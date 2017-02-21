HuntingdonPoliceReports

DUI — A Huntingdon man was arrested during a February 12 traffic check. Patrolman Randy Kelley charged Steven Hunter Peterson, 20, with driving under the influence #1, violation of implied consent law, underage possession of alcohol, and open container violation. According to Kelley’s report, officers received a call that a truck was parked in West Paris Street, blocking traffic. Officers found Peterson slumped over behind the wheel of the truck with an open beer. When officers woke Peterson, he tried to drive off. After performing poorly on field sobriety tests, Peterson refused blood and breath tests.

Theft — A Decatur County man was cited into court February 12 for allegedly trying to steal items from a local department store. Lieutenant Angie Barker charged Joshua Alan Barnett, 30, of Decaturville with theft under $500. According to Barker’s report, officers responded to a call from Walmart about a shoplifter. Store security told officers Barnett had taken a four-pack of rechargeable batteries out of the package, put them in his pocket, and attempted to leave the store without paying for them.

Driving on a Suspended License — A Huntingdon man was cited into court during a February 11 traffic stop. Lieutenant Angie Barker charged Spencer Dominic Jordan, 31, with driving on a suspended license #1. According to Barker’s report, officers received a call about a male subject leaving the scene of a domestic incident in an Escalade. After Barker located Jordan, he told Barker the altercation had been verbal only. Officer spoke with the female subject, and she confirmed what Jordan said. When Barker ran Jordan’s license, it came back as suspended for failure to appear on January 11, 2017.

Fraud — Officers are investigating a case of fraud. Kimberly Pearson reported to officers that her debit card information was used without her permission twice in October of 2016, once for the amount of $329 and once for $237. Both fraudulent purchases were made in Smyrna.

Theft — A Henry County man was arrested February 8 for allegedly stealing items from a local department store. Sergeant Brad Allen filed charges against Joshua Taylor, 27, of Paris for theft over $1,000. According to Allen’s report, Walmart security in Huntingdon had footage of Taylor taking $1,712 worth of items. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On February 8, the Jackson Police Department arrested Taylor for theft over $1,000 at a Walmart in Jackson.

Driving on Suspended License — A Huntingdon man was cited into court during a February 11 traffic stop. Investigator Joey Hedge charged Robert Davis Bennett, 52, with driving on suspended license #1. According to Hedge’s report, Bennett was stopped while driving due to officers having prior knowledge that his license was suspended. A computer check confirmed that.

Driving While Revoked — A Henderson County woman was arrested during a February 11 traffic stop. Investigator Joey Hedge charged Beverly A. Cole, 45, of Lexington with driving on revoked license #3. According to Hedge’s report, Cole was stopped while driving due to officers having prior knowledge that her license was revoked. A computer check confirmed that.

Driving Without a License

— A Huntingdon woman was cited into court during a February 11 traffic stop. Investigator Joey Hedge charged Whitney L. Kirkpatrick, 19, with violation of financial responsibility, violation of registration, and driving without a license. According to Hedge’s report, Kirkpatrick was stopped on Main Street following a deputy witnessing an altercation between her and a man. Kirkpatrick was unlicensed, had no insurance, and the tag on the vehicle she was driving belonged to another vehicle.

Car Accident — Patrolman Paul Hugueley responded to a car accident on February 4. Joshua Davidson of Camden rear-ended the automobile of Janice Cobb of Bruceton while on the bypass.

Car Accident — Patrolman Paul Hugueley responded to a car accident on February 5. Brian Taylor of Huntingdon backed onto High Street, striking Donald Ricketts’ vehicle.

Car Accident — Patrolman Paul Hugueley responded to a car accident February 3. James Harris of Missouri ran into a city light pole.