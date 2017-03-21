Huntingdon Police Reports

Assault — A Rutherford County man was arrested March 5. Patrolman Brian Bennett charged Jazz Johnson, 29, of Murfreesboro with criminal trespass and domestic assault. According to Bennett’s report, a 911 call was placed by Johnson’s mother, who said Johnson was being violent with her. When officers arrived, she told them Johnson had hit her in the head with his fist and chased her out of her home, threatening to kill her. Johnson had a no trespass order for Cedar Country Estates, but was there.

Drug Possession — A McKenzie man was arrested March 11. Investigator Joey Hedge charged Titus J. Gordon, 38, with simple possession of schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a revoked license #2. According to Hedge’s report, while at Little General, Hedge saw Gordon drive up to the store. He had prior knowledge that Gordon’s license was not valid, which a computer check confirmed. Gordon voluntarily handed over a small bag of marijuana and blunt rollers.

Drug Possession — A Madison County man was arrested March 6. Patrolman Brian Bennett charged Obryant Selmer, 21, of Jackson with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of schedule VI, driving while suspended #1, and speeding. According to Bennett’s report, Selmer was stopped for speeding on Highway 22. When Bennett spoke to Selmer he could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. A computer check showed Selmer’s license to be suspended. A scale with marijuana residue and a container holding 1.8 grams of marijuana were found in the vehicle.

Theft — A Huntingdon couple was arrested March 10. Sergeant Chris Cole charged Jennifer Giles, 33, and Lantz Giles, 39, with one count of theft under $1,000 each. According to Cole’s report, Walmart security called officers after catching two shoplifters. When officers arrived, the couple admitted to emptying contents of diet bottles into Jennifer’s purse and not scanning several items while using self-checkout machines. The total for the items the couple tried to take from the store was $123.20.

Theft — A Huntingdon man and Cedar Grove man were arrested March 5. Sergeant Brad Allen charged Hershel B. Wilkes III, 22, of Huntingdon with one count of theft over $1,000 and one count of theft under $1,000 and Luke Wayne Holladay, 26, of Cedar Grove with possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of marijuana. According to Allen’s report, Hershel B. Wilkes II of Huntingdon reported to officers that his son, Hershel Wilkes III, had taken two handguns and a shotgun from his home without permission. Allen later spoke with Lexington officers who had arrested Wilkes III for driving on a suspended license and had found firearms in the vehicle he was driving. The serial numbers from one of the missing firearms matched the number from one of the firearms in the vehicle Wilkes III had been driving when he was arrested. Officers then served a search warrant on Wilkes III’s home, officers found the missing shotgun, but not the handguns. They also found a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, belonging to Holladay.

Driving While Suspended

— A Huntingdon woman was arrested March 13. Sergeant Brad Allen charged Amanda Abrams, 27, with driving while suspended #4. According to Allen’s report, Abrams was stopped while driving on Highway 22 due to Allen having prior knowledge her license was suspended. A computer check confirmed that.

Car Accident — Patrolman Paul Hugueley responded to a car accident on Veterans Drive on March 3. Frank Wilson of Trezevant struck the vehicle of Jonathan Hill of McKenzie as Wilson was turning left and his view was obstructed.

Car Accident — Lieutenant Angie Barker responded to a car accident on March 2. Michelle Brooks of Huntingdon pulled out of the Walmart parking lot into the road in front of Leslie Knight of Atwood, causing Knight to hit her.