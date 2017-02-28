McKenzie Police Reports

Vandalism — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Austin Jones, on February 22 at approximately 10:05 p.m., the officer responded to a call from a residence located on Magnolia Avenue regarding a vehicle’s tires being slashed. Upon arriving at the scene, the officer spoke with the vehicle owner, Charles P. Brill, 19, Peachers Lane, Indian Mound, Tenn., who said that his roommate heard someone outside of their home before observing someone running from the front yard where Brill’s black-colored, 2014 Chevrolet Spark was parked. Asked by the officer if anyone was mad at him, Brill provided the officer with the name of a person who had threatened to slash three of his tires because he thought insurance would not cover tire replacement if all four tires were slashed. Investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Violation of probation — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Mark Boaz, the officer, while patrolling on Highway 423, observed a red-colored, 2004 Ford Explorer with four forward-facing lights mounted on a LED light bar on the front bumper that also contained five forward-facing lights. After stopping the vehicle, the officer explained why he performed the stop and requested the driver license of driver and vehicle owner Samantha Lawrence Roberts, Oak Manor Road, McKenzie. Roberts told the officer that, although she did not have her license with her, she did possess a license. At that time, MPD Sergeant Trey Boucher ran her license via dispatch and learned that they were valid. After running a check of the license of passenger Blake S. Roberts, 20, Winston Road, McKenzie, dispatch informed the officer that Roberts had a warrant out of Henry County for violation of probation totaling $2,271.88 in fines and that Roberts’ license were revoked. Dispatch informed the officer that Henry County Sheriff’s Department would meet him at the Henry County line to take custody of Roberts. Miss Roberts was cited for not carrying her driver license, no insurance on the vehicle, and warned about excessive lighting via the LED light bar attached to the front of the vehicle.

Violation of probation — According to a report filed by MPD Sergeant Trey Boucher, on February 24 at approximately 10:42 p.m., Joyce A. Biggs, 27, Elm Street, McKenzie was located at a residence on Elm Street and arrested for violation of probation out of Henry County. She was transported to the Henry County line and taken into custody by a Henry County Sheriff ’s deputy.