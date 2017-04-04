Carroll County General Sessions

The following case was bound over to the Grand Jury: Beverly Ann Cole, Tarragon Street, Milan: driving while license revoked-second or subsequent, meth-manufacture, deliver, sell, possess with intent, Schedule IV drugs-manufacture. Deliver, sell, possess-SOL, simple possessions / casual exchange, schedule II drugs: cocaine-.5 grams or greater, possession unlawful paraphernalia- attempt.

The following cases were disposed: Darrain A. Allen, Elm Street, McKenzie: theft (up to $1,000)-sentenced to serve 11 months and 29 days, suspended except 48 hours, $5.75 restitution, supervised probation for 11 months and 27 days, sentence may be served on weekends.

Brandy Bailey, Woodlawn Avenue, Huntingdon: worthless checks-up to $500-dismissed.

Brandon L. Baker, Wood Cemetery Lane, Jackson: joyriding-unauthorized use auto / other vehicles- fined $250, sentenced to serve 11 months and 29 days, suspended except for 15 days, unsupervised probation for 11 months and 14 days.

Regina C. Bryant, Enon Church Road, McKenzie: theft (up to $1,000)-restitution to be paid in full, no contact with Pockets, no fine and cost on guilty plea, 11 months and 29 days unsupervised probation.

Timothy Cook, Allen Trailer Park, McKenzie: public intoxication-$ 50 fine and cost on guilty plea.

Jacob Paul Drinkard, Leach Road, Huntingdon: driving while license suspended-second or subsequent- dismissed. Financial responsibility law-dismissed. Light law-motor vehicle-dismissed.

David Elroy Dykes, Westover Road, McKenzie: probation violation- dismissed.

Lathan Rantrell Gilbreath, Pate Road, Huntingdon: driving while license suspended-dismissed, cost to defendant, driver has driver license.

Jack James Glisson II, North Ury Street, Union City: driving while license suspended-dismissed.

Jon Christopher Jameton, Spring Dust Lane, Spring, Texas: theft (up to $1,000)-sentenced to serve 11 months and 29 days suspended except 48 hours, restitution of $175,39 to Walmart, no contact with Walmart, unsupervised probation for 11 months and 27 days.

Gregory J. Mashburn, County Line Road, Wildersville: driving while license revoked-second or subsequent-$250 fine, 10 days to serve, report May 8, 2017 at 8:00 a.m., 11 months and 19 days unsupervised probation.

Melissa D. Morris, Pleasant Grove Road, Springville: theft (up to $1,000)-sentenced to serve 11 months and 29 days suspended except 48 hours $38 restitution, no contact with Dollar General, unsupervised probation for 11 months and 27 days, sentence may be served on weekends.

Leslie C. Nash, Highway 51 Bypass, Dyersburg: failure to appear- misdemeanor-sentenced to serve 30 days, consecutive to 10 days Carroll County sentence.

Joel M. Oyebi, Dardey Road, McKenzie: aggravated criminal trespassing other than habitat, hospital, school-fined $100, sentenced to serve 10 days. Driving while license revoked-fined $100, sentenced to 6 months suspended. Simple possession / casual exchange-fined $250. Possession unlawful drug paraphernalia-attempt- dismissed. Jennifer Lynne Stroud, Baker Road, Huntingdon: driving while license suspended-sentence entered. Speeding-dismissed. Financial responsibility law-dismissed. Seatbelt-18 and older-dismissed. Registration certificate must be carried-dismissed.

Shaun Allen Uhrick, Melton Road, Camden: driving while license canceled-$150 fine and cost on guilty plea, time served, 5 months and 29 days unsupervised probation. Seatbelt-18 and under-dismissed. Display of registration plates-dismissed. Financial responsibility law-dismissed. Registration law-dismissed.

Charles Lynn Warren Jr, Koty Lane, Camden: driving while license revoked-$100 fine, sentenced to serve 6 months, time served, unsupervised probation for 6 months. Seatbelt-18 and older-dismissed. Financial responsibility law-dismissed.

Nicole Lynn Will, Hilliard Road, McKenzie: theft (up to $1,000)-$100 fine, 48 hours to serve, report May 5, 2017 at 8:00 p.m., restitution to Walmart of $34.26, no contact with Walmart, 11 months and 27 days supervised probation.

Jonte Thomas Willis: assault- physical contact-sentenced to 11 months and 29 days, suspended, time served, supervised probation for 11 months and 29 days, no contact with victim, complete anger management, vacate premises within 24 hours.

Gabrielle Marie Zizzi, Maple Street, Cross Plains: driving while license suspended-dismissed-cost to defendant. Speeding-dismissed.

Terry Paul Cahill, Ellis Road, Milan: failure to appear-misdemeanor- no fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 30 days, 10 months and 29 days supervised probation.

Michael R. Chappell, Shafter Road, Greenfield: driver license to be carried and exhibited-$560 fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 2 days.

Tonyka T. Clark, Forest Avenue, McKenzie: probation violation-no fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 90 days. Failure to appear on citation-no fine and cost on guilty plea, 11 months and 29 days supervised probation. Aggravated criminal trespass other than habitation, hospital, school-no fine and cost on guilty plea as to count one, 11 months and 29 days supervised probation, no fine and cost as to count two, 6 months supervised probation. Resist stop, arrest, search (no weapon)-no fine and cost on guilty plea to count one, 11 months and 29 days supervised probation, no fine and cost as to count two, 6 months supervised probation.

Anthony Cole, Green Oak Drive, Huntingdon: probation violation- dismissed.

Cassidy Jerica Cozart, Church Street, McLemoresville: theft of merchandise-up to $1,000-restitution to be paid in full, no contact with Dollar General, no fine and cost on deferred probation until March 16, 2018.

Heather Lachelle Farlow, Bethel Church Road, Camden: theft (up to $1,000)-restitution to be paid in full, no contact with Dollar General- Bruceton, no fine and cost on guilty plea, 11 months and 29 days supervised probation.

Gregory Harris, Caldwell Street, McKenzie: probation violation-dismissed.

Michael J. Hugueley, Decaturville: meth-possess or casual exchange-$ 750 fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 30 days, 10 months and 29 days supervised probation. Schedule VI drugs-attempt-$250 fine and cost on guilty plea, 11 months and 29 days supervised probation. Possession unlawful drug paraphernalia-attempt-dismissed. Driving while license canceled- second or subsequent-no fine and cost on guilty plea, 5 months and 29 days supervised probation.

Maurice Lawrence, Forrest Avenue, McKenzie: theft (up to $1,000)-restitution to be paid in full, no contact with Dollar General, no fine and cost on guilty plea, time served, 11 months and 29 days supervised probation.

Raymond Earl Lockett, Booker Street, McKenzie: failure to appear- misdemeanor-no fine and cost on guilty plea, time served. Driving while license suspended-dismissed. Financial responsibility law-sentence entered.

Daniel Myers, Highway 79 Lane, Atwood: destruction and tampering with governmental records-no fine and cost on guilty plea, 6 months sentence, to serve 10 days, supervised probation until cost in paid and time served.

Jack Dennis Parker Jr, Walnut Avenue, McKenzie: theft (up to $1,000)-dismissed. Aggravated criminal trespassing other than habitat, hospital, school-no fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 10 days. Failure to appear-misdemeanor- dismissed. Failure to appear on citation-$100 fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 10 days.

Latral Devon Perdue, Butler School Road, Bruceton: domestic assault-no contact in effect except for child visitation, no fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 10 days, 11 months and 19 days supervised probation.

Joseph Sifrit, Broad Street, Hollow Rock: meth-possess or casual exchange-dismissed. Unlawful drug paraphernalia-attempt-$150 fine and cost on guilty plea, time served, 11 months and 28 days unsupervised probation. Driver license to be carried and exhibited-$ 50 fine and cost, time served. Registration expired-dismissed.

Shaun Allen Uhrick, Melton Road, Camden: driving while license revoked-dismissed. Simple possession / casual exchange-$250 fine and cost on guilty plea, time served. Possession unlawful drug paraphernalia-attempt-dismissed. Seatbelt-18 and older / two countsboth counts dismissed. Driving while license canceled-$150 fine and cost on guilty plea, time served, 5 months and 29 days unsupervised probation. Display of registration plates-dismissed. Financial responsibility law-dismissed. Registration law-dismissed. Meth-possess or casual exchange-dismissed. Unlawful drug paraphernalia-attempt-$150 fine and cost on guilty plea, time served.

Tabatha Elese Ward, Terry Road, Lavinia: meth-manufacture, deliver, sell, possess with intent-drug free zone-dismissed. Unlawful exposure with intent to cause emotional distress-$750 fine and cost on guilty plea, time served, 11 months and 29 days unsupervised probation. Schedule IV drugs: manufacture, deliver, sell, possess-dismissed. Schedule VI drugs: manufacture, deliver, sell, possess-dismissed. Possess firearm with intent to go armed-dangerous felony-dismissed.

Lara S. Weakley, Bobbitt Road, Bruceton: domestic assault-dismissed.

Jerrod Sanchez Williams, Park Street, McKenzie: false imprisonment- attempt-no contact with Sarah Bailey, anger management class, no fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 60 days, 9 months and 29 days supervised probation. Aggravated assault-domestic- dismissed. Domestic assault / two counts. Count one-dismissed. Count two-no contact with Sarah Bailey, anger management class, no fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 60 days, 9 months and 29 days supervised probation. Simple possession / casual exchange-restitution to be paid in full, $1,500 fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 60 days, 9 months and 29 days supervised probation. Schedule VI drugs: manufacture, deliver, sell, possess-dismissed.

Germial Isiah Willis, Cheatham Street, Bruceton: reckless endangerment- no weapon involved-attend anger management, no fine and cost on deferred probation, to serve 10 days.