Huntingdon Police Reports

Drug Possession — A Huntingdon woman was arrested February 6. Investigator Joey Hedge charged Kayla N. Glover, 29, of 527 Hillcourt Circle with possession of schedule II, possession of schedule VI (marijuana), possession of schedule VI (THC wax), possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of registration law. Christopher Medlock of 159 Williams Street in Huntingdon, Sean Robertson of 3030 Red Williams Road in Huntingdon, and Dillon Gregory of 46 Hill Top Drive in McKenzie were all charged with possession of schedule VI. Medlock was additionally charged with criminal trespassing and theft under $1000. According to Hedge’s report, Glover was pulled over on West Main Street for driving a car with the wrong tag on it. Medlock, Robertson, and Gregory were all passengers. Officers knew Medlock had an active warrant for his arrest after he had shoplifted from Walmart on February 2, and found a small marijuana cigarette on him during the arrest. A passenger in the vehicle then went into a nearby bank. When Commander Hill arrived, he retrieved the passenger and searched the bank’s bathroom for anything that might have been dumped. He found a makeup bag with marijuana, methamphetamine, syringes, baggies, digital scales, and a vape pen containing THC wax inside. There was also a container with Glover’s name on it inside the bag. While searching Robertson, officers found small pieces of cigarette containing marijuana. Gregory voluntarily gave officers a small bag of marijuana he had on him.

Multiple Charges — A Hollow Rock man was arrested February 3. Patrolman Brian Bennett charged Jessie Butler, 19, of 28015 Broad Street with simple possession of schedule VI, theft over $1000, and driving without a license and Jordan Jayante of 241 Clover Street in Bruceton and Dakota Crutcher of 147 South Carroll Street in Bruceton with theft over $1000. According to Bennett’s report, Butler was stopped by officers for driving a car that was reported as stolen out of Weakley County. Jayante and Crutcher were passengers. Weakley County deputies advised officers to arrest them on theft over $1000. During the arrest, Butler told officers he had marijuana in his underwear. He gave officers two baggies of marijuana, weighing 6.7 grams.

Drug Possession — A Hollow Rock man and a Camden man were arrested February 3. Sergeant Brad Allen charged Joseph Sifrit, 39, with possession of schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, expired tag, and driving while suspended and Shaun Uhrick, 36, of Camden with possession of schedule II and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to Allen’s report, Sifrit was stopped for driving a vehicle with an expired tag. Uhrick was a passenger. After confirming that Sifrit’s license was suspended, a check of Uhrick showed that there was a warrant for his arrest out of Benton County. After placing the two men under arrest, officers ran a k-9 unit on the vehicle, and were alerted to the presence of drugs. Two small bags of methamphetamine, a set of digital scales, and a synthetic urine device were found in the vehicle.

Multiple Charges — A McKenzie man was arrested February 6. Sergeant Chris Cole charged Francis Joseph Myers, 18, of 48 Forest Circle with theft under $1000, possession of schedule II with intent, and simple possession of schedule VI. According to Cole’s report, officers were dispatched to Walmart in response to store security having a shoplifter in custody. Myers had attempted to steal two packs of batteries, which were recovered. Officers took him to be booked in the Carroll County Jail. After arriving at the jail, they found a bag containing 1.5 grams of marijuana and a pill container holding .9 grams of methamphetamine in the patrol car where Myers had been sitting.

Public Intoxication — A Chester County man was arrested February 6. Sergeant Chris Cole charged Dakota Redmon, 22, of Enville with criminal trespassing and public intoxication. According to Cole’s report, officers were contacted by a woman, who said her granddaughter’s boyfriend was in a vehicle in her driveway and would not leave. When officers arrived, they advised him that if he did not leave he would be charged with criminal trespassing. Redmon first went down the driveway as if he was leaving, but returned and attempted to get in officer’s patrol car through the drivers’ door. He had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and was unsteady on his feet.

Public Intoxication — A Huntingdon man was arrested February 5. Sergeant Richard Crossno charged James E. Simmons, Jr., 36, of 13025 Paris Street with public intoxication. According to Crossno’s report, officers received a complaint of yelling and foul language coming from Simmons’ residence. When officers arrived, they found his girlfriend across the street. She told officers that she and Simmons had been fighting in the yard and he had been acting very erratically. She let officers into the house, where they found Simmons to be intoxicated.

Criminal Trespassing — A Yuma man was arrested February 3. Sergeant Richard Crossno charged Gerrell S. Edwards, 42, of 1350 Yuma Road with criminal trespassing. According to Crossno’s report, officers were called by Hillcourt Apartment management, who told officers that Edwards was banned from the premises. Officers arrived and found Edwards.

Theft — A Huntingdon juvenile was arrested February 4. Patrolman Paul Hugueley charged a Huntingdon pre-teen with theft under $1,000. According to Hugueley’s report, the juvenile had stolen items totaling $42.80 from Tractor Supply.

Theft — A Paris man was arrested January 27. Patrolman Randy Kelley charged Joshua Morgan Taylor, 29, with theft under $1,000 and theft over $1,000. According to Kelley’s report, Taylor stole items totaling $1,259.67 from Walmart on January 25. On January 27 he took $218.40 worth of items. He was taken into custody later that day.

Theft — A Henderson County man was arrested February 5. Patrolman Randy Kelley charged Timothy Dewayne Jowers, 35, of Darden with two counts of theft under $1,000. According to Kelley’s report, Jowers stole items from Walmart on two separate occasions.

Theft — A McKenzie man was arrested February 1. Investigator Joey Hedge charged Cory A. Powell, 25, of 2860 Highway 436 with theft under $1,000 and criminal trespass. According to Hedge’s report, officers were called to Walmart in response to a shoplifter. Powell had taken items totaling $247.27. He had a prior theft charge from Walmart, and was banned from store premises.

Driving While Suspended

— A Huntingdon man was cited into court February 2. Patrolman Brian Bennett charged Jacob Paul Drinkard, 27, of 125 Leach Road with driving while suspended #2, violation of financial responsibility, and lights required on a motor vehicle. According to Bennett’s report, Drinkard was stopped for having a brake light out. Drunkard was unable to provide proof of insurance and a computer check showed his license to be suspended.

Theft — A Huntingdon woman was cited into court February 2. Investigator Joey Hedge charged Jeannie K. Roberts, 48, of 3635 Westport Road with theft under $1,000. According to Hedge’s report, Walmart security called officers in reference to a shoplifter. Roberts had taken items valued at $24.99 without paying.

Theft — A Huntingdon man was charged after a January 14 incident. Patrolman Randy Kelley charged Jason Brinkman, 30, of 357 Clark Street with theft under $1,000. According to Kelley’s report, Brinkman stole a pair of earbuds from Walmart on January 14. He was served an arrest warrant at a later date when he was already incarcerated at the Carroll County Jail on other charges.

Theft — A Huntingdon juvenile was arrested February 6. Patrolman Randy Kelley charged the pre-teen with theft under $1,000. According to Kelley’s report, the juvenile took a cell phone from Walmart worth $272.18. The stolen phone was recovered at the juvenile’s residence.