Carroll County Sheriff’s Reports

Assault — A Huntingdon man was arrested March 7. Deputy Ethan Parham charged Phillip Quinn, 50, of 44587 Old Stage Road with simple assault. According to Parham’s report, deputies were called to a residence on Abbott Lane. When they arrived, they found Paul Moss, who was bleeding from his mouth and forehead. He told deputies Quinn had confronted him and during the confrontation, Quinn had punched him in the face. Moss then fell to the ground and Quinn had kicked him in the face. Quinn was later arrested at his residence.

Drug Possession — A Bruceton man was arrested March 16. Sergeant Lee Bates charged Jayante Daniel Jordan, 20, of 241 Clover Street with possession of schedule VI and disorderly conduct. According to Bates’ report, Jordan was entering General Sessions Court when he placed a pack of cigarettes in the change bucket. When deputies picked it up, a marijuana roach fell out. When deputies opened the cigarette pack, they found a small amount of marijuana inside. When Bates began to issue a misdemeanor citation for the marijuana, Jordan became belligerent and began cursing and causing a scene near the courtroom. As he was placed in a holding cell, Jordan kicked the cell door and continued cursing.

Public Intoxication — A Yuma woman was arrested March 16. Sergeant Lee Bates charged Kristen Altom, 34, of 1355 Highway 22 with public intoxication. According to Bates’ report, Altom was in General Session Court when deputies noticed her hitting herself. Deputies asked Altom to step out of the courtroom. She was taken into custody.

Theft — A Huntingdon man is facing charges after a March 13 incident. Deputy Ethan Parham charged Joshua Lawton, 42, of 277 Know Street with theft under $1,000. According to Parham’s report, Lawton was involved in a vehicle wreck with injuries on Highway 70 in Cedar Grove. Lawton was taken by ambulance to the Madison County emergency room. His vehicle was taken by a tow truck and the vehicle was inventoried before being taken. In the trunk a pistol with a serial number matching that of a pistol listed as stolen out of Carroll County was found.

Burglary — Deputies are investigating a burglary. James McAlpin of Trezevant reported to deputies on March 15 that his home had been broken into. Deputies found the back door kicked in, and the door frame was broken. Two guns were missing from the home.

Theft — Deputies are investigating a theft. Logan Foster of Yuma reported to deputies on March 12 that his 2016 blue Honda 420 Rancher ATV had been stolen from his patio. He had seen it the previous night, but when he woke up on March 12 it was gone.

Theft — Deputies are investigating a theft. Ernest Christman of Hollow Rock reported to deputies on March 11 that he had heard a loud truck early that morning outside his home and saw a dark truck driving away quickly. He then discovered that a phone, keys to a vehicle, and a jacket that had $2,500 cash in the pocket had been stolen from his vehicle.