-no fine and cost on guilty plea, 10 months and 29 days unsupervised probation.

Zachary K. Pallay, Old McKenzie Road, Paris: probation violation- no fine and cost on guilty plea, partial revocation, to serve 30 days.

David Pettigrew, Pafford Street, Big Sandy: failure to appear- misdemeanor-no fine and cost on guilty plea.

Sheridie Renae Smith, Highland Street, Bruceton: theft (up to $1,000)-restitution to be paid in full, no contact with Dollar General, $50 fine and cost on guilty plea, 11 months and 29 days supervised probation.

Tracy M. Watson, Old Union Road, Paris: probation violation- no fine and cost on guilty plea, partial revocation, to serve 10 days.

Charlotte Wright, Spring Creek Road, Lavinia: DUI #1-11 months and 29 days suspended, 11 months and 29 days unsupervised probation, $350 fine plus court costs, 48 hours jail, not to drive for one year, loss of license one year, additional probation provision of supervised with SSI. Driving while license suspended- dismissed.

Caleb Ashton Young, Cedar Street, Milan: violation protective order-conditions on release- dismissed.

Timothy Lynn Love Jr., Patsy Lane, Cedar Grove: assault-attempt- no violent contact with victim, pre-trial diversion until August 3, 2017. Interference with emergency calls-dismissed. Resist stop, arrest, search (no weapon)-dismissed.

James McMullen, Highway 77, Paris: failure to appear-misdemeanor- no fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 30 days.

Michael S. Mitchell, Barker Road, Atwood: reckless endangerment- no weapon involved-no violent contact with victim, pre-trial diversion until January 4, 2018, anger management.

Patrick Michael Patterson, Huntingdon Motel, Huntingdon: domestic assault-no contact with victim, anger management class, mental health evaluation and follow recommendations, no fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 10 days, 11 months and 19 days supervised probation.

Octavious Strayhorn, Cedar Street, McKenzie: domestic assault- no violent contact with victim, $500 fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 10 days, 11 months and 19 days supervised probation. Simple possession / casual exchange-no violent contact with victim, $500 fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 10 days, 11 months and 19 days supervised probation.

Ausie W. Welch, McKendree Lane, Huntingdon: theft of property-$ 500-$1,000-facility-restitution to be paid in full, no contact with victims or their property, no fine and cost on guilty plea, credit for time served, 11 months and 29 days supervised probation.

Elise M. Wilson, Hollow Rock Branch Lane, Hollow Rock: theft (up to $500)-restitution to be paid in full, no contact with Walmart, pre-trial diversion until August 3, 2017.

Vasquez Yarbrough, Smyrna Road, Huntingdon: assault-attempt- no contact with Aidan Hampton or Cinda Hampton, no fine and cost on guilty plea, credit for time served, 11 months and 29 days supervised probation. Assault-physical contact-no contact with Aidan Hampton or Cinda Hampton, no fine and cost on guilty plea, credit for time served, 11 months and 29 days supervised probation.