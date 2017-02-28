REGION 7A BOYS BASKETBALL

Tide Buzzer-Beater Eliminates Mustangs, 54-53

BY ERNIE SMOTHERS

smothers@mckenziebanner.com

HUNTINGDON (February 24) — In Region 7A quarterfinal boys basketball action, Huntingdon, led by the phenomenal outside shooting of Keeton Bailey (24 points including four treys) and inside production of center Davion Phillips (14), appeared to be on the verge of advancing to the Region Semifinals after Phillips scored via rebound and put back to give his team a 53-52 lead with six seconds remaining in regulation. Racing onto the court as the Mustang players celebrated, Trenton Coach Tim Allen called for a timeout and convinced game officials to place 4.9 seconds on the game clock.

As emotions ran high on both sides of the court, Peabody’s Cameron Luten snared the inbound pass under duress and drove right side before swishing the buzzer-beating, game-winning basket as the Golden Tide (18-3) ended the Mustangs season at 17-9 to advance to a Region semi-final showdown on Monday night against the state’s #-1-ranked Humboldt Vikings (28-1). The Vikings advanced by eliminating West Carroll, 71-39.

Photos by Ernie Smothers/The Banner Golden Tide 54, Mustangs 53

Coming out hot offensively, Huntingdon combined a trey, two deuces and two charity swishes by Keeton Bailey and a put back by Davion Phillips to take an 11-6 over Trenton at the 4:16 mark of the first period.

Following a Golden Tide timeout, Trenton stormed back to outscore Huntingdon, 11-0, and lead the end of the first stanza, 17-11.

Digging deep, Huntingdon coupled a Keeton Bailey trey, a Dylan Johnson assist to Keeton Bailey, a Jeremiah Pearson trifecta off the glass and a Kaleel Bailey deuce in the paint to know the score, 23-23, at the 2:31 mark of the second canto.

Responding, Trenton combined a put-back by Jasper Albea, a tip-in by Jadarius Harris, a put-back by Keyonta Ross and a Albea deuce in the paint to lead Huntingdon at the half, 31-25.

Determined, Huntingdon cut Trenton’s lead to 36-34 at the 2:35 mark of the third frame via a trey and deuce by Keeton Bailey and a pair of inside baskets by Phillips. Following two put-backs by Trenton center Khance Hill, Keeton Bailey drilled a trifecta from the right side to cut the Golden Tide’s lead to 44-37 at the start of the fourth period.

As physical play ramped-up by both squads, Mustang Keeton Bailey added a put-back and Pearson scored off the glass to cut Trenton’s lead to 44-41 at the 5:23 mark of the fourth period. Following a deuce by Trenton’s Timothy Fields, Huntingdon stormed into contention via a Tyrese Mebane assist to Phillips, Jeremiah Pearson inside deuce, and two charity swishes by Dylan Johnson to cut the Golden Tide lead to 48-47 with 3:05 remaining in regulation.

Following a Trenton timeout, the Golden Tide spread the court and devoured the game clock before Albea was fouled and converted two charity stripe tosses to put his squad up, 52-49, with 49.3 seconds left on the game clock.

Methodically passing the ball for the open shot, Huntingdon was rewarded with 20 seconds left on the game clock as Johnson swished a deuce off the glass and Mustang Coach Jonathan Kee called a timeout.

Resuming play, Trenton’s Harris was quickly fouled to stop the clock at 14.1 seconds. Stepping to the free throw line, Harris missed as Huntingdon snared the rebound and raced across mid-court. In a flurry of action beneath the Mustang basket, Phillips soared to snare the offensive rebound and scored via put-back as Huntingdon’s players leapt into the air in celebration. Reacting immediately, Trenton called for a timeout to set up its buzzer-beating, game-winning deuce by Luton as the Golden Tide eliminated the Mustangs in dramatic fashion, 54-53.

Huntingdon was led offensively by Keeton Bailey (24), Davion Phillips (14), Jeremiah Pearson (7), Dylan Johnson (6) and Kaleel Bailey (2).

Peabody was paced via the scoring of Khance Hill (15), Jasper Albea (10), Timothy Fields (7), Cameron Luten (6), Jadarius Harris (5), Keyonta Ross (4), Lavonskiae Pirtle (4) and Hunter Hudson (3).