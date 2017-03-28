Derek Carr Returns To UT-M Football

Named Pass Game Coordinator, Receivers Coach

Courtesy UT-Martin Sports Department

MARTIN (March 21) — The University of Tennessee at Martin football team announced the hiring of former McKenzie Rebel and Skyhawk standout quarterback Derek Carr as the program’s new pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach.

Carr joins the staff after a brief stint as quarterbacks coach at Ohio Valley Conference rival Tennessee Tech during the 2016 campaign.

While assisting on the Golden Eagle staff, Carr oversaw Michael Birdsong who was named a recipient of the Robert Hill Johnson Award – Tech football’s highest honor. Birdsong passed for 2,577 yards while tossing 17 touchdowns.

Prior to his stint at Tennessee Tech, Carr spent two seasons as a graduate assistant coach at Temple assisting with the team’s offense.

Before joining Temple’s staff, Carr spent a season as an offensive graduate assistant at UT Martin, working with the quarterbacks and wide receivers after graduation during the 2013 campaign.

A standout multi-sport athlete at McKenzie High School, Carr, the son of Kenny and Jackie Carr, posted prolific Carr

passing numbers en route to leading the Rebels to its first football state championship appearance his senior season prior to graduating in 2008.

Carr was a three-year captain at UT Martin where he set numerous quarterback records including school marks for career pass attempts (1,110), yards (8,428) and touchdowns (69) along with single-game touchdowns (seven). Carr also holds the record for single-game passing yards (560) and career 300-yard passing performances (10). He also set the NCAA record for passing efficiency in a game at Murray State in 2012, completing 42-of-46 passes for 560 yards and seven touchdowns.

Married to the former Shelly Jones, Carr graduated from UT Martin in 2013 with a degree in university studies.