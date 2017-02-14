Weekly Crossword
CLUES ACROSS
1. Unruly groups
5. Colorful flowers
11. December 25
14. Final stages of insects’ development
15. Breadmakers
18. Spanish man
19. In the middle
21. Bill
23. Noted editor Alexander __
24. Swollen
28. Paddles
29. Cirrus
30. Seeped into
32. Skeletal muscle
33. Japanese traditional drama
35. Licensed practical nurse
36. Sibu Airport
39. Rebuff
41. Sun God
42. Astringent
44. Feeling of humiliation
46. A device attached to a workbench
47. Wood sorrel
49. Among
52. Horizontal passages
56. Father of Alexander the Great
58. Utter repeatedly
60. Linked together
62. Literary effect
63. Held onto
7. Farm state
8. Sino-Soviet block (abbr.)
9. Dutch cheese
10. Japanese alcoholic beverage
12. Black powdery substance
13. Tokyo’s former name
16. Monetary unit
17. Bones
20. To avoid the risk of
22. Dry goods unit of volume (abbr.)
25. Megabyte
26. Unwell
27. Expresses disapproval of
29. Central nervous system
31. We all have it
34. Expression of bafflement 36. Tributary of the Danube
37. Flies over sporting events
38. Chinese city
40. College degree
43. Dispenser of first aid
45. Momentum (slang)
48. Red Sea port
50. Sloven
51. __ Turner, rock singer
53. Asian nation (alt. sp.)
54. Manson victim
55. Go forward
57. Primary Care Trust
58. Simpson trial judge
59. Sun up in New York
61. Exclamation of surprise CLUES DOWN
1. One-time phone company
2. Units of electrical resistance
3. Hillside
4. Omen
5. Repetitions
6. Royal Mail Ship
2-7-17 See solution in next week’s edition.