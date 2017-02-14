PropertyTransfers

•Timothy R. Smith to Casey B. and Terri L. Drewry.

•William D. and Patricia Scarbrough to Dusty and Kara Mann.

•Beula May Hardin to Beula May Hardin.

•Pamela Wallace Stanfill and others to Clint and Trista Cary.

•Timothy Mark Arnold to Kenneth and Shannon Lawson.

•Johnny and Louise Abbott to Tippitt Farms.

•David Wagner and others to Michael Dewayne Nance and others.

•Billy Fuchs to Sally Fuchs Lehning.

•Burnell Beers to Bethany L. and Travis Ray Russell.

•The Secretary of Veterans-Affairs to Jason Pierpoint.

•Belinda Kay Green to Roberto Castaneda.

•William D. and Patricia Scarbrough to Jessie McDaniel.

•Jennifer Lee Jackson to Allan J. and Mary Jane Moede.

•John T. Law to C & L Farms.

•Shanna Lynn Pardue to Darrell Ridgely.

•Habitat for Humanity of Carroll County, Inc. to Brandy Gilbert.

•Rebecca and Audie Simpson to Paul T. and Paulette A. Crews.

•James Thomas Grant and others to Joshua Brent Grant.

•Bobby and Megan Swafford to Kevin P. and Dana Jill Robinson.

•Billy H. and Naomi R. Dillahunty to Samantha Toler.