CALENDAR

MACEDONIA COMMUNITY CENTER CAKE WALK

The Macedonia Community Center Cake Walk is March 24. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be served at 5 p.m. with a cake walk following at 7 p.m. The Country Drive Band will perform. After the cake walk, a drawing will be held for a Remington Versa Max. Come join the fun! For more information, call Kathy McGee 731-415-6674 or Charlotte Burcham 731-415-8372.

UPCOMING CARROLL COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY EVENTS

Saturday, March 25, 2-3 p.m. at Carroll Bank & Trust Community Room in Huntingdon — Dog Massage Class: Come experience the amazing benefits of Pet Massage! Cost is $20, and 100% of the funds goes to CCHS. You will receive instruction, training, and a goody bag of seven Essential Oils to take home so you can repeat the Massage in your home for your pet. All supplies included. Bring a towel or yoga mat for your pet to sit on. All pets should be on leashes. No retractable leashes, please.

Saturday, March 25, 6-9 p.m. At Carroll Bank & Trust Community Room in Huntingdon — Bingo: Concessions available, including Big Max BBQ. Prizes include a $100 Walmart gift card grand prize.

Saturday, April 8, 6-9 p.m. — BOW-WOW at the Barn: We are very excited to host our first ever Bow Wow at the Barn. Tickets will be $25 for this event and ticket sales locations will be announced soon.

Cash’s Wood Fired Pizza will serve their amazing pizzas and beer from Perrylodgic Brewery will be available. Enjoy live music, a wine pull, and some great live auction items.

This will be held at Dunagan Farms, 3500 Gate 3 Rd, Paris.

TRI-COUNTY JAYCEES SEEK NEW MEMBERS

The local chapter of Jaycees is looking for new members to join the club in helping the local community. We are searching for individuals that are interested in participating in fundraisers and other community projects that will benefit our area. As we are a fairly new chapter, we are in need of willing participants that have a volunteer heart and want to help those around them. If you think your local Jaycees is something you might be interested in joining, please call for more information: Seth Brown 731-227-1272, Michael Champion 731-415-5743, Robert Harrison 731-418-2772 or Summer Champion 731-415-1824.

HUNTINGDON SCHOOL BOARD TO MEET

The Huntingdon Board of Education meets Thursday, March 16 at 7 p.m. at the superintendent’s office located at 585 High Street, Huntingdon.

SPRING REVIVAL AT BETHEL BAPTIST CHURCH

Bethel Baptist Church, 2755 Highway 22 South, will have spring revival March 19-22. On Sunday night at 6 p.m. will be Bro. Donald Doster. Monday-Wednesday services will be at 7 p.m., with Bros. Terry Griffin, Bob Copeland and Wayne Perkins, respectively. Pastor is James Hazelwood.

BLAST OUT HUNGER

McKenzie FFA presents Blast Out Hunger Thursday, April 20 at the Carroll County Shooting Sports Park at 680 McAdoo Cemetery Lane, Huntingdon. Entry is $250 per five-person team of $50 per shooter. Twelve teams will start at 9:30 a.m.; another twelve will begin at 1 p.m. This is a multidiscipline shoot, with 25 trap, 25 skeet and 50 sporting clays. Trophies will go to the top three in each division: Women, Men, and Team. There will be a pistol side match with four-person teams (advisor category also) and 40 rounds at $10 per shooter (ammunition provided). A meal, T-shirt and goody bag will be given to each paid shooter. Proceeds benefit Second Harvest and Hunters for the Hungry. For questions or to register, contact Lindsey Parham at 731-571-8809 or parhaml3@mckenzieschools. org.

VALE VFD HAM, BEAN DINNER

The Vale Volunteer Fire Department will host a ham and bean fundraising dinner on Saturday, April 8 at Vale Community Center at 26165 Highway 114, north of Hollow Rock. Serving times are 4-7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door, $8 for adults, $5 for children under ten. Includes ham, beans, slaw, cornbread, dessert and drink. Please join us for a great meal and support the continuing efforts to rebuild the fire station. For more information, call 731-415-1797 or 731-415-3935.

OWEN FAMILY SINGING AT MARLBORO BAPTIST

The Owen Family will be singing at Marlboro Baptist Church, 25165 Highway 114, Bruceton, on Sunday, March 19 at 2 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

BANKING ON A CURE 5K

The Banking on a Cure 5K to benefit Centennial Bank’s Relay for Life team is Saturday, April 8 at McKenzie City Park. Registration begins at 7 a.m.; the 5K starts at 8 a.m. The entry fee is $20 for adults and $15 for those 12 and under. A T-shirt is guaranteed to all participants registered by April 1.

To register or for more information, contact Jenny Mims or Linsey Hugueley at PO Box 308 Trezevant, 731-669-3900 (lhugueley@ mycentennial.bank) or Kim Gilmore PO Box 548 McKenzie, 731-352-9998.

BBQ SALE AT MCKENZIE VFW

McKenzie VFW Post 4939 will sell BBQ chicken halves, baked beans and slaw for $8 a plate on Saturday, March 18 from 11 a.m. until sold out.

CARROLL COUNTY SCHOOLS VERY SPECIAL ARTS FESTIVAL CRUISE-IN

The Carroll County Very Special Arts Festival is hosting its inaugural VSAF Cruise-In on Saturday, March 18 at the Carroll County Civic Center in Huntingdon from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The free event, sponsored by Carroll County Schools and the Carroll County Technical Center, is designed to encourage and inspire students involved in the Automotive Technology classes at Carroll County Training Center and future automotive enthusiasts. Free dash plaques will be given to the first 100 cars. Door prizes will be drawn for throughout the meet. Rain date for the event is Saturday. March 25 at the Carroll County Technical Center located at 1235 Buena Vista Road, Huntingdon. For more information, contact Brandy Baumgardner (VSAF) at 731-986-4482 ext. 240 or Kenneth New (Cruise-In) at 731-986-8908 ext. 231.

TWRA HUNTER EDUCATION FIELD DAY

Saturday, March 18 at 9 a.m., Carroll County Shooting Sports Complex, Huntingdon. Students must complete an approved online course prior to this event. Students must bring the printed out voucher showing completion of the online course to the field day event.

All students wanting to take a TWRA Hunter Education course, either classroom or field day, must register online for the particular class you want to take. Go to www. tn.gov/twra, click on Sections, then For Hunters, then find the Hunter Education link and enroll. Any questions – call TWRA Region 1 at 1-800-372-3928.

E911 BOARD TO MEET

The Board of Directors of the E911 Communications District in Carroll County meet Tuesday, March 21, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting is in the conference room of the Carroll County Office Complex, 625 High Street, Huntingdon.

NWTN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL TO MEET

Northwest Tennessee Economic Development Council meets in quarterly session on Friday, March 17 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the Head Start central office at 938C Walnut Avenue W., McKenzie.

GARDEN EXPERTS TO BE AT UT-M SEMINAR

A half-day seminar for gardeners is March 25, 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Watkins Auditorium of UT-Martin. Professionals will answer questions and offer expert advice to novice and experienced gardeners. More than 100 attended last year. Admission is free. It is sponsored by Martin Beautiful members.

WEST CARROLL PROJECT GRADUATION 5K COLOR RUN

West Carroll High School on March 18. Check-in time is 8:00 a.m. to 9:15 a.m., race starts at 9:30 a.m. behind the school. Early registration is $30, and after March 1, $35. For more information, contact Jana Blount at 731693-8882 or e-mail jana.blount@wcssd.org. Entry forms can be email. To pre-register, mail or bring form and money to West Carroll High School, 760 Hwy 77, Atwood TN 38220. Make check payable to WCHS 2017 Project Graduation with Color Run in the memo space.

BETHEL UNIVERSITY WATER AEROBICS

Bethel University water aerobics is back! Come get in shape and have fun with us Tuesday at noon and Friday at 1:30 p.m. Each one-hour session is $3.

ADVANCED MASTER BEEF PRODUCER COURSE OFFERED IN CARROLL COUNTY

The University of Tennessee Extension Service, Carroll County will offer the Advanced Master Beef Course in Carroll County. The dates are Thursday, March 16, Thursday, March 23, Monday, March 27, Tuesday, March 28, Thursday, March 30 and Saturday, April 1.

The March meetings will be held at the Carroll County Office Complex, 625 High St., Huntingdon from 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. each night. The April 1 meeting is on the cattle farm of Dr. Jim Davis in Puryear.

Topics covered are Genetics, Marketing, End Products, Beef Quality Assurance Certification, Nutrition, Reproduction, Forages, Herd Health and Facilities.

Sandwiches will be served each night with a graduation banquet on March 30. Attending the course will qualify beef producers to receive up to 50% cost share through the Tennessee Ag Enhancement Program (TAEP). Cost to attend is $100 per person. For more information or to register, please call the Carroll County Extension Office at 986-1976.

BAPTIST-HUNTINGDON OFFERING DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAM

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Huntingdon is offering a free diabetes prevention program, Prevent T2, to Tennessee residents who meet certain criteria. It is designed to help those most at risk for diabetes and provides the tools needed to make healthy lifestyle choices. For 16 weeks, participants will meet weekly with program participants for weigh-ins, learn how to make healthier food choices, and exercise at least 150 minutes per week. These lifestyle changes may help participants lose weight, and have proven to reduce the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by 58% in people at high risk. At the end of 16 weeks, you will then meet once a month for the next six months for support and to ensure successful habits take hold. The Diabetes Prevention Program is a part of the Centers of Disease Control and funded by the Tennessee Department of Health Project Diabetes Grant. Sign up today by contacting Cindy Cole, RN, at 731-986-7096 or cindy.cole2@bmhcc.org.

MCKENZIE-CARROLL COUNTY UNITED NEIGHBORS

United Neighbors is accepting winter clothing at this time. Please be sure they are clean and in good condition. If the bin is full, please take items to other donation boxes.

Food: crackers, cereal, ravioli, spaghetti noodles, and evaporated milk.

Personal Hygiene: Deodorant, toothpaste and brushes, bar soap and shampoo.

Assistance and shopping are from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, and 9 a.m. until noon on Wednesday. We will be closed Wednesday afternoon and Friday and Saturday and Sunday.

Call 352-0547 with any questions. Donation hours: during store hours. Please no glass or boxes in the bin. Do not leave items outside!