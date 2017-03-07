CALENDAR

Upcoming Carroll County Humane Society Events

Participants can start emailing entries for the pet photo contest. Photos can be submitted either through mail along with payment, or via email to clarkc@bethelu.edu or lisalangford0103@yahoo.com.

A $10 entry fee must accompany each photo. This can be paid via Paypal.me/cchstn or mailed to Carroll County Humane Society (ATTN: Pet Photo Contest) PO Box 384, McKenzie TN 38201. Payment must be received by Saturday, February 25 to process the entry.

You can enter as many photos as you want, but a $10 entry fee must accompany each.

If you send your photo via email, please note form of payment. We will verify all Paypal payments before posting photos. Please do not post them to our Facebook page or send through messenger. We want to keep that clear for people with questions or posts about missing pets, etc.

Please indicate your pet’s name and include your contact information so we can get in touch with you in the case that you submit the winning photo.

March 25, 2-3 p.m. at Carroll Bank & Trust Community Room in Huntingdon — Dog Massage Class: Come experience the amazing benefits of Pet Massage! Cost is $20, and 100% of the funds goes to CCHS. You will receive instruction, training, and a goody bag of seven Essential Oils to take home so you can repeat the Massage in your home for your pet. All supplies included. Bring a towel or yoga mat for your pet to sit on. All pets should be on leashes. No retractable leashes, please.

April 8, 6-9 p.m. — BOW-WOW at the Barn: We are very excited to host our first ever Bow Wow at the Barn. Tickets will be $25 for this event and ticket sales locations will be announced soon.

Cash’s Wood Fired Pizza will serve their amazing pizzas and beer from Perrylodgic Brewery will be available. Enjoy live music, a wine pull, and some great live auction items.

This will be held at Dunagan Farms, 3500 Gate 3 Rd, Paris.

Tri-County Jaycees Seek New Members

The local chapter of Jaycees is looking for new members to join the club in helping the local community. We are searching for individuals that are interested in participating in fundraisers and other community projects that will benefit our area. As we are a fairly new chapter, we are in need of willing participants that have a volunteer heart and want to help those around them. If you think your local Jaycees is something you might be interested in joining, please call for more information: Seth Brown 731-227-1272, Michael Champion 731-415-5743, Robert Harrison 731418-2772 or Summer Champion 731-415-1824.

Relay for Life Miss Hope 2017 Pageant

The Miss Hope 2017 pageant, which benefits Carroll County Relay for Life, is Saturday, March 11 in the Huntingdon Middle School cafetorium at 199 Browning Ave. The doors open at 1 p.m.; the pageant begins at 2 p.m.

Age groups and scheduled times are: 0-12 months- 2:00; 1323 months- 2:15; 2-3 years- 2:30; 4-5 years- 2:45; 6-9 years- 3:15; 10-12 years- 3:45; 13-15 years- 4:00; 16-21 years- 4:15.

Entry is $20 for Beauty and $5 each for Prettiest Hair, Best Dressed and Prettiest Smile; all categories is $30.

Contestants are asked to be dressed and ready 10 minutes prior to your group time. Queens from the 6-9 year groups and up qualify for the 2017 Strawberry Festival. All festival rules apply.

Admission to the pageant is $3 for ages three and up; children under three are free.

Contact LaTasha Woodell for more information at 731-695-3793.

West Tennessee Beauty Pageant

The 37th annual West Tennessee Beauty Pageant is Saturday, March 11 in the West Carroll High School Cafetorium. Doors open at noon for registration; pageant begins at 1 p.m.

Admission is $25 per contestant, with a sibling discount of $15 per extra sibling. The pageant is open to girls 21 and under.

Age groups and scheduled times are: 0-12 months- 1:00; 1-2 years- 1:15; 3-5 years- 1:30; 6-9 years- 1:45; 10-12 years- 2:00; 13-15 years- 2:15; 16-21 years- 2:30.

Queens from the 6-9 year groups and up qualify for the 2017 Strawberry Festival.

For more information, contact the WCES PTO at 731-669-3831.

Singing at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church

The Owens Family will be singing at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church Sunday, March 12 at 1:30 p.m. The church is located 6.5 miles east of Huntingdon on Hwy. 70. Everyone has a warm welcome to attend. For more information, call 586-7903.

Junior Miss, Miss WCES Pageants

Junior Miss West Carroll Elementary and Miss West Carroll Elementary pageants are March 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the WCJSHS cafetorium. Registration forms have been sent home and must be returned by March 2 in order to be eligible to compete. For more information, contact Principal Molly Ashley at WCES.

Banking on a Cure 5K

The Banking on a Cure 5K to benefit Centennial Bank’s Relay for Life team is Saturday, April 8 at McKenzie City Park. Registration begins at 7 a.m.; the 5K starts at 8 a.m. The entry fee is $20 for adults and $15 for those 12 and under. A T-shirt is guaranteed to all participants registered by April 1.

To register or for more information, contact Jenny Mims or Linsey Hugueley at PO Box 308 Trezevant, 731-669-3900 (lhugueley@ mycentennial.bank) or Kim Gilmore PO Box 548 McKenzie, 731-352-9998.

BBQ Sale at McKenzie VFW

McKenzie VFW Post 4939 will sell BBQ chicken halves, baked beans and slaw for $8 a plate on Saturday, March 18 from 11 a.m. until sold out.

McKenzie Planning Commission

McKenzie Planning Commission Agenda Planning Meeting is 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 8 at City Hall.

Carroll County Schools Very Special Arts Festival Cruise-In

The Carroll County Very Special Arts Festival is hosting its inaugural VSAF Cruise-In on Saturday, March 18 at the Carroll County Civic Center in Huntingdon from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The free event, sponsored by Carroll County Schools and the Carroll County Technical Center, is designed to encourage and inspire students involved in the Automotive Technology classes at Carroll County Training Center and future automotive enthusiasts. Free dash plaques will be given to the first 100 cars. Door prizes will be drawn for throughout the meet. Rain date for the event is Saturday. March 25 at the Carroll County Technical Center located at 1235 Buena Vista Road, Huntingdon. For more information, contact Brandy Baumgardner (VSAF) at 731-986-4482 ext. 240 or Kenneth New (Cruise-In) at 731-986-8908 ext. 231.

Gary Gooch Memorial Barbecue at Yuma

The ninth annual Gary Gooch Memorial Barbecue ribs and chicken and Rook tournament is Friday, March 10 at the Viva Dee Bolen Community Center in Yuma. Rib or barbecue pates are $8.00 with serving time beginning at 5:00 p.m. until gone. Rook starts at 7:00 p.m. Proceeds go to the community center.

E911 Board to Meet

The Board of Directors of the E911 Communications District in Carroll County meet Tuesday, March 21, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting is in the conference room of the Carroll County Office Complex, 625 High Street, Huntingdon.

Northwest Tennessee Economic Development Council to Meet

Northwest Tennessee Economic Development Council meets in quarterly session on Friday, March 17 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the Head Start central office at 938C Walnut Avenue W., McKenzie.

Garden Experts at UT-M Seminar

A half-day seminar for gardeners is March 25, 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Watkins Auditorium of UT-Martin. Professionals will answer questions and offer expert advice to novice and experienced gardeners. More than 100 attended last year. Admission is free. It is sponsored by Martin Beautiful members.

TWRA Hunter Education Classroom Course

March 13-17, Camden High School, Camden. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Fridays, 6-9 p.m. Instruction on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Test and live firing exercise on Friday. Students must be present all four nights. All students wanting to take a TWRA Hunter Education course, either classroom or field day, must register online for the particular class you want to take. Go to www. tn.gov/twra, click on Sections, then For Hunters, then find the Hunter Education link and enroll. Any questions – call TWRA Region 1 at 1-800-372-3928

TWRA Hunter Education Field Day

Saturday, March 18 at 9 a.m., Carroll County Shooting Sports Complex, Huntingdon. Students must complete an approved online course prior to this event. Students must bring the printed out voucher showing completion of the online course to the field day event.

All students wanting to take a TWRA Hunter Education course, either classroom or field day, must register online for the particular class you want to take. Go to www.tn.gov/twra, click on Sections, then For Hunters, then find the Hunter Education link and enroll. Any questions – call TWRA Region 1 at 1-800-372-3928.

Advanced Master Beef Producer Course Offered in County

The University of Tennessee Extension Service, Carroll County will offer the Advanced Master Beef Course in Carroll County. The dates are Thursday, March 16, Thursday, March 23, Monday, March 27, Tuesday, March 28, Thursday, March 30 and Saturday, April 1.

The March meetings will be held at the Carroll County Office Complex, 625 High St., Huntingdon from 6:00 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. each night. The April 1 meeting is on the cattle farm of Dr. Jim Davis in Puryear.

Topics covered are Genetics, Marketing, End Products, Beef Quality Assurance Certification, Nutrition, Reproduction, Forages, Herd Health and Facilities.

Sandwiches will be served each night with a graduation banquet on March 30. Attending the course will qualify beef producers to receive up to 50% cost share through the Tennessee Ag Enhancement Program(TAEP). Cost to attend is $100 per person. For more information or to register, please call the Carroll County Extension Office at 986-1976.

West Carroll Project Graduation 5K Color Run

West Carroll High School on March 18. Check-in time is 8:00 a.m. to 9:15 a.m., race starts at 9:30 a.m. behind the school. Early registration is $30, and after March 1, $35. For more information, contact Jana Blount at 731693-8882 or e-mail jana.blount@wcssd.org. Entry forms can be email. To pre-register, mail or bring form and money to West Carroll High School, 760 Hwy 77, Atwood TN 38220. Make check payable to WCHS 2017 Project Graduation with Color Run in the memo space.

Bethel University Water Aerobics

Bethel University water aerobics is back! Come get in shape and have fun with us Tuesday at noon and Friday at 1:30 p.m. Each one-hour session is $3.

Baptist Huntingdon Offering Diabetes Prevention Program

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Huntingdon is offering a free diabetes prevention program, Prevent T2, to Tennessee residents who meet certain criteria. It is designed to help those most at risk for diabetes and provides the tools needed to make healthy lifestyle choices. For 16 weeks, participants will meet weekly with program participants for weigh-ins, learn how to make healthier food choices, and exercise at least 150 minutes per week. These lifestyle changes may help participants lose weight, and have proven to reduce the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by 58% in people at high risk. At the end of 16 weeks, you will then meet once a month for the next six months for support and to ensure successful habits take hold. The Diabetes Prevention Program is a part of the Centers of Disease Control and funded by the Tennessee Department of Health Project Diabetes Grant. Sign up today by contacting Cindy Cole, RN, at 731-986-7096 or cindy.cole2@bmhcc.org.

McKenzie- Carroll County United Neighbors

United Neighbors is accepting winter clothing at this time. Please be sure they are clean and in good condition. If the bin is full, please take items to other donation boxes.

Food: crackers, cereal, ravioli, spaghetti noodles, and evaporated milk.

Personal Hygiene: Deodorant, toothpaste and brushes, bar soap and shampoo.

Assistance and shopping are from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, and 9 a.m. until noon on Wednesday. We will be closed Wednesday afternoon and Friday and Saturday and Sunday.

Call 352-0547 with any questions. Donation hours: during store hours. Please no glass or boxes in the bin. Do not leave items outside!