CarrollCounty

General Sessions

The following defendants were bound over to the Grand Jury last week in Carroll County General Sessions Court:

•Nicholas Luther of 6700 Highway 22, Huntingdon, who is charged with burglary, aggravated burglary, and theft of property up to $1,000.

•Jonathan William Cozart of Wildersville, who is charged with theft up to $1,000 (four counts), assault, simple possession/ casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine with intent, possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed, and resisting arrest.

•Gailya Lynn Hardin of 1360 Renfroe Road, Huntingdon, who is charged with possession of meth with intent.

•Trey Mitchell of 1390 Buena Vista Road, Huntingdon, who is charged with aggravated domestic assault.

•Cameron Orr of 175 Horn Lane, Huntingdon, who is charged with failure to appear.

•Ralph Sweat of Martin, who is charged with possession of meth with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding.

The following defendants entered guilty pleas and received sentences, fines, and/or court orders:

•Christopher Carl Andrews of 1490 Jerrell Road, McKenzie, who pled guilty to reckless endangerment and violation of financial responsibility. He was ordered to serve 28 days, fined $350, and placed on supervised probation.

•Alfonza Duffy of 13975 Paris Street, Huntingdon, who pled guilty to failure to appear and simple possession/casual exchange. He was ordered to serve two days, placed on unsupervised probation for 11 months and 27 days, and fined $350. A motor vehicle light law violation was dismissed.

•Taneisha Gilbert of 243 Walnut Circle, McKenzie, who pled guilty to driving on a cancelled license. Gilbert was placed on unsupervised probation for six months. Seatbelt, child restraint, and financial responsibility violations were dismissed.

•Robert Branley Gwaltney of 468 David, McKenzie, who pled guilty to DUI (first offense) and reckless endangerment. He was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days (suspended), placed on supervised probation for 11 months and 29 days, placed on unsupervised probation for 11 months and 27 days, fined $350, ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, and ordered not to drive and loss of license for one year.

•Zachary L. Jamison of 662 Blue Lane, Huntingdon, who pled guilty to domestic assault. He was ordered to serve 30 days, placed on supervised probation for 11 months and 29 days, and fined $100.

•Lucielious Ray King III of 498 Ephesus Church Road, Hollow Rock, who pled guilty to DUI (first offense) and simple possession/casual exchange. King was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days (suspended), placed on unsupervised probation for 11 months and 29 days, placed on unsupervised probation for 11 months and 19 days, ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, fined $850, and ordered not to drive and loss of license for one year. Charges of violation of implied consent, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to display registration plates were dismissed.

•Blake A. Michael of 535 Enon Church Road, McKenzie, who pled guilty to disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was fined $100.

•David Earl Myles of 142 Beasley Street, Huntingdon, who pled guilty to failure to appear. He was fined $100.

•Dakota Redmon of 115 Drew Court, Huntingdon, who pled guilty to public intoxication and criminal trespassing. Redmon was fined $100.

•Patrick Jerome Ross of 325 David Street, McKenzie, who pled guilty to leaving the scene of an accident. He was fined $50.

•James E. Simmons Jr. of 13025 Paris Street, Huntingdon, who pled guilty to public intoxication. He was fined $50. •Jonathan J. Armstrong of Humboldt, who pled guilty to reckless driving. He was placed on unsupervised probation for six months, fined $100, and ordered to pay $75 in restitution. A contributing/ neglect charge was dismissed.

•Amy Lou Cagle of 175 Dodd Street, Hollow Rock, who pled guilty to theft up to $1,000. She was ordered to serve 30 days, placed on supervised probation for 10 months and 29 days, ordered to have no contact with victim, and ordered to pay full restitution.

•Dayton Richard Campbell of 675 Darnell Lane, Huntingdon, who pled guilty to theft up to $500. He was placed on supervised probation for 11 months and 29 days and ordered to pay full restitution. Four additional counts of theft up to $500 were dismissed.

•Justin Carnie of Lexington, who pled guilty to probation violation. He was ordered to serve 10 days.

•Randy H. Collins Jr. of 10195 Terry Road, Cedar Grove, who pled guilty to possession or casual exchange of methamphetamine and simple possession/ casual exchange. Six additional drug charges were dismissed.

•Sandra K. Mathis of 10195 Terry Road, Cedar Grove, who pled guilty to simple possession/ casual exchange and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was placed on unsupervised probation for two terms of 11 months and 29 days and fined $900.

•Laura L. Nicholson of 642 Tate Loop, Huntingdon, who pled guilty to failure to appear (two counts) and simple possession/ casual exchange. She was ordered to serve six days, placed on supervised probation for three terms of 11 months and 27 days, and fined $950. An additional failure to appear charge and a charge for domestic assault were dismissed.

•Nicholas Allen Taylor of 1455 Highway 220, Lavinia, who pled guilty to probation violation and domestic assault. He was ordered to serve 30 days, placed on supervised probation for 10 months and 29 days, and ordered to undergo an alcohol and drug assessment.

•McKinley L. Williamson of 155 Boundary Street, Huntingdon, who pled guilty to resisting arrest (two counts). He was ordered to serve four days, placed on supervised probation for two terms of five months and 28 days, and fined $100. Charges of attempting to file false reports and disorderly conduct were dismissed.

The following defendants were granted pre-trial or judicial diversions:

•Sean Wayne Armstrong for conspiracy to commit assault.

•Jennifer L. Wiseman of 40 Galloway Street, Trezevant, for tattooing of minors.

All charges were dismissed against the following defendants: •Jason Brinkman of 357 Clark Street, Huntingdon, for theft up to $1,000.

•Aaron Scott Floyd of 6775 Highway 423, McKenzie, for driving on a suspended license.

•Camrion Chase Hollingsworth of Lexington for driving on a suspended license.

•Eva Morschett of 22650 Main Street, Apt. 20, Huntingdon, for driving on a suspended license, expired registration, and a violation of motor vehicle light law.

•Eric D. Myers of 122 Third Avenue, Huntingdon, for writing worthless checks up to $500.

•Robert Franklin Rummage of 114 Carroll Street, McKenzie, for driving on a revoked license, violation of financial responsibility, and a motor vehicle light law violation.

•Kimberlee M. Arnold of 195 Eli Brown Road, McKenzie, for failure to appear.

•Matthew Cory Davis of 16 Summit Chase, Cedar Grove, for failure to appear.

•Charles Daniel Dunning of 547 Hamilton Street, McKenzie, for failure to appear.

•Gabrielle Hollie Petty of Bradford for failure to appear.