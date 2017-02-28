Rebels Eliminated in Region Opener

BY BRAD SAM

brad@mckenziebanner.com

McKENZIE (February 24) — The Rebels’ season came to an end Friday evening as they hosted the Halls Tigers (District 14A fourth seed) in the opening round of the Region 7A Boys Basketball Tournament. McKenzie took a lead after the first quarter, but was slightly outscored in each of the last three. The game was tied with under three minutes remaining, but Halls went up by seven with 30 seconds on the clock. Rebels Preston Henderson and Brandon Baucum hit heroic three-pointers to keep hope alive, but Tiger Myron McKinney was perfect at the free throw line to give Halls the win, 47-42.

Halls Tigers 47, McKenzie Rebels 42

Rebel Brandon Baucum scored eight points in the opening frame for a 13-9 lead. Preston

Photos by Brad Sam/The Banner Henderson had five, including a three-pointer. Tiger Myron McKinney scored five, and Tre Lewis and Isaiah Moses each had a pair.

Halls edged McKenzie, 6-4, to cut the deficit in the second quarter. Lewis, Moses and Demarco Gooch each scored a pair for the Tigers, as did Baucum and Bryce Wiggins for the Rebels. At the half, McKenzie led, 17-15.

The Tigers took the lead with a 12-9 advantage in the third, led by Julius Pearson with eight points. Lewis and McKinney each added a pair. Tyler King scored five for McKenzie, and Baucum and Wiggins each added a pair. Heading into the final frame, Halls led, 27-26.

One minute into the fourth, McKinney went to the line and hit a pair. King responded on the other end with a second-chance basket. Pearson scored on the other end, and McKinney converted an old-fashioned threepoint play on the next possession to up the Halls lead to 3428. Henderson pushed the ball downcourt and fired up a deep three to cut the deficit in half. Next, Moses scored on a putback to pad the lead. King earned a trip to the line, splitting a pair. Then, Rebel Dajour Edmonson drained a pair to cut the gap to 36-34. McKenzie got another defensive stop, and Baucum tied the game with 2:38 left. Pearson answered quickly, and over a minute passed before McKinney finished another three-point play. He went back to the line with a half-minute on the clock and remained perfect to put Hall up, 43-36. Possession changed twice before Henderson hit a contested three with 14.9 showing. McKinney hit his freebies on the quick foul, and Baucum rushed down the floor and drained a three to pull within one possession, 45-42. McKinney swished one final pair of free throws, and time expired on the Rebels.

Tiger Myron McKinney led all scorers with 21 points, including a perfect 13 of 13 at the free throw line. Julius Pearson scored a dozen.

Brandon Baucum led McKenzie with 17 points, including a three-pointer. Preston Henderson scored eleven including a trio of threes.

Halls outrebounded the Rebels, 30-19, led by Myron McKinney with nine. Tre Lewis had eight rebounds, and Isaiah Moses had seven. Brandon Baucum led McKenzie with six boards; Bryce Wiggins had five.