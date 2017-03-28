Property Transfers

•Russell L. Bush to Raymond J. Moore in District 11.

•Lisa Ann Solinger to Lisa Ann Solinger in Districts 4 and 9.

•Kimberly G. Keel to David A. and Wanda Gail Keel in District 5.

•H. Maclane and Charlotte C. Blair to Kelly and Donna Blair and others in District 11.

•Troy Poff to Kesha Poff in District 3.

•Virgil Steven Coleman and others to H. Wayne and Judy M. Brackeen.

•Jimmie Lee to William Lee in District 22.

•Jimmie Lee to William Lee in District 10.

•Joseph Samuel Stephens to Christopher Adam Kee and others.

•Doris Scott Battle to Mark Tharpe in District 22.

•Kathy Lynn Gentry and others to Larry Bruce Stilts in District 7.

•Simon and Tara Wade to Barbara Ray in District 4.

•Brock & Scott, PLLC to U.S. Bank Trust in District 18.

•Rita Mulina to James Stephen Davis in District 12.

•Billy Wayne and Brian Keith Savage to Paul Thomas Horton in District 4.

•Joseph M. and Ronda Saganski to Todd and Mary Kwiatkowski in District 8.

•Joel J. and Melissa C. Goodrum to Maude Ellan and Tracy Lee Gouge in District 11.