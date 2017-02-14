McKenzie Police Reports

Driving on suspended / revoked / speeding / driving unregistered vehicle — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Billy King, on February 10, the officer engaged radar to clock a gray-colored, Chevy Caprice traveling 53 mph in a 25 mph speed zone on Magnolia Avenue. Upon stopping the vehicle, the officer learned via computer check that the license of the driver, identified as Anthony Haynes Jr., 39, McKenzie, was suspended and the tag on the vehicle was not on file. The report noted that Haynes Jr. had two prior convictions for driving on canceled in Carroll County on February 14, 2014 and June 6, 2014.

Theft — According to a report filed by MPD Sergeant Jeff Winberry, on February 10, the officer responded to a shoplifting call at Merchants Outlet Mall located on Highland Drive in McKenzie. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a store employee who said she caught a customer in the act of shoplifting. The report noted that the defendant, identified as Alba L. Laureano, 46, Ash Street, Bruceton, took several items without paying for them. Total amount of the items recovered was $101. Laureano was cited into Carroll County General Sessions Court with no restitution owed to Merchants Outlet Mall.