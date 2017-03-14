Huntingdon Police Reports

Drug Possession — A Huntingdon man was arrested during a February 28 traffic stop. Patrolman Paul Hugueley charged Sean David Robertson, 26, with simple possession of schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while suspended. According to Hugueley’s report, Robertson was stopped while driving down East Main Street due to officers having prior knowledge that his license was suspended. A computer check confirmed that. Robertson admitted to having marijuana on him, and officers found five grams of the substance. After Robertson consented to having his vehicle searched, officers found a metal grinder with marijuana residue inside.

DUI — A Huntingdon woman was arrested during a March 7 traffic stop. Patrolman Brian Bennett charged Athena Freeman, 38, with driving under the influence and driving while revoked #2. According to Bennett’s report, he was assisting county deputies after they stopped Freeman for swerving in the road while driving. Freeman failed field sobriety tests and admitted to relapsing and using methamphetamine. A computer check of her driver’s license showed it to be revoked.

Public Intoxication — A Gibson County man was arrested March 2 after causing a disturbance at a local business. Patrolman Randy Kelley charged Freeman Green, 50, of Milan with public intoxication, driving while revoked #2, and disorderly conduct. According to Kelley’s report, Green called police with a complaint that a woman he had been drinking with had stolen from him. While he was speaking with an officer, Discount Tobacco employees called the police department with a complaint that Green was being disruptive in the store. When officers arrived at the store, they found Green to be unsteady, smelling of alcohol, and acting belligerently. Green had driven to the store, but a check of his driver’s license showed it to be revoked. As he was taken into custody, Green found the money he had previously thought was stolen from him in his jacket.

Drug Possession — A Collierville man was cited into court during a March 3 traffic stop. Patrolman Brian Bennett charged Colby C. Cook, 20, with simple possession of schedule VI and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to Bennett’s report, he stopped a vehicle for having a brake light out. As he approached the vehicle, he could see a passenger trying to put something under the seat. The vehicle smelled of marijuana and Cook did admit to having marijuana and a pipe.

Theft — A Huntingdon man and woman were arrested March 3. Sergeant Richard Crossno charged Bret Fleur, 19, and Cody Dickerson, 21, with theft under $1,000. According to Crossno’s report, Walmart security contacted officers in regards to two shoplifters they were holding. Dickerson and Fleur had allegedly taken items with no intention of paying. Store security had video footage of Dickerson and Fleur taking items on other occasions.

Trespassing — A Huntingdon woman was arrested March 3. Patrolman Paul Hugueley charged Sarah M. Rumley, 22, with contempt of court (violation order granting bail) and criminal trespassing. According to Hugueley’s report, Cedar Country Estates called officers in regards to Rumley being on the property even though there was a no trespassing order against her.

Driving While Revoked

— A Gibson County man was arrested during a March 7 traffic stop. Patrolman Randy Kelley charged Terry Paul Cahill, 25, of Milan with driving while revoked #1. According to Kelley’s report, a computer check of Cahill’s license during a traffic stop showed that it was revoked.