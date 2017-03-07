‘Ragtime, The Musical’ Coming to The Dixie

After more than ten years and 32 theatre productions for audiences across West Tennessee, the renowned Bethel University Renaissance Theatre will take the stage at The Dixie on April 7 and 8 to present “RAGTIME.”

The stories of an upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant and a daring young Harlem musician unfold, set in turn-ofthe- century New York, all three united by their desire and belief in a brighter tomorrow! Their compelling stories are set to the most glorious Tony Award- winning score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens. The musical is a timeless celebration of life – what it could and should be!

“When we select a show to produce, we look for scripts that challenge people, provide incredible performance opportunities for our students, and storylines that audiences will enjoy. This show fits what we do and why we do it perfectly,” Brian Hill, director, added.

Featuring over 75 actors, a full orchestra, and backstage students, this show will be a grand event to remember for years to come.

“Ragtime” will be presented on April 7 at 7 p.m. and April 8 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at The Dixie Carter Performing Arts and Academic Enrichment Center in Huntingdon.

Tickets may be purchased by calling at 731-986-2100 or going online to dixiepac.net.

“Ragtime” is sponsored by Bethel University, FirstBank and Friends of The Dixie.