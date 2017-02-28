Fillies Advance to Region Final, Clinch Sectional Appearance

BY BRAD SAM

brad@mckenziebanner.com

McKENZIE (February 25) — The Huntingdon Fillies kept Carroll County alive in the basketball playoffs, earning themselves at least two more games as they defeated Trenton-Peabody, 56-39, in the Region 7A Semifinal at Bethel University’s Crisp Arena Saturday night.

The Fillies will face the Dresden Lady Lions in the Region Championship game at Crisp on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Both teams will advance to the Sectional level on Saturday, March 4, with the winner hosting the Region 8A runner- up and the 7A runner-up traveling.

Huntingdon Fillies 56, Trenton, Peabody Lady Tide 39

The Fillies got off to a hot

Photos by Brad Sam/The Banner start and took a 17-7 lead after the opening frame, led by Jesica Keith with six points. Taylor Smith scored four, and LeAnn Webb hit a three-pointer. Marisa Belew and Alli Jones each had two points. Peabody’s Stacie Mayberry scored six on a pair of threes, and Rae’viana Clark hit a free throw.

The Lady Tide looked to rally with an 18-13 advantage in the second quarter, led by Maya Anderson with a dozen, including a three. Makayla Jones scored four, and Mayberry added a pair. Jones scored five for Huntingdon, including a three. Webb had four points, and Keith and Grace Angelos each had a pair. At the half, the Fillies led, 30-25.

Huntingdon stifled Peabody’s momentum in a 12-5 third. Belew scored six, Jones had four points, and Keith added a pair. Anderson hit a three for the Lady Tide, and Mayberry hit a pair of freebies. Entering the final frame, the Fillies led, 42-30.

Huntingdon sealed the win with a 14-9 fourth. Webb, Belew and Keith each scored four, and Smith hit a pair of free throws. Mayberry scored four for Peabody, Jones hit a three, and Anderson added a pair.

Peabody’s Maya Anderson led all scorers with 17 points, including a pair of three-pointers. Stacie Mayberry scored 14 points, also with a pair of threes.

Jesica Keith led the Fillies with 14 points, and Marisa Belew scored a dozen. LeAnn Webb and Alli Jones each had eleven points, each with a three-pointer.

Huntingdon dominated the boards, 37-19, led by Jesica Keith with a dozen. Marisa Belew had nine, and Taylor Smith and LeAnn Webb had six each. Maya Anderson led the Lady Tide with six rebounds, and Kiera Hill had five.