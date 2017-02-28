Carroll County General Sessions Reports

The following cases were bound over to the Grand Jury: Crystal Bratton, White Street, McKenzie: failure to appear-misdemeanor, theft of property-$500-$1,000, aggravated burglary.

Stephanie M. Thomley, Foxwood Drive, Spring City: schedule II drugs: manufacture, deliver, sell, possess, schedule VI drugs-marijuana plant / hash 2 pounds, 1 gram-four pounds.

The following cases were disposed: Paula A. Arnold, Highland Heights Avenue, Camden: theft of property-$500-$1,000-$500 fine and cost on guilty plea, 11 months and 29 days supervised probation.

Terry L. Arnold, Roberts Lane, Camden: theft of property-$ 500-$1,000-restitution to be paid in full, $500 fine and cost on guilty plea, 11 months and 29 days supervised probation.

Brandon Charles Bailey, White Road, Gleason: failure to appear-misdemeanor-dismissed. Driving while license canceled-$100 fine and cost on guilty plea, 6 months unsupervised probation. Failure to appear on citation-dismissed.

Laquacia L. Colston, Irvine Street, Paris: theft (up to $1,000)no contact with Walmart, restitution to be paid in full, $100 fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 2 days, 11 months and 27 days unsupervised probation.

Randy E. Crocker, Spruce Street, McKenzie: probation violation- dismissed.

Johnny L. Donnell, Old Stage Road, Huntingdon: domestic assault-complete anger management, 11 months and 29 days suspended, supervised probation for 11 months and 29 days, domestic violence enhancement notice, no violent contact with victim.

Robert E, Freeman Jr., Bailey Street, McKenzie: meth-possess or casual exchange-$750 and cost on guilty plea, to serve 30 days, 10 months and 29 days supervised probation. Possession unlawful drug paraphernalia-attempt- dismissed. Driving while license canceled-no fine and cost on guilty plea, 6 months supervised probation. Financial responsibility law-dismissed. Registration expired-dismissed. Failure to appear-misdemeanor- no fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 30 days, 10 months and 29 days supervised probation. Theft (up to $1,000)-restitution to be paid in full, no fine and cost on guilty plea, 30 days jail, 10 months and 29 days supervised probation.

Destiny D. Henry, Wynn Street, Paris: theft (up to $1,000)-restitution to be paid in full, no contact with Walmart, $100 fine and cost on guilty plea, 11 months and 27 days unsupervised probation. Criminal trespass-dismissed. Disorderly conduct-$50 fine and cost on guilty plea. Resist stop, arrest, search (no weapon)-dismissed.

Letita M. Jones, Old State Route 22, McKenzie: driving while license canceled-no fine and cost on guilty plea, 6 months supervised probation. Vehicles / street cars stop at all stop signs-dismissed. Registration expired- dismissed. Financial responsibility law-dismissed. Criminal simulation-up to $1,000-attempt-restitution to be paid in full, no contact with Crystal Farrell, no fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 10 days, 11 months and 19 days supervised probation. Failure to appear on citation-no fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 2 days. Failure to appear-misdemeanor- dismissed.

Dennis Jordan, Buck Ditch Road, Huntingdon: worthless checks-up to $500-dismissed.

Mary Lockett, Garland Street, McKenzie: worthless checks-up to $500.

Daniel W. Martin, Griffin Street, Greenfield: assault-attempt- anger management class, no violent contact, no fine and cost on guilty plea, 11 months and 19 days supervised probation.

Formica Milliken, Elmore Street, Paris: worthless checksup to $1,000-dismisssed-cost to defendant.

Stephen Milton, Enterprise Street, Bruceton: domestic assault- no fine and cost on guilty plea, 11 months and 29 days supervised probation. Vandalism (up to $1,000)-dismissed. Probation violation-revoked to serve. Failure to appear-misdemeanor-$ 100 fine and cost on guilty plea, 11 months and 29 days supervised probation.

John Michael Paul, Highway 423, McKenzie: failure to appear- misdemeanor-$100 fine and cost on guilty plea, 11 months and 29 days unsupervised probation. Probation violation-partial revocation, no fine and cost on guilty plea.

Roger Prater, Enoch Cemetery Road, Huntingdon: theft (up to $1,000)-restitution to be paid in full, no contact with Walmart, no fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 10 days, 11 months and 19 days supervised probation.

Amanda L. Pruitt, Massengill Road, Union City: theft (up to $1,000)-restitution to be paid in full, no fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 2 days, 11 months and27 days supervised probation. Driving while license suspended-$ 100 fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 2 days, 5 months and 28 days unsupervised probation. Failure to appear- misdemeanor-$100 fine and cost on guilty plea, 11 months and 29 days unsupervised probation.

Stephen J. Rogers. Tower Road, Huntingdon: probation violation- dismissed.

Rachel Shantell Scott, East Grove Road, Dresden: failure to appear on citation-dismissed.

Joshua Shelton: probation violation- dismissed.

Joseph Sifrit, Broad Street, Hollow Rock: driving while license suspended-dismissed-cost to defendant.

Adam Ray Smothers, Highway 70 West, Camden: meth-possession or casual exchange-attempt-$ 750 fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 28 days, 10 months and 29 days unsupervised probation. Christopher A. Warren, Holmes Mill road, Huntingdon: failure to appear-misdemeanor / two counts. Count one-no fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 30 days. Count two-dismissed.

Dustin Scott Whitfield, Barren Springs road: theft (up to $1,000)-complete Lakehaven program, no fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 2 days, 11 months and 27 days supervised probation.

Kevin Wilkes, Jones, Huntingdon: worthless checks up to $500 / two counts. Sentence entered on both counts.

Derek Tramaine Willis, Rock McClain Road, Dresden: probation violation-no fine and cost on guilty plea, partial revocation, order to serve 30 days.