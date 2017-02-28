Looking Back

From Our Archives…

10 YEARS AGO — Senior McKenzie cheerleaders Jenna and Anna Smith were selected to serve as counselors and instructors for the Universal Cheerleaders Association at middle and high schools across Tennessee.

*West Carroll senior Addy Greer blocked 200 shots in her final season to break the single- season TSSAA record. Her 320 career blocks was also good enough for third all-time in the state.

*Region 7A Basketball Tournament (Opening Round): Humboldt Vikings 69, McKenzie Rebels 48; Union City Lady Tornadoes 57, McKenzie Lady Rebels 41; Lake County Lady Falcons 65, West Carroll Lady War Eagles 61; Trenton-Peabody Golden Tide 91, West Carroll War Eagles 89; Clarksburg Lady Rockets 68, Bradford Lady Red Devils 60; Gleason Lady Bulldogs 58, Hollow Rock-Bruceton Lady Tigers 42.

20 YEARS AGO – Gleason senior Alisha Lehmkuhl signed to play basketball for the Union University Lady Bulldogs.

*Region 7A Basketball Tournament: (Opening Round) Gleason Lady Bulldogs 64, Trenton Lady Tide 53; Sharon Eagles 41, West Carroll War Eagles 28; Bradford Lady Red Devils 69, Hollow Rock-Bruceton Lady Tigers 35; South Fulton Red Devils 82, Clarksburg Rockets 70; Lake County Lady Falcons 64, Dresden Lady Lions 45; Trenton Golden Tide 80, McKenzie Rebels 61; South Fulton Lady Red Devils 58, Clarksburg Lady Rockets 48; (Semifinals) Bradford Lady Red Devils 43, Gleason Lady Bulldogs 42.

50 YEARS AGO — McKenzie Physical Education students competed in a badminton tournament.

*The McKenzie Rebelettes ended their season with a onepoint loss to Big Sandy in the district quarterfinals. It was the final game for seniors Cathy Adams, Debbie Heath, Brenda Ellis, Frances Winters and Cynthia Wheat.