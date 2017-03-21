Carroll County General Sessions Report

The following case was bound over to the Grand Jury: Gailya Lynn Hardin, Renfroe Road, Huntingdon: meth-manufacture, deliver, sell. Possess with intent.

The following cases were disposed: Amanda N. Abrams, Lexington Street, Huntingdon: driving while license revoked-second or subsequent-$250 fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 10 days, 11 months and 19 days unsupervised probation.

Elizabeth Anderson, Hamilton Street, McKenzie: DUI #1-11 months and 29 days suspended, 11 months and 29 days probation with SSI, $600 fine and costs, 15 days in jail, not to drive for one year, loss of license for one year. Implied consent- misdemeanor-dismissed.

Drew Logan Autry, Ephesus Church Road, Hollow Rock: failure to appear-misdemeanor-no fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 30 days, 10 months and 29 days unsupervised probation.

Donna Bradford, Hill Road, McKenzie: allow dogs to run at large-property damage-$50 fine and cost on guilty plea, restitution to be paid in full.

Alexis Bethney Caverly, Walnut Hill Road, Covington: driving while license suspended- dismissed-cost to defendant, driver has driver license. Seatbelt- 18 and older-dismissed. Financial responsibility law-dismissed.

Kellie Lee Antra Coats, Pitts Street, Paris: driving while license revoked-dismissed-cost to defendant.

Chelsey D. Cox, Main Street, Huntingdon: theft (up to $1,000)-restitution to be paid in full, no contact with Walmart, $100 fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 2 days, 11 months and 27 days supervised probation.

Chasity Rae Ellis, Cotham Drive, Huntingdon: worthless checks-up to $500 / three counts. All counts dismissed.

Brandy E. Frazier, Forrest Avenue, McKenzie: driving while license revoked-dismissed. Driving while license suspended-dismissed-cost to defendant.

Amy R. Hampton, Cotton Lane, Huntingdon: driving while license canceled-$100 fine and cost on guilty plea, 6 months unsupervised probation. Driving while license revoked-dismissed.

Tamara M. Hollowell, Paw Paw Lane, McKenzie: financial responsibility law-dismissed.

Philip Nelson Lindsey, Parker Store Road, Cedar Grove: public intoxication-$50 fine and cost.

Shaquise T. Long, Elm Street, McKenzie: driving while license suspended-$100 fine and cost on all counts. Financial responsibility law-sentence entered. Leave the scene of accident-property damage-$100 fine and cost on all counts.

Tyler Moore, Bridgeman Street, Huntingdon: driving while license canceled-second or subsequent-$250 fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 10 days, 11 months and 19 days supervised probation.

Octavious Strayhorn, Spruce Street, McKenzie: driving while license revoked-second or subsequent-$250 fine and cost on guilty plea, 45 days to serve, 10 months and 14 days supervised probation. DUI #2$600 fine and cost, to serve 45 days, 10 months and 14 days supervised probation.

Jerry Thomas Young, Chestnut Street, Bruceton: sexual battery-dismissed.

Jason Alexander Anderson, Old Stage Road, Huntingdon: probation violation-no fine and cost on guilty plea, partial revocation, order to serve 30 days.

Andrea D. Batey, McCall Street, Huntingdon: failure to appear-misdemeanor-$100 fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 2 days, 11 months and 27 days unsupervised probation.

Dakota Crutcher, South Carroll Street, Bruceton: joyriding- unauthorized use automobile / other vehicles-10 hours of community service, pre-trial diversion until March 15, 2018.

Kayla Nicole Glover, Hillcourt Apartments, Huntingdon: simple possession / casual exchange / two counts. Count one-$250 fine and cost on guilty plea, 11 months and 29 days supervised probation. Count two-dismissed. Meth-possess or casual exchange-$750 fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 30 days, 10 months and 29 days supervised probation. Unlawful drug paraphernalia- attempt-sentence entered. Registration certificate must be carried-dismissed.

Dillon Edward Ray Gregory, Hilltop Drive, McKenzie: simple possession / casual exchange- random drug screens while on probation, $500 fine and cost on guilty plea, 11 months and 29 days supervised probation.

Christopher R. Medlock, Williams Street, Huntingdon: simple possession / casual exchange-$ 500 fine, 11 months and 29 days suspended sentence, 11 months and 29 days suspended probation. Theft (up to $1,000)-$50 fine, 11 months and 19 days supervised probation, 10 days to serve, no contact with Walmart, restitution to Walmart, report date April 28, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. Criminal trespass-no fine.

Nathan Forrest Lee Pease, Green Oaks Drive, Huntingdon: criminal trespass-$50 fine and cost on guilty plea.

Shelby L Qualls, Hooker Street, Savannah: false imprisonment- attempt-anger management class, pre-trail diversion until March 15, 2018.

Wilfredo Dewayne Rivera, Kay Avenue, McKenzie: disorderly conduct-dismissed. Assault- attempt-no fine and cost on guilty plea, time served, supervised probation. Resist stop, arrest, search (no weapon)-$100 fine and cost on guilty plea, time served, 11 months and 29 days supervised probation.

Jeannie Kathy Roberts, Westport Road, Huntingdon: theft (up to $1,000)- restitution to be paid in full, no contact with Walmart, no fine and cost on guilty plea, 11 months and 29 days supervised probation.

Sheila D. Robertson, Green Oaks Drive, Huntingdon: theft (up to $500)-restitution to be paid in full, no contact with victim, pre-trial diversion until September 21, 2017.

Pedro Sanchez, Highway 190, McKenzie: driving while license canceled-$100 fine and cost on guilty plea, 6 months unsupervised probation.

Krystal Smith, Railroad Street, Trezevant: failure to appear-misdemeanor-$100 fine and cost on guilty plea, 11 months and 29 days supervised probation. Vandalism (up to $1,000)-restitution to be paid in full, no fine and cost on guilty plea, 11 months and 29 days supervised probation. Theft (up to $1,000)-dismissed. Probation violation-no fine and cost on guilty plea, probation revoked.

John D. Wallace Jr., Florida Court, McKenzie: simple possession / casual exchange-$ 2,000 fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 10 days, 11 months and 27 days supervised probation.

Kristina Marie Warren, Lexington Street, Huntingdon: criminal trespass-no fine and cost on guilty plea.

Hershel B. Wilkes III, Old Stage Road, Huntingdon: probation violation-no fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 30 days, 10 months and 29 days supervised probation. Theft (up to $1,000)-two counts. On each count-restitution to be paid in full, no fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 11 months and 29 days, time can be served in a jail or rehab, charges run concurrent.