Property Transfers

•Harry Thomas and Joyce Ann Altom to Harry Thomas and Joyce Ann Altom and others in District 13.

•U.S. Bank National Association to Chelsey Roettger.

•Elizabeth P. Moore to Joshua A. Moore in District 11.

•McKenzie Baptist Church to Wall of Grace Ministries in District 22.

•Wall of Grace Ministries to Calvary Tabernacle, Inc. in District 22.

•Dale R. and Carlene T. Kelley to Habitat for Humanity of Carroll County in District 11.

•Gary and Starla Renfroe to Pari Partners in District 13.

•Billy and Naomi Dillahunty to Ryan Clay and Lori Nolen in District 11.

•Wayne Plant to Steven Petz in District 16.

•Terry K. and Tammy Sellers to Wayne Rudesill and others in District 5.

•Timothy O. and Barbara A. Reed to Casey B. Drewry in District 22.

•Lynn Dale and Danny G. Smothers to Hope Vinson and others in District 19.

•Dale Wayne and Celia Hope Vinson to Randy Ray Miller in District 5.

•Preferred Compounding Corp. to Store Master Funding XIII, LLC.

•Jeramy D. Wardlow to Casey B. Drewry in District 22.

•Robert and Gail Reynolds to the Cathy Ann Bailey Trust.

•Kevin K. Todd and others to Christi V. Lambert.

•Curtis and Peggy McCuiston to James Lee and Janet Carol Pate in District 22.

•Michael Coleman and others to Vickie Lawrence in District 1.

•USAA Federal Savings Bank to Secretary of Veterans Affairs in District 4.

•Barbara Jean Newbill to Barbara Jean Newbill in District 19.

•Linda Sue Smith and James Kent Bryant to Reginal M. and Janice L. Wiggins in District 4.

•Dickey Berry to Fridie Jr. and Aniker Algee in District 2.

•Kevin Crossno to Paul Cassidy and Rashell Marie Chaput in District 4.

•Keith H. and John Tim Clark to Bobbie Jean Rich in District 11.

•Holmes Family Partnership to Charles and Annette Hurmiz in District 7.