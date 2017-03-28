UT-M Chancellor Carver Speaks to McKenzie Clubs

BY JOEL WASHBURN

MCKENZIE (March 27) — University of Tennessee at Martin Chancellor Keith Carver was the featured speaker at a combined meeting of the McKenzie Rotary Club and McKenzie Lions Club on Monday, March 27. Carver was recently named chancellor of the local university.

The Crockett County native is the 20th chancellor of the university. He has worked in administrative functions in the U.T. system.

Lions Club President Will Rommel welcomed everyone and Lions Member Bob Rutledge introduced Carver.

Carver said he is continuing with visits into area communities to bring UT-Martin to a planned 10 cities, but now has plans to extend the visits to other communities. The community visits are a time to visit with alumni, school officials, and city and county leaders. UT-Martin has suffered seven straight years of declining enrollment, said Carver. That decline is concurrent with population declines in the geographic region.

emphasis on matching students with careers through its Career Development Center. The Center helps students to find internships with alumni or area companies. Students also learn skills in interviewing and resume writing.

Career Tracker software helps students determine career choices by providing some details of careers and the skills needed for those careers, and a personality profile of the student to better determine if the student’s personality is well matched with the mandates of the career.

UT-Martin is a great value and provides classrooms with a small number of students. Eighty percent of the classrooms have fewer than 30 students, said the chancellor. There are approximately 7,000 students on campus.

Tennessee’s Drive to 55 provides free tuition to community colleges and technology schools. Once those students complete their studies at a community college, UT-Martin works to provide courses of study for those students to attain a bachelor’s degree. One way to assure success is through appropriate articulation agreements with the schools offering associate’s degrees, said Carver.

The chancellor said he is looking forward to working the Bethel University and its president, Walter Butler.