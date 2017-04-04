Huntingdon Police Reports

Assault — A Huntingdon man was arrested March 26 following an incident at a local hospital. Investigator Joey Hedge charged Bobby D. Jenkins, 45, with domestic assault. According to Hedge’s report, officers were dispatched to Baptist Memorial Hospital in regard to a domestic problem. Jenkins had been in an argument with a woman at the hospital. She told officers that Jenkins had made threats toward her and made her fear for her safety. Jenkins had a prior domestic charge that occurred with the same woman.

Drug Possession — A Huntingdon man was arrested during a March 25 traffic stop. Sergeant Chris Cole charged Christopher Medlock, 28, with simple possession schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while revoked, and violation of registration. According to Cole’s report, Medlock was stopped for driving a vehicle with tags registered to another vehicle. A check of Medlock’s driver’s license showed it to be revoked unless he was operating a vehicle with an interlock ignition device, which he was not. When Medlock was asked to step out of the vehicle, an open beer can fell out of the vehicle. After receiving consent to search the vehicle, officers found plastic baggies, digital scales, a glass pipe, and a small baggie containing methamphetamine.

Drug Possession — A Huntingdon woman was cited into court during a March 24 traffic stop. Patrolman Brian Bennett charged Kimberly Clark, 31, with simple possession schedule VI, lights required on a motor vehicle, and unlawful drug paraphernalia. According to Bennett’s report, Clark was stopped for having a tail light out. Clark gave Bennett permission to search the vehicle, and he found a glass pipe containing marijuana and baggies in her purse.

Theft — A Camden woman and a Bruceton man were cited into court March 21 for allegedly trying to steal items from a local department store. Investigator Joey Hedge charged Teri F. Jennings, 41, of Camden with theft under $1,000 and Shannon R. Butler of 1070 Hebron Church Road with theft under $1,000. According to Hedge’s report, Walmart security contacted officers in reference to shoplifters. Jennings and Butler had allegedly used the self-check out to avoid paying for several things. Jennings also had two flashlights in her purse.

Theft — A McKenzie woman was cited into court March 24 for allegedly trying to steal items from a local department store. Sergeant Chris Cole charged Nicole Lynn Will, 38, with theft under $1,000. According to Cole’s report, officers were dispatched to Walmart in regard to a shoplifter. Store security had allegedly caught Will intentionally not scanning items at the self-checkout. Officers also found that she had removed the tags from the jacket she was wearing without paying for it.

Theft — A Texas man was arrested March 28 for allegedly stealing from a local department store. Patrolman Randy Kelley charged Jon Christopher Jameton, 29, of Spring, Texas with theft under $1,000. According to Kelley’s report, Jameton took $175.39 worth of items from Walmart without paying.

Failure to Appear — A Huntingdon woman was arrested March 25 for allegedly violating a court order. Patrolman Randy Kelley charged Sarah M. Rumley, 22, with contempt of court-violation order granting bail and failure to appear. According to Kelley’s report, Rumley had an active order granting bail for domestic assault against a Huntingdon man, but was found at the same residence he was in, which is contempt of court.

Theft — A McKenzie man was arrested March 24 for allegedly shoplifting at a local department store. Patrolman Randy Kelley charged Jonathan Ray Chittenden, 36, with theft under $1,000. According to Kelley’s report, Chittenden took several items from Walmart without paying.

Driving on Revoked License

— A Wildersville man was arrested during a March 22 traffic stop. Lieutenant Angie Barker charged Gregory Mashburn, 61, with driving on a revoked license #4. According to Barker’s report, officers received reports of a truck swerving on the road. When the truck was stopped by officers, he told officers he was tired. Mashburn, who was the driver, did not have a license with him, and a computer check of his name came back with his license being revoked.