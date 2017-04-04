City Begins Budget Process

McKenzie city officials began the annual budget-making process on Monday, April 3. During three work sessions with department supervisors, the mayor and council will hear the wants and needs of each department. The new fiscal year budget begins July 1, 2017.

On Monday, The Banner sat in the workshops for the Street Department and the Police Department. Johnny Mercer, supervisor of the Street Department explained as the expenses for each of the budget categories was discussed. He said the department saved money by performing some of their own repairs and explained why the heating expense increase as the city’s oil-burning heater was used less, forcing the garage to be heated with natural gas. The shop has a burner for used motor oil, however, Mercer said much of the motor oil today is synthetic and doesn’t work as well because of its higher flash point. He noted he can mix diesel fuel with synthetic oil to make it burn at a lower temperature.

The city discussed allocating funds for paving city streets, depending on how local and state grant funds can be allocated.

Mercer said the LED lighting installed on University Drive is failing and needs replacing. There are no replacement parts for the light fixtures, said Mercer. The city can purchase replacement fixtures for approximately $500 each. He also recommended selling the pavement repair machine, because it is ineffective. The machine is approximately 11 years old.

During discussions about the Police Department budget, Chief Moates said the department has five full-time dispatchers and has one full-time position available. That position can be filled once state-mandated training is available in June. He said the law enforcement patrol staff has also had a shortage of certified officers. Much of last year, the department was short two to three certified officers, which created some overtime situations for the force. One of the biggest challenges of operating a police officer is the required training for dispatchers and patrolmen, said Moates. They have to receive the mandatory training, which requires time away from their shifts. For instance, he said he is sending two officers to twoday training for certification to conduct driving school, for those offenders who choose to attend the four-hour school instead of a speeding citation adversely affecting their automobile insurance premiums.

Additional department supervisors will present their budgets at noon on Wednesday, April 5 and Thursday, April 6 at the McKenzie Municipal Complex.