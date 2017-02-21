McKenzie Police Reports

Theft — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Kyle Beauchamp, on February 14 at approximately 9:10 P.M., a store attendant at Pocket’s Convenience store located on Cedar street notified dispatch that a person driving a maroon-colored, Chevrolet Tahoe pumped $12 in fuel before driving away without paying. The incident is currently under investigation.

Disorderly conduct — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Frank McGee, on February 14, the officer received a call from dispatch concerning a woman identified as Stacy L. Myers, 41, Stonewall Street, McKenzie that had checked into McKenzie Regional Hospital after overdosing but decided to leave the facility and began creating a disturbance. After leaving the facility, Myers was stopped from re-entering the hospital via arrest and was transported to Carroll County Jail for the listed offense.

Counterfeit bill — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Billy King, on February 16 the officer responded to a call regarding a counterfeit $5 bill being discovered during a money count at McDonald’s Restaurant. The identity of the person that passed the counterfeit bill was not known.

Vandalism — According to a report filed by MPD Sergeant Jeff Winberry, on February 15, Suzette Edmonson of Walnut Circle in McKenzie called MPD to report that on the weekend of February 10-12, numerous dings and scratches were inflicted on the passenger side door of her blue-colored, 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer. Cost of the damage was not known. The matter remains under investigation. The victim requested extra police patrol in the area around her residence.

Theft — According to a report filed by MPD Sergeant Adam Bailey, on February 18, a store manager at Dollar General Store located on Highland Drive confronted a woman identified as Melissa Dawn Morris, 52, Pleasant Grove Road, Springville after she was observed concealing multiple items in her purse. Following the confrontation, the store employee stated that Morris walked to another area of the store and removed the items before attempting to leave the building. After being confronted outside the store by the store employee, Morris admitted to the officer that she had concealed merchandise in her purse but left the items inside the store before she walked out. The merchandise, valued at $38, was recovered.

Driving on suspended / revoked driver license / worthless checks / lights-motor vehicle — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Brandon Leek, on February 18 at approximately 9:44 p.m., the officer observed a red-colored, 2004 Oldsmobile Alero drive along Como Street with a non-functioning driver side headlight. Upon initiating a traffic stop, the officer discovered the identity of the driver, Formica Junior Milliken, 45, South Elmore Street, Paris, upon inspecting Milliken’s Tennessee identification card. The officer further learned via computer check that Milliken’s driver license was revoked in Tennessee for a DUI he received in Kentucky in 2013. Milliken also had an active cite warrant out of Carroll County General Sessions Court for a worthless checks violation that occurred on October 8, 2016. Upon being taken into custody for the listed offenses, Milliken’s car was seized and he was transported to Carroll County Jail with a court date of February 23, 2017 to appear in Carroll County General Sessions Court.