Weekly Crossword

CLUES ACROSS

1. Unruly groups

5. Colorful flowers

11. December 25

14. Final stages of insects’ development

15. Breadmakers

18. Spanish man

19. In the middle

21. Bill

23. Noted editor Alexander __

24. Swollen

28. Paddles

29. Cirrus

30. Seeped into

32. Skeletal muscle

33. Japanese traditional drama

35. Licensed practical nurse

36. Sibu Airport

39. Rebuff

41. Sun God

42. Astringent

44. Feeling of humiliation

46. A device attached to a workbench

47. Wood sorrel

49. Among

52. Horizontal passages

56. Father of Alexander the Great

58. Utter repeatedly

60. Linked together

62. Literary effect

63. Held onto

7. Farm state

8. Sino-Soviet block (abbr.)

9. Dutch cheese

10. Japanese alcoholic beverage

12. Black powdery substance

13. Tokyo’s former name

16. Monetary unit

17. Bones

20. To avoid the risk of

22. Dry goods unit of volume (abbr.)

25. Megabyte

26. Unwell

27. Expresses disapproval of

29. Central nervous system

31. We all have it

34. Expression of bafflement 36. Tributary of the Danube

37. Flies over sporting events

38. Chinese city

40. College degree

43. Dispenser of first aid

45. Momentum (slang)

48. Red Sea port

50. Sloven

51. __ Turner, rock singer

53. Asian nation (alt. sp.)

54. Manson victim

55. Go forward

57. Primary Care Trust

58. Simpson trial judge

59. Sun up in New York

61. Exclamation of surprise CLUES DOWN

1. One-time phone company

2. Units of electrical resistance

3. Hillside

4. Omen

5. Repetitions

6. Royal Mail Ship

2-7-17 See solution in next week’s edition.