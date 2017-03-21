CALENDAR

FRIENDS OF MCKENZIE MEMORIAL LIBRARY FUNDRAISER

The Friends of the McKenzie Memorial Library’s first fundraiser is Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Connie’s Place, next door to the library. There will be a huge selection of books, audiobooks and children’s books, as well as cassettes, VHS tapes, and DVDs. The best part is the pricing: Any hardback book is $1, paperbacks range from 25 cents to $1, audiobooks are $1.50, DVDs are $1.50 and VHS tapes are two for $1.

Please come by and browse the selection of materials on sale! There is something for everyone and it helps to benefit the Library. No early birds please.

MCKENZIE MIDDLE SCHOOL WAX MUSEUM

Sixth grade students at McKenzie Middle School will present a wax museum Friday, March 24 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. The students will portray a person that they have researched. Come out and meet these “famous” people from history, sports and entertainment!

GREATER ENON BAPTIST CHURCH YOUTH REVIVAL

Greater Enon Baptist Church Youth Revival is March 27-29 at 7 p.m. nightly with the theme “Young Soldiers Using Praise as Their Weapon.” Guests will be Rev. Ryan Anderson of Overflow in McKenzie (Monday), Minister Tommy Bond of St. John in McKenzie (Tuesday) and Rev. Reginald Boyce of Riverside Baptist Church in Memphis (Wednesday).

BUY ONE GET ONE FREE BOOK FAIR AT MCKENZIE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

A Buy One Get One Free Scholastic Book Fair is in the McKenzie Elementary School Library from March 20-24. All books, learning activities, and posters will be Buy One Get One Free.

A special Family Night at the Book Fair is Thursday, March 23 from 3:15-6:15 p.m. All students who attend can register for $50 in free books to be given away.

The library is participating in the All For Books Program. Send $1 to school with your child and his/her name will be placed on the library wall. All money received will be used to purchase new books for the school library. Scholastic will also match all money received to assist libraries suffering from natural disasters such as tornadoes and hurricanes.

Please support the school and attend the Scholastic Buy One Get One Free Book Fair. Any questions, please contact Mrs. Carol Nanney at McKenzie Elementary School, 731-352-5272.

MCKENZIE MUNICIPAL, REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION TO MEET

The McKenzie Municipal-Regional Planning Commission meets Wednesday, March 22 at 3 p.m. at the McKenzie Municipal Complex. The agenda includes: a review and recommendation concerning the Lassater & Moore Subdivision plat; a general discussion relative to existing zoning pattern along University Drive; Municipal reports; and the meeting schedule by Chairman Dean E. Robb.

MCKENZIE DESIGN REVIEW COMMISSION TO MEET

The McKenzie Design Review Commission meets Wednesday, March 22, immediately following the Planning Commission meeting, at the municipal complex. The agenda includes: a review and adoption if the McKenzie Design Review Commission bylaws and discussion of the Family Dollar building.

MISS SOUTHERN BELLE PAGEANT

The Miss Southern Belle Pageant is Saturday, April 1 at the McKenzie High School, 23292 Highway 22, McKenzie. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. at the door with the pageant to follow at 10 a.m. Tickets are $5, children under 3 years get in free. The cost includes: $25 for beauty only (includes 1 guest), $5 per entry of additional categories. Sibling discount for all categories: 2=$60, 3=$90. Each age category is as follows: 0-12 months – 10 a.m., 13-23 months – 10:30 a.m., 2-3 years – 11 a.m., 4-6 years – 11:30 a.m., 7-9 years – Noon, 10-12 years – 12:30 p.m., 13-15 years – 1 p.m., 16-21 years – 1:30 p.m.

REVIVAL AT UNION ACADEMY BAPTIST CHURCH

Bro. Jerry Weaver is coming from Panama City, Florida, to hold a Revival at Union Academy Baptist Church (U.A.B.C.) in the Big Buck Community from April 2 through April 5. Services are Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. Bro. Weaver was the pastor at U.A.B.C. when he was a student at Union University. Bro. Jason Jackson is the current pastor. Everyone is welcome!

CARROLL COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY REORGANIZATION MEETING

The Carroll County Tennessee Republican Party is holding its Biannual Reorganization Meeting Tuesday, March 28 at 7 p.m. at the Huntingdon police station. All Carroll County Republicans are encouraged to attend.

New officers will be elected at this meeting including: chairman, vice chairman, secretary and treasurer.

To be eligible to vote for the new leadership, one must be a current dues-paying member of the Carroll County Republican Party. Dues can be paid at the March 28 meeting, or by mailing payment to P.O. Box 313 McKenzie, TN 38201. Dues are $15 for an individual or $25 for a couple.

For more information, contact Tom Aljancic at 731-694-5835.

OAK GROVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH HOMECOMING

Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Buena Vista, is having its homecoming, April 2. Sunday school is at 10 p.m., preaching by pastor, Bro. Wendell Boyd, at 11 a.m., lunch, and then a singing, featuring The Wall Family Singers, in the afternoon. Everyone is invited to join the church family.

CARROLL COUNTY SOLID WASTE MEETING

The Carroll County Solid Waste Committee meets Thursday, March 23, 2017, 6 p.m. in the conference room at the Carroll County Office Complex, 625 High Street, Huntingdon. The public is invited to attend.

MES KIWANIS K-KIDS CAN TAB TOP COLLECTION

The McKenzie Elementary School Kiwanis K-Kids are sponsoring the collection of aluminum can tab tops (food or beverage) for the Ronald McDonald House that provides a “home away from home” for children and their families who go to Memphis for treatment at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. It is referred to as the “House that Love Built”. Tab tops may be given to any K-4 elementary student or classroom for collections during the week of April 3-7. Please place in a zip lock type of bag. No bottles, please.

MACEDONIA COMMUNITY CENTER CAKE WALK

The Macedonia Community Center Cake Walk is March 24. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be served at 5 p.m. with a cake walk following at 7 p.m. The Country Drive Band will perform. After the cake walk, a drawing will be held for a Versa Max Rifle. Come join the fun! For more information, call Kathy McGee 731-415-6674 or Charlotte Burcham 731-415-8372.

UPCOMING CARROLL COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY EVENTS

Saturday, March 25, 2-3 p.m. at Carroll Bank & Trust Community Room in Huntingdon – Dog Massage Class: Come experience the amazing benefits of Pet Massage! Cost is $20, and 100% of the funds goes to CCHS. You will receive instruction, training, and a goody bag of seven Essential Oils to take home so you can repeat the Massage in your home for your pet. All supplies included. Bring a towel or yoga mat for your pet to sit on. All pets should be on leashes. No retractable leashes, please.

Saturday, March 25, 6-9 p.m. At Carroll Bank & Trust Community Room in Huntingdon – Bingo: Concessions available, including Big Max BBQ. Prizes include a $100 Walmart gift card grand prize.

Saturday, April 8, 6-9 p.m. – BOW-WOW at the Barn: We are very excited to host the first-ever Bow Wow at the Barn. Tickets are $25 for this event and ticket sales locations will be announced soon.

Cash’s Wood Fired Pizza will serve pizzas and beer from Perrylodgic Brewery will be available. Enjoy live music, a wine pull, and some great live auction items.

This will be held at Dunagan Farms, 3500 Gate 3 Rd., Paris.

CITY OF MCKENZIE BUDGET WORKSHOPS SCHEDULED

The McKenzie City Council budget discussion workshops with the department heads at McKenzie City Hall begins at 12 noon on the following dates in April: Monday, April 3; Wednesday, April 5; and Thursday, April 6.

WEST TENNESSEE ADULT EDUCATION ANNOUNCES CLASSES BEGINNING IN MCKENZIE

Adults needing to earn a high school diploma are invited to enroll in the state’s program that offers free classes and study materials to help prepare students to successfully pass the HiSet Exam. Passing the HiSet Exam earns the Tennessee High School Equivalency Diploma. Directors of the program will help students earn a free voucher from the State of Tennessee that will pay for the exam.

Night classes are Tuesdays, 5 to 7 p.m. and begin March 28 at the McKenzie Church of Christ.

Day classes are Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon and begin March 30.

Open registration and orientation is offered at any class meeting.

Since July, 2016 over 25 students from Carroll County have earned their Tenn. High School Equivalency Diploma. That number is growing daily.

For more information, call Lisa Coy at 731-435-9027. Lisa is the lead instructor for Carroll County in the West Tennessee Adult Education Program.

BLAST OUT HUNGER

McKenzie FFA presents Blast Out Hunger Thursday, April 20 at the Carroll County Shooting Sports Park at 680 McAdoo Cemetery Lane, Huntingdon. Entry is $250 per five-person team of $50 per shooter. Twelve teams will start at 9:30 a.m.; another twelve will begin at 1 p.m. This is a multi-discipline shoot, with 25 trap, 25 skeet and 50 sporting clays. Trophies will go to the top three in each division: Women, Men, and Team. There will be a pistol side match with four-person teams (advisor category also) and 40 rounds at $10 per shooter (ammunition provided). A meal, T-shirt and goody bag will be given to each paid shooter. Proceeds benefit Second Harvest and Hunters for the Hungry. For questions or to register, contact Lindsey Parham at 731-571-8809 or parhaml3@mckenzieschools.org.

VALE VFD HAM, BEAN DINNER

The Vale Volunteer Fire Department will host a ham and bean fundraising dinner on Saturday, April 8 at Vale Community Center at 26165 Highway 114, north of Hollow Rock. Serving times are 4-7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door, $8 for adults, $5 for children under ten. Includes ham, beans, slaw, cornbread, dessert and drink. Please join us for a great meal and support the continuing efforts to rebuild the fire station. For more information, call 731-415-1797 or 731-415-3935.

ADVANCED MASTER BEEF PRODUCER COURSE OFFERED IN COUNTY

The University of Tennessee Extension Service, Carroll County is offering the Advanced Master Beef Course in Carroll County. The dates are Thursday, March 16, Thursday, March 23, Monday, March 27, Tuesday, March 28, Thursday, March 30 and Saturday, April 1.

The March meeting is at the Carroll County Office Complex, 625 High St., Huntingdon from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. each night. The April 1 meeting is on the cattle farm of Dr. Jim Davis in Puryear.

Topics covered are Genetics, Marketing, End Products, Beef Quality Assurance Certification, Nutrition, Reproduction, Forages, Herd Health and Facilities.

Sandwiches will be served each night with a graduation banquet on March 30. Attending the course will qualify beef producers to receive up to 50% cost share through the Tennessee Ag Enhancement Program (TAEP). Cost to attend is $100 per person. For more information or to register, please call the Carroll County Extension Office at 986-1976.

BETHEL UNIVERSITY WATER AEROBICS

Bethel University water aerobics is back! Come get in shape and have fun with us Tuesday at noon and Friday at 1:30 p.m. Each one-hour session is $3.

BAPTIST-HUNTINGDON OFFERING DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAM

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Huntingdon is offering a free diabetes prevention program, Prevent T2, to Tennessee residents who meet certain criteria. It is designed to help those most at risk for diabetes and provides the tools needed to make healthy lifestyle choices. For 16 weeks, participants will meet weekly with program participants for weigh-ins, learn how to make healthier food choices, and exercise at least 150 minutes per week. These lifestyle changes may help participants lose weight, and have proven to reduce the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by 58% in people at high risk. At the end of 16 weeks, you will then meet once a month for the next six months for support and to ensure successful habits take hold. The Diabetes Prevention Program is a part of the Centers of Disease Control and funded by the Tennessee Department of Health Project Diabetes Grant. Sign up today by contacting Cindy Cole, RN, at 731-986-7096 or cindy.cole2@bmhcc.org.

BANKING ON A CURE 5K

The Banking on a Cure 5K to benefit Centennial Bank’s Relay for Life team is Saturday, April 8 at McKenzie City Park. Registration begins at 7 a.m.; the 5K starts at 8 a.m. The entry fee is $20 for adults and $15 for those 12 and under. A T-shirt is guaranteed to all participants registered by April 1.

To register or for more information, contact Jenny Mims or Linsey Hugueley at PO Box 308, Trezevant, 731-669-3900 (lhugueley@ mycentennial.bank) or Kim Gilmore PO Box 548, McKenzie, 731-352-9998.

GARDEN EXPERTS TO BE AT UT-M SEMINAR

A half-day seminar for gardeners is March 25, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Watkins Auditorium of UT-Martin. Professionals will answer questions and offer expert advice to novice and experienced gardeners. More than 100 attended last year. Admission is free. It is sponsored by Martin Beautiful members.

MCKENZIE-CARROLL COUNTY UNITED NEIGHBORS

United Neighbors is accepting summer clothing at this time. Please be sure those are clean and in good condition. If the bin is full, please take items to other donation boxes.

Food: crackers, cereal, ravioli, spaghetti noodles, and evaporated milk.

Personal Hygiene: Deodorant, toothpaste and brushes, bar soap and shampoo.

Assistance and shopping are from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, and 9 a.m. until noon on Wednesday. The store is closed Wednesday afternoon and Friday and Saturday and Sunday.

Call 352-0547 with any questions. Donation hours: during store hours. Please no glass or boxes in the bin. Do not leave items outside!

2017 MISS TATER TOWN PAGEANTS

The annual Tater Town Pageants is Saturday, April 8, at the Gleason School Gymnasium, beginning at 1 p.m. Registration is 12:30. Categories for boys and girls are: 0 through 11 months; 1-year olds; 2-year olds; 3-year olds; 4- and 5-year olds; and 6through 9-year olds. Older categories include the Pre-Teen Miss Tater Town for girls ages 10-12. Next is the Jr Miss Pageant for girls ages 13-15. The finale of the evening is the Miss Tater Town Pageant for ages 16-21. Pageant winners qualify for the West Tennessee Strawberry Pageants. Entry fees for all pageants is $20.00. For more information call 514-9007 or 415-3511.