Carroll County General Sessions Report

The following case was bound over to the Grand Jury: James D. Smith, Huntingdon Motel, Huntingdon: meth-possess or casual exchange, possession unlawful drug paraphernalia, uses and activities.

The following cases were disposed: Kyle W. Borchert, Browning Avenue, Huntingdon: light law-motor vehicle-dismissed. Driving while license revoked-dismissed, driver has driver license.

Randy T. Breeland, Edgewood Road, Paris: driving while license revoked- dismissed- cost to defendant-driver has driver license.

Bradley Dewayne Coleman, Highway 424, Yuma: driving while license revoked-$100 fine and cost on guilty plea, 6 months unsupervised probation. Driver license-address required within ten days-dismissed. Seatbelt-18 and older-dismissed. Registration certificate must be carried- dismissed. Financial responsibility law-sentence entered.

Ariel Mashe Conway, Baker Road, Huntingdon: driving while license suspended-dismissed-cost to defendant, driver has driver license.

Debbie T. Furr, Lexington Street, Huntingdon: theft (up to $500)-sentenced entered. Theft (up to $1,000)-sentenced to serve 11 months and 29 days, unsupervised probation for 11 months and 29 days, released from probation upon payment of fine and cash.

Alba L. Laureano, Ash Street, Bruceton: theft (up to $1,000)-restitution to be paid in full, no contact with Merchants Outlet Mall, $100 fine and cost on guilty plea, 11 months and 29 days supervised probation.

Ashley M. Lowe, Rowland Mill Road, Buena Vista: immediate notice of accident-$50 fine and cost on guilty plea. Financial responsibility law-sentence entered.

Anna Marie Pearson, Buena Vista Road, Huntingdon: assault- conspiracy-sentence entered.

Justin Brent Searatt, State Route 114, Hollow Rock: DUI #1-11 months and 29 days suspended, 11 months and 29 days unsupervised probation, $350 fine plus court costs, 48 hours jail, not to drive for one year, loss of license for one year. Additional probation provision of supervised probation with SSI.

Richard Dean Smith, Rush Road, Wildersville: underage driving while impaired-$250 fine and cost on deferred probation until January 25, 2018. Simple possession / casual exchange-$ 250 fine and cost, 11 months and 29 days supervised deferred probation. Possession unlawful drug paraphernalia-attempt- dismissed. Christopher Justin Swanner, Doty Avenue, Camden: driving while license revoked-second or subsequent-$50 fine and cost on guilty plea, 6 months unsupervised probation.

Michael Adam Walker, Brown Road, McKenzie: probation violation- no fine and cost on guilty plea, partial revocation, to serve 10 days.

Michael Wayne Welch, County Farm Lane, McKenzie: failure to appear-misdemeanor-$100 fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 10 days, 11 months and 19 days unsupervised probation.

Kristopher Willis, Buena Vista Road, Buena Vista: probation violation- partial revocation, order to serve 10 days.

Amanda N. Abrams, Lexington Street, Huntingdon: theft (up to $500)-no fine, 11 months and 29 days unsupervised probation, $76.74 restitution to Walmart, no contact with Walmart.

Shannon Ray Butler, Concord Road, Westport: failure to appear- misdemeanor-dismissed.

Hannah Cantrell, Broad Street, Hollow Rock: disorderly conduct-$ 50 fine and cost on guilty plea, no contact with Lyndsey Rezac.

James L. Daniel III, Butternut Cove, Jackson: assault-conspiracy- no violent contact with Carrie Brake, anger management, no fine and cost on guilty plea, 11 months and 29 days supervised probation.

Chasity Rae Ellis, Cotham Drive, Huntingdon: worthless checks-up to $500 / three counts. Count one-dismissed. Count two-restitution to be paid in full. Count three-dismissed.

Jackie Lynn Gant, Miller Road, Huntingdon: theft of property-$ 1,000-$10,000-dismissed. Vandalism (up to $500)-restitution to be paid in full, no contact with Quick Mart, no fine and cost on guilty plea, 11 months and 29 days supervised probation.

John Wesley Hollingsworth, Mebane Cemetery Road, Huntingdon: failure to appear-misdemeanor-$ 100 fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 2 days, 11 months and 27 days unsupervised probation.

Christopher P. House, Westport Road, Huntingdon: worthless checks-up to $500-sentence entered.

Michael C. Hughes, Blackburn Road, McKenzie: worthless checks-up to $500 / three counts. Count one-sentence entered. Count two-dismissed. Count three-$500 of restitution to be paid in full, no fine and cost on guilty plea, 11 months and 29 days supervised probation.

Joseph Johnson, Holmes Mill Road, Huntingdon: driving while license canceled-second or subsequent-$ 100 fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 2 days, 11 months and 27 days unsupervised probation. Financial responsibility law-sentence entered.

Jayante Jordan, Clover, Bruceton: theft of property-$1,000 to $2,500-$100 fine and cost on guilty plea, 11 months and 29 days unsupervised probation.

Jane Ellen Meggs, Fork of Creek Road, Huntingdon: public intoxication-$50 fine and cost on guilty plea.

Jacob Metcalf, Highway 70, Huntingdon: domestic assault-no violent contact with victim, anger management class and file proof with the court, pre-trial diversion until August 17, 2017.

Torey Miller, Paris Street, Huntingdon: compulsory school attendance-penalty-no fine and cost on guilty plea.

Eugene Aleksnadrovich Popov: DUI #1-11 months and 29 days suspended, 11 months and 29 days unsupervised probation, $350 fine plus court costs, 12 days in jail, not to drive for one year, loss of license for one year, Additional probation provision of supervised with SSI. Open container-dismissed.

Robin Ricketts, Suncrest Drive, Bruceton: public intoxication-$50 fine and cost on guilty plea.