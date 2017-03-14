McKenzie Police Reports

Driving on suspended / revoked license / speeding — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Austin Jones, on March 10 at 11:21 a.m. the officer observed a black-colored Ford F-150 pickup truck traveling at a high rate of speed on Magnolia Street with speed verified via radar. Upon stopping the vehicle, a computer check of the license of driver Philip L. Boyd, 50, West Ray Street, Dickson, revealed Boyd’s license were revoked out of Benton County General Sessions Court for failure to pay financial responsibility and driving while license canceled and Carroll County General Sessions Court for driving on revoked.

Theft — According a report filed by MPD Patrolman Mark Boaz, on March 11 at approximately 5:56 p.m., MPD received a call from a residence located on Campbell Street stating that someone had stolen items from the home. Upon arrival the officer met two individuals who stated they were employed by homeowner Joyce S. Banks, North Stonewall Street, McKenzie. The employees said they were working at the residence when they noticed that the home’s air conditioner valued at $350 was missing. The officers did not observe fingerprints on window panes where the air conditioner was located but noticed pry marks on the back door suggesting that someone had attempted to break out of the home.

Theft — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Austin Jones, on March 9 at 10:52 a.m., a person known to the officer came to MPD to file a report on stolen property, stating that someone had stolen a black-and-orange Husqvarna leaf blower valued at $274.36 from his sister-in-law’s carport. He stated that he had used the leaf blower on February 28 and noticed it was missing on March 3. He further stated that a one-gallon jug containing fuel was also missing.

Driving on suspended / revoked license, lights — motor vehicle — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Brandon Leek, on March 9 at approximately 5:40 a.m., the officer observed a blue-colored, Volvo S80 car traveling north on Highland Drive with a non-working passenger side headlight. Upon stopping the vehicle, a computer check on the license of driver Jason Edward Green, 25, Fykes Grove Road, Cedar Hill, revealed they were revoked for failure to comply with financial responsibility law.

Assault — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Cody Coleman, on March 9 at 5:48 p.m., the officer, accompanied by officers Austin Jones, Frank McGee and Assistant Chief Rick Sawyer, responded to the scene. Upon arrival, the officers spoke with Dustin A. Ulrich, 20, Clay Farm Road, Atwood, who stated that he had accompanied a woman who was dropping a child off to Troy D. Poff, 27, Highway 190, McKenzie, when words were exchanged between the woman and Poff resulting in Poff striking Ulrich in the face through an open car window. Based on evidence of contact on Ulrich’s face and his desire to press charges, Poff was arrested for the listed offense and transported to Carroll County Jail.

Theft, vandalism — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Austin Jones, on March 8 at approximately 7:09 a.m., the officer was dispatched to Wyatt’s Coin Laundry located on Main Street due to woman attempting to steal change from one of the coin operated washing machines. Upon entering the business, the officer observed a woman exiting the restroom carrying laundry in her arms. A license check of the woman revealed her identity as Krystal D. Smith, 49, Railroad Street, Trezevant. Smith repeatedly told the officer that she was only doing laundry. After informing Smith that a surveillance camera had videotaped her the entire time she was inside the business, Smith told the officer that washer #12 had taken her change and she unsuccessfully tried to retrieve her change via use of a screwdriver. She further stated that after dryer #20 took $1.50 of her money she pried the front panel from the machine to retrieve her money. The report noted that Smith caused extensive damage to the front of the dryer. The video also revealed that Smith went to each dryer trying what appeared to be a key on each lock. The owner of the laundry stated Smith caused approximately $1,500-$2,000 in damage to her machines.

Leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, financial responsibility, driving on suspended — According to a report filed by MPD Sergeant Andy Weaver, the officer, while patrolling on Cedar Street, observed an orange-colored, 2007 Chevrolet HHR registered to Toshiek Robinson of Elm Street in McKenzie crash into a brown-colored, 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck. After calling to report that crash to dispatch, the officer attempted to position his patrol car behind the crash scene when the orange vehicle left the scene. The officer gave chase and stopped the vehicle on Clark Street. The license of the driver attempting to flee identified her as Shaquise Taleasha Long, 24, Elm Street, McKenzie. A computer check further revealed a failure to satisfy a citation charge in Lexington with indefinite suspension of license. After the other driver, identified as Bobby Knight, Blaylock Store Road, McKenzie, was summoned to the scene to finish the accident report, Long was cited into Carroll County General Sessions Court for the listed charges.

Disorderly conduct — According to a report filed by MPD Sergeant Mark Boaz, on March 6 at approximately 5:01 p.m., McKenzie Regional Hospital requested help from MPD with a patient. Sergeant Jeff Winberry responded and stayed at the hospital until night shift officers Sergeant Trey Boucher and Patrolman Boaz arrived. The officers were told that Carey Counseling was trying to admit a hospital patient to a mental illness facility when the patient created a disturbance by cursing and attempting to leave the hospital.

Domestic assault — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Cody Coleman, on March 6 at approximately 5:48 a.m., the officer received a call regarding a violent individual who was attempting to harm family members at a residence located on Tennessee Street. The caller advised that she and another family member had locked themselves into a room inside the home and that the threatening individual was also inside the house. Upon arrival, the officer, accompanied by MPD Sergeant Trey Boucher and MPD Patrolman Brandon Leek, entered the home and observed the woman lying on the bed and talking to herself. The family members stated that the woman, identified as Amy M. Jackson, 37, same address listed, had been acting in an unusual manner and threatening them prior to their locking themselves into the room to protect themselves. After speaking with Jackson and determining that she might be under the influence of some manner of medication, the officers arrested Jackson and transported her to Carroll County Jail