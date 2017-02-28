Carroll County Sheriff’s Reports

Assault — A Huntingdon woman was arrested February 22 following a domestic incident. Deputy Christopher Adams charged Lara Weakley, 45, of 722 Bobbit Road with simple assault. According to Adams’ report, deputies were dispatched to 720 Bobbit Road. Weakley’s boyfriend had called to report an act of violence, but immediately claimed it was a joke. When deputies arrived, they found him to have a bloody lip. He admitted that he and Weakley had both been drinking and she had struck him in the face with a bottle but he did not want her arrested. Weakley was taken into custody and charged with domestic assault.

Nonviolent Offense — A Lexington man was arrested February 23 during a residential welfare check. Deputy Michael Taylor charged John David Threadgill, 33, address unknown, with charges not specified in his report. According to Taylor’s report, the father of Threadgill’s girlfriend asked deputies to perform a welfare check on her. Threadgill had been arrested on a domestic charge on January 25. When deputies arrived, she claimed Threadgill was not at the residence, but he was found in a closet and arrested without incident.

Theft — Deputies are investigating a theft. John Jordan of Huntingdon reported to deputies on February 22 that someone cut the windows in his Jeep and stole several items. Fishing gear and tools worth $1,800 were taken.

Theft — A Lavinia man and a Cedar Grove woman are facing theft charges. According to Deputy Adam Meggs’ report, deputies were notified by the mother of Sandra Chatten, who is in a coma, that Chatten’s residence was being broken into. Deputies installed cameras at the residence and obtained footage of Randy Collins, 35, of 10195 Terry Road and Stacy Michelle Cochran, 39, of 123 Moss Creek Lane breaking into the home and taking items without permission. Warrants have been issued for their arrests.

Breaking and Entering

— Deputies are investigating vandalism to a building. Warran Price of Lavinia reported to deputies February 20 that someone had entered a building he owned on Terry Road by breaking some of the glass on it. Nothing was taken from the building.

Vandalism — Authorities are investigating a case of vandalism. On February 17 Timmie Rader of Huntingdon reported to deputies that a garage door at his home was bent with damages estimated at $900. Then on February 19 his back door was kicked in, causing damages of $400.

Violation of Registration

— A Hollow Rock man was cited into court during a February 18 traffic stop. Deputy Scotty Davis charged Charles Robbins, 25, of 270 McKenzie Road with violation of registration and failure to provide insurance. Davis reported that Robbins was stopped for violation of registration. He was unable to provide proof of insurance.