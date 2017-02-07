Carroll County Sheriff’s Reports

Assault — A Cedar Grove man was arrested January 31 after allegedly attacking a family member. Deputy Scotty Davis charged Nicholas Taylor, 24, of 1145 Highway 220 with domestic assault and public intoxication. According to Davis’ report, deputies were dispatched to Taylor’s address after he assaulted his father. He was found walking down the road in his underwear, and admitted to using drugs earlier that day. His father told deputies that Nicholas had struck him on the side of the head with a closed fist.

Burglary — Authorities are investigating a burglary. William and Miranda Dale of Huntingdon reported to deputies on January 24 that someone broke into a residential building they own and stole two hunting knives, a multitool and leather sheath, and a locking gas cap. A screwdriver was recovered from the scene.

Burglary — Authorities are investigating a burglary. Roger Turner of Buena Vista reported to deputies on January 25 that he arrived at a property in Buena Vista belonging to Brandon Turner and saw a black vehicle believed to be an Expedition backed up to the barn. As he approached the barn, a white man ran out of the building and into the vehicle. Turner attempted to follow the vehicle, but lost it. He described it as being dirty and having stickers in the back windows. Some locks in the barn were cut and three new Rural King batteries and some tools were missing.

Impersonation — Authorities are investigating a case of identity theft. Jennifer Floyd of Atwood reported to deputies on January 30 that someone had gotten a Georgia driver’s license and credit cards in her name.