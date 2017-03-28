CALENDAR

COMMODITY FOOD TO BE DISTRIBUTED

The Northwest Tennessee Economic Development Council announced that U.S. Department of Agriculture commodities will be distributed to eligible area residents of Carroll County on April 12-13.

The food will be distributed at the Carroll County Community Action Center at 13355 West Paris Street in Huntingdon. Distribution will be between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. If your last name begins with A-L, you will come on Wednesday, April 12. If your last name begins with M-Z, you will come on Thursday, April 13.

Everyone picking up commodities must have a PURPLE CARD. No more than three cards per car. Please do not start lining up cars before 8 a.m. If you have not signed up please sign up before April 10.

Eligibility will be based on total household income not in excess of the state established maximum percentage of the poverty line for the appropriate household size. Also, anyone receiving aid from one of the following programs is eligible for USDA commodities: Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) (formerly know as Food Stamps), Families First, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or documented residence in public housing.

USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

For more information on the Commodity Food Program, Contact Amber Gilmer, Carroll County Service Manager, at 209-4458, or go by Northwest County Service Center at 13355 W. Paris Street, Huntingdon.

MCKENZIE DESIGN REVIEW COMMISSION TO MEET

McKenzie Design Review Commission meets April 12, 2017, 3:00 p.m. at McKenzie City Hall. The meeting will follow the 3:00 p.m. meeting of the McKenzie Planning Commission.

The subject of the called meeting is to review newly proposed plans by: pb2ae architecture + engineering, inc. for the Family Dollar building on Highland Drive.

RESOLUTIONS COMMITTEE MEETS

The Carroll County Resolutions Committee meets Monday, April 3, 2017, 9:00 a.m. at the Carroll County Mayor’s Office, 625 High Street, Suite 101, Huntingdon, Tennessee. The public is invited to attend.

COUNTY PURCHASING COMMITTEE MEETS

Carroll County Purchasing Committee meets Thursday, March 30, 9:00 a.m. in the Conference Room of the Carroll County Office Complex, 625 High Street, Huntingdon. The public is invited to attend.

YOUTH NIGHT AT WESTPORT MISSIONARY BAPTIST

Westport Missionary Baptist Church is hosting a youth night service on Sunday, April 2, 6:00 p.m. Guest speaker is Bro. Felipe Reyes. Brother Chris Wallace is the pastor.

OFFICE ON AGING TRIP TO NASHVILLE

The Carroll County Office On Aging will travel to Nashville for a tour of the historic RCA Studio B and the Country Music Hall of Fame. The date is April 27 at a cost of $87.00 per person with a Dutch-treat lunch. To register or receive more information, phone 731-986-1985. Payment is due by April 13.

CANCER THRIVING, SURVIVING WORKSHOP

If you or someone you love is enduring cancer or has survived cancer, join an evidenced-based cancer, thriving and surviving workshop, facilitated by Gwen Joyner, UT Extension agent, trained by Stanford University instructors. The classes are April 3, 10, 17, and 24 at 9:00 a.m. at the Carroll County Office on Aging in the county’s office complex, High Street, Huntingdon. Phone 986-1985 to register.

AA MEETINGS AT MCKENZIE HOSPITAL

McKenzie Regional Hospital is sponsoring Alcoholic Anonymous on Sundays, 8-9 and Wednesdays, 8-9. For information, phone Robert H. at 731-418-2772 or George P. at 731-418-2243.

MISS SOUTHERN BELLE PAGEANT

The Miss Southern Belle Pageant is Saturday, April 1 at the McKenzie High School, 23292 Highway 22, McKenzie. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. at the door with the pageant to follow at 10 a.m. Tickets are $5, children under 3 years get in free. The cost includes: $25 for beauty only (includes 1 guest), $5 per entry of additional categories. Sibling discount for all categories: 2=$60, 3=$90. Each age category is as follows: 0-12 months – 10 a.m., 13-23 months – 10:30 a.m., 2-3 years – 11 a.m., 4-6 years – 11:30 a.m., 7-9 years – Noon, 10-12 years – 12:30 p.m., 13-15 years – 1 p.m., 16-21 years – 1:30 p.m.

REVIVAL AT UNION ACADEMY BAPTIST CHURCH

Bro. Jerry Weaver is coming from Panama City, Florida, to hold a Revival at Union Academy Baptist Church (U.A.B.C.) in the Big Buck Community from April 2 through April 5. Services are Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. Bro. Weaver was the pastor at U.A.B.C. when he was a student at Union University. Bro. Jason Jackson is the current pastor. Everyone is welcome!

OAK GROVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH HOMECOMING

Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Buena Vista, is having its homecoming, April 2. Sunday school is at 10 p.m., preaching by pastor, Bro. Wendell Boyd, at 11 a.m., lunch, and then a singing, featuring The Wall Family Singers, in the afternoon. Everyone is invited to join the church family.

CITY OF MCKENZIE BUDGET WORKSHOPS SCHEDULED

The McKenzie City Council budget discussion workshops with the department heads at McKenzie City Hall begins at 12 noon on the following dates in April: Monday, April 3; Wednesday, April 5; and Thursday, April 6.

MES KIWANIS K-KIDS CAN TAB TOP COLLECTION

The McKenzie Elementary School Kiwanis K-Kids are sponsoring the collection of aluminum can tab tops (food or beverage) for the Ronald McDonald House that provides a “home away from home” for children and their families who go to Memphis for treatment at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. It is referred to as the “House that Love Built”. Tab tops may be given to any K-4 elementary student or classroom for collections during the week of April 3-7. Please place in a zip lock type of bag. No bottles, please.

2017 MISS TATER TOWN PAGEANTS

The annual Tater Town Pageants is Saturday, April 8, at the Gleason School Gymnasium, beginning at 1 p.m. Registration is 12:30. Categories for boys and girls are: 0 through 11 months; 1-year olds; 2-year olds; 3-year olds; 4- and 5-year olds; and 6through 9-year olds. Older categories include the Pre-Teen Miss Tater Town for girls ages 10-12. Next is the Jr. Miss Pageant for girls ages 13-15. The finale of the evening is the Miss Tater Town Pageant for ages 16-21. Pageant winners qualify for the West Tennessee Strawberry Pageants. Entry fees for all pageants is $20.00. For more information call 5149007 or 415-3511.

UPCOMING CARROLL COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY EVENTS

Thursday, March 30, 6 p.m. – Paint & Sip: The event will be held at Wildwood, 121 Union Church Road, McKenzie. Reserve your space by paying via Paypal. me/cchstn or pay at the shelter with cash or check. Tickets are $35 per person and include food and drink. Please note with your payment whether you prefer the cat or dog painting.

Saturday, April 8, 6-9 p.m. – BOW-WOW at the Barn: We are very excited to host the first-ever Bow Wow at the Barn. Tickets are $25 for this event and ticket sales locations will be announced soon.

Cash’s Wood Fired Pizza will serve pizzas and beer from Perrylodgic Brewery will be available. Enjoy live music, a wine pull, and some great live auction items.

This will be held at Dunagan Farms, 3500 Gate 3 Rd., Paris.

WEST TN ADULT EDUCATION CLASSES BEGIN IN MCKENZIE

Adults needing to earn a high school diploma are invited to enroll in the state’s program that offers free classes and study materials to help prepare students to successfully pass the HiSet Exam. Passing the HiSet Exam earns the Tennessee High School Equivalency Diploma. Directors of the program will help students earn a free voucher from the State of Tennessee that will pay for the exam.

Night classes are Tuesdays, 5 to 7 p.m. and begin March 28 at the McKenzie Church of Christ.

Day classes are Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon and begin March 30.

Open registration and orientation is offered at any class meeting.

Since July, 2016 over 25 students from Carroll County have earned their Tenn. High School Equivalency Diploma. That number is growing daily.

For more information, call Lisa Coy at 731-435-9027. Lisa is the lead instructor for Carroll County in the West Tennessee Adult Education Program.

BLAST OUT HUNGER

McKenzie FFA presents Blast Out Hunger Thursday, April 20 at the Carroll County Shooting Sports Park at 680 McAdoo Cemetery Lane, Huntingdon. Entry is $250 per five-person team of $50 per shooter. Twelve teams will start at 9:30 a.m.; another twelve will begin at 1 p.m. This is a multi-discipline shoot, with 25 trap, 25 skeet and 50 sporting clays. Trophies will go to the top three in each division: Women, Men, and Team. There will be a pistol side match with fourperson teams (advisor category also) and 40 rounds at $10 per shooter (ammunition provided). A meal, T-shirt and goody bag will be given to each paid shooter. Proceeds benefit Second Harvest and Hunters for the Hungry. For questions or to register, contact Lindsey Parham at 731-571-8809 or parhaml3@mckenzieschools.org.

BAPTIST HUNTINGDON OFFERING DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAM

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Huntingdon is offering a free diabetes prevention program, Prevent T2, to Tennessee residents who meet certain criteria. It is designed to help those most at risk for diabetes and provides the tools needed to make healthy lifestyle choices. For 16 weeks, participants will meet weekly with program participants for weigh-ins, learn how to make healthier food choices, and exercise at least 150 minutes per week. These lifestyle changes may help participants lose weight, and have proven to reduce the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by 58% in people at high risk. At the end of 16 weeks, you will then meet once a month for the next six months for support and to ensure successful habits take hold. The Diabetes Prevention Program is a part of the Centers of Disease Control and funded by the Tennessee Department of Health Project Diabetes Grant. Sign up today by contacting Cindy Cole, RN, at 731-986-7096 or cindy.cole2@bmhcc.org.

VALE VFD HAM, BEAN DINNER

The Vale Volunteer Fire Department will host a ham and bean fundraising dinner on Saturday, April 8 at Vale Community Center at 26165 Highway 114, north of Hollow Rock. Serving times are 4-7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door, $8 for adults, $5 for children under ten. Includes ham, beans, slaw, cornbread, dessert and drink. Please join us for a great meal and support the continuing efforts to rebuild the fire station. For more information, call 731-415-1797 or 731-415-3935.

BANKING ON A CURE 5K

The Banking on a Cure 5K to benefit Centennial Bank’s Relay for Life team is Saturday, April 8 at McKenzie City Park. Registration begins at 7 a.m.; the 5K starts at 8 a.m. The entry fee is $20 for adults and $15 for those 12 and under. A T-shirt is guaranteed to all participants registered by April 1.

To register or for more information, contact Jenny Mims or Linsey Hugueley at PO Box 308, Trezevant, 731-669-3900 (lhugueley@ mycentennial.bank) or Kim Gilmore PO Box 548, McKenzie, 731-352-9998.

BETHEL UNIVERSITY WATER AEROBICS

Bethel University water aerobics is back! Come get in shape and have fun with us Tuesday at noon and Friday at 1:30 p.m. Each one-hour session is $3.

MCKENZIE-CARROLL COUNTY UNITED NEIGHBORS

United Neighbors is accepting summer clothing at this time. Please be sure those are clean and in good condition. If the bin is full, please take items to other donation boxes.

Food: crackers, cereal, ravioli, spaghetti noodles, and evaporated milk.

Personal Hygiene: Deodorant, toothpaste and brushes, bar soap and shampoo.

Assistance and shopping are from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, and 9 a.m. until noon on Wednesday. The store is closed Wednesday afternoon and Friday and Saturday and Sunday.

Call 352-0547 with any questions. Donation hours: during store hours. Please no glass or boxes in the bin. Do not leave items outside!