Carroll County General Sessions

The Following cases were bound over to the Grand Jury: Jason Brandon Browning, Highway 190, Trezevant: simple possession / casual exchange-two counts, false reports-attempt, resist stop arrest, search (no weapon)- attempt.

Jordan R. Hart, Dyersburg: failure to appear on citation, schedule II drugs: manufacture, deliver, sell, possess, possession unlawful drug paraphernalia, uses and activities.

Joseph Matrindale Joyner, Hilliard Road, McKenzie: meth: manufacture, deliver, sell, possess with intent, schedule VI drugs-SOL / two counts, schedule VI drugs-SOL.

Whitney L. Lambert, Butterworth Avenue, Dyersburg: schedule II drugs: manufacture, deliver, sell, possess, possession unlawful drug paraphernalia, uses and activities.

Ronney M. Rogers, Sandhill Road, Lavinia: possession weapon with intent to go armed.

Matthew Smith, Holmes Mill Road, Huntingdon: driving while license suspended-second or subsequent.

The following cases were disposed: Shemile Adams, Saint Paul Church Road, Huntingdon: criminal trespass-$50 fine and cost on guilty plea.

Kristen L. Atom, Highway 22, Yuma: public intoxication-$50 fine and cost on guilty plea.

Jamey Lee Bell, Ridgeview Avenue, Camden: driving while license suspended-dismissed-cost to defendant. Seatbelt-18 and older- dismissed. Registration expired- dismissed. Financial responsibility law-dismissed.

Melissa A. Clark, Indian Hill Road, Nunnelly: driving while license suspended-dismissed-cost to defendant. Registration law-dismissed. Financial responsibility law-dismissed. Drivers to exercise due care-dismissed.

Rachel D. Clements, South Carroll Street, Bruceton: driving while license suspended-dismissed- cost to defendant.

Melvin Cooper Jr: probation violation-dismissed.

Santana L. Cunningham, Hillcourt Circle, Huntingdon: driving while license suspended-dismissed- cost to defendant.

Matthew Cory Davis, Summit Chase, Cedar Grove: failure to appear-misdemeanor / two counts. Count one-dismissed. Count two-no fine and cost on guilty plea. Driving while license suspended-$100 fine and cost on guilty plea, 11 months and 29 days unsupervised probation.

Robert E. Freeman Jr, Bailey Street, McKenzie: meth-possess or casual exchange-$750 fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 30 days, 10 months and 29 days supervised probation. Possession unlawful drug paraphernalia-attempt- dismissed. Driving while license canceled-no fine and cost on guilty plea, 6 months supervised probation. Financial responsibility law-dismissed. Registration expired-dismissed. Theft (up to $500)-restitution to be paid in full, no fine and cost on guilty plea, 30 days, 10 months and 29 days supervised probation. Failure to appear-misdemeanor-no fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 30 days, 10 months and 29 days supervised probation.

Ricky Ray Gniewek, Suncrest Street, Bruceton: DUI #1-11 months and 29 days suspended, 11 months and 29 days unsupervised probation, $350 fine plus court costs, 48 hours jail, not to drive for one year, loss of license for one year, additional probation provision of supervised with SSI. Open container-dismissed.

Jonathan Gordon, Mulberry Grove Road, Bradford: probation violation-no fine and cost on guilty plea, probation revoked, concurrent with Gibson County probation sentence.

Kayla Hampton, Williams Street, Huntingdon: simple possession / casual exchange-$250 fine and cost on guilty plea, 11 months and 29 days supervised probation. Seatblet-18 and older- dismissed.

Lauri Lynn Hirsch, Depriest Road, Camden: public intoxication-$ 50 fine and cost on guilty plea.

Max R. Johnson, Brazil Bottom Road, Lexington: simple possession / casual exchange-$750 fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 30 days, 10 months and 29 days supervised probation. Possession unlawful drug paraphernalia, uses and activities-dismissed.

Russell T. Johnson Jr, driving while license canceled-$100 fine and cost on guilty plea, 5 months and 29 days unsupervised probation. Failure to appear-misdemeanor- no fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 2 days, 11 months and 27 days unsupervised probation.

Jayante Daniel Jordan, Glover Street, Atwood: disorderly conduct-$ 50 fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 15 days. Simple possession / casual exchange-$250 fine and cost on guilty plea, 11 months and 14 days supervised probation.

Bobby G. Madding, Dunlap Street, Hollow Rock: failure to appear-misdemeanor-$100 fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 2 days, 11 months and 27 days unsupervised probation. Driving while license revoked-second or subsequent-$500 fine and cost on guilty plea, 11 months and 21 days unsupervised probation, reduced to revoked #2. Seatbelt-18 and older-dismissed. Financial responsibility law-dismissed.

Helen Annette Martin, Langrange Downs, Cordova: public intoxication-$50 fine.

Larry Dale Mingle, Sandhill Road, Gleason: driving while license suspended-dismissed. Financial responsibility law-dismissed. Vehicles / street cars stop at all stop signs-dismissed.

Steven Hunter Peterson, Pate Road, Huntingdon: underage driving while impaired (18-20)A& D assessment and follow recommendation, $250 fine and cost on deferred supervised probation. Implied consent-misdemeanor- dismissed. Person 18-21 purchase / attempt to purchase beer-two counts. Count one-dismissed. Count two-sentence entered. Open container-$50 fine and cost on deferred probation.

Murray T. Ragan, Boone Lane, Jackson: hunting / trapping without permission-sentence entered.

Dierdre Scott, Olive Street, Martin: worthless checks-up to $1,000-dismissed-cost to defendant.

Betty S. Skirvin, Hillcrest Street, Dresden: disorderly conduct-$ 50 fine and cost on guilty plea.

Angela Tharpe, East Main Street, Huntingdon: driving while license canceled-$100 fine and cost on guilty plea, 5 months and 29 days unsupervised probation.

Johnnie Harris, Port Road, Springville: failure to appear-misdemeanor / three counts-all counts dismissed.

Johnny Ellis Harris Jr, Port road, Springville: sexual offender registration form violation-dismissed. Failure to appear-misdemeanor- dismissed.

Elizabeth Heath, Fake Avenue, Dyersburg: disorderly conduct- sentence entered.

Julia Houseman, Highlands Road, Camden: probation violation- no fine and cost on guilty plea, partial revocation, to serve 30 days.

Colton Brian Kail, Hamilton Street, McKenzie: simple possession / casual exchange-$2,000 fine and cost on pre-trail diversion, review set March 22, 2018. Possession unlawful drug paraphernalia- attempt-dismissed.

William J. Miles, East Heights, Martin: simple possession / casual exchange-$250 fine and cost on guilty plea, 11 months and 29 days supervised probation. Failure to appear-misdemeanor / two counts. Count one-6 months supervised probation. Count two-dismissed.

Kimberly King Mitchum, Douglas Avenue, McKenzie: failure to appear-misdemeanor-to serve 30 days, appeal expires April 3, 2017.

Stacy Layann Myers, North Stonewall Street, McKenzie: disorderly conduct-no fine and cost on guilty plea, time suspended.

Kenneth Wayne Payne Jr, driving while license suspended-second or subsequent-$100 fine and cost on guilty plea, 11 months and 29 days unsupervised probation.

Christy M. Rea, Germantown Road, Milan: theft (up to $1,000)-restitution to be paid in full, no contact with Charles Joyner or his property, no fine and cost on guilty plea, 11 months and 29 days supervised probation. Theft (up to $1,000)-dismissed.

Keith Nolan Robinson, Dogwood Lane, Milan: reckless endangerment- deadly weapon involved- attempt-after preliminary hearing, case is dismissed.

Kurt Ryan Thomas, Thomas Lane, Huntingdon: unlawful drug paraphernalia, uses and activities-$ 150 fine and cost on pre-trial diversion, set for review September 21, 2017.

Alexander Lee Whitaker, Hamilton Street, McKenzie: simple possession / casual exchange-$ 2,000 fine and cost on pre-trial diversion, review set March 22, 2018. Possession unlawful drug paraphernalia-attempt— dismissed.