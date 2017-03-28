Carroll County Sheriff’s Reports

Vandalism — Authorities are investigating a recent case of vandalism. Robert Haley of McKenzie reported to deputies on March 19 that someone had shot out the windshield of an antique vehicle on his property. The vehicle was shot several times with a firearm. Damages are estimated at under $200.

Dog Bite — A Jackson man was cited into court after an animal attack on March 19. Deputy Jason Walker charged Anthony Jaeger, 27, with allowing an animal to run at large. According to Walker’s report, Bobby Legget of Jackson reported that he had been walking by Jaeger’s residence when Jaeger’s dog entered onto the roadway and bit him. Leggett did have a bite mark on his leg.

Theft — Authorities are investigating a recent case of theft. Daniel Gant of Huntingdon reported to deputies that a chainsaw left in the back of his truck went missing sometime between March 15 and 17.