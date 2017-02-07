McKenzie Police Reports

Leaving the scene of an accident (Property damage)

— According to a report filed by MPD Sergeant Jeff Winberry, on February 1, the officer received a call from McKenzie Fire Department Chief Brian Tucker stating that someone had hit a fire hydrant and a mail box on Heather Lane. Responding, the officer did not locate a vehicle at the scene. On February 2, the vehicle involved in the accident, described in the report as a white-colored, 2013 Chevrolet registered to Patrick Jerome Ross, 41, David Street, McKenzie, was located at an auto body repair shop in McKenzie. The officer called Ross and advised him to come to MPD and provide information relative to the accident. Ross came to MPD and wrote a statement regarding the accident and was cited into Carroll County General Sessions Court for the listed offense. Ross stated that he would pay for repairs to the fire hydrant and mailbox.

Theft — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Billy King, the officer responded to a shoplifter call at the Shell Fuel Station located on Cedar Street. Upon arrival, the officer was advised by the store manager that he had a photograph of the vehicle the suspect was in along with the vehicle’s tag number. The store manager also showed a video to the officer of the suspect taking a packet of mini thin caps valued at $2 off a store shelf and placing it in his pocket. The suspect, later identified as Dwarry W. Yarbrough, 54, Everett Street, McKenzie, was cited into Carroll County General Sessions Court for the listed offense.

Driving on suspended / revoked license / financial responsibility — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Jeff Winberry, on February 2 the officer received a call to respond to Walnut Circle regarding an accident with injuries. Upon arriving on the scene, the officer spoke with a man who said his vehicle was struck by another vehicle as it entered the Walnut Circle area and the vehicle departed the scene. The officer reportedly located the vehicle, described as a beige-colored, 2003 Toyota Camry registered to May Lockett, on Booker Street. The officer cited the driver, identified as Raymond Earl Lockett, 38, Booker Street, McKenzie for the listed offenses. The report noted that Mr. Lockett’s license was revoked for failure to satisfy fine / costs / taxes on a criminal offense out of Henry County Circuit Court in March of 2015.

Driving on suspended / revoked license / financial responsibility / lights-motor vehicle — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Mark Boaz, the officer, accompanied by Sergeant Trey Boucher, was observing traffic on Highland Drive when a white-colored, 2005 GMC Sierra truck drove by with an LED light bar mounted underneath the front bumper. Pulling behind the vehicle, the officer initiated a traffic stop at a convenience store located on Highland Drive. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer was informed by driver Terry Price, 27, Willow Wood Avenue, Memphis, that his license were at his home in Memphis. Dispatch informed the officer that Price’s license was suspended for failure to pay child support from May 23, 2016 by the Department of Human Services. Price was also unable to provide proof of insurance or documentation of vehicle registration. Price was issued citations for the listed offenses.

Driving on suspended / revoked license — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Kyle Beauchamp, on February 4 at approximately 9:43 p.m., the officer observed a black-colored, 2000 Ford F-250 pickup truck traveling along Highland Drive. As the vehicle passed by the officer’s vehicle, the driver of the vehicle pressed down on the gas pedal causing a loud noise to emit from the vehicle’s exhaust pipe. At that time, the officer performed a traffic stop and spoke with the driver, identified as Aaron Scott Floyd, 24, Highway 423, McKenzie. A computer check of Scott’s license revealed they were suspended out of Carroll County General Sessions Court for failure to appear for a trial / court date with suspension running from October 15, 2016 to indefinite. Floyd was reportedly cited into Carroll County General Sessions Court on February 8, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. for the listed offense.