McKenzie Police Reports

Public intoxication — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Brandon Leek, on March 30 at approximately 11:18 p.m., the officer was patrolling Forrest Avenue when he observed a man lying on the sidewalk and almost in the street. Upon stopping his patrol vehicle to check on the man, identified as Thomas Earl Winslow, 54, Garland Street, McKenzie, the man stated that he had been assaulted. After observing Winslow’s glassy eyes smelling the strong smell of alcoholic beverage coming from Winslow, the officer determined that the man fell, gashing his left forehead and scraping his chin as he did so. McKenzie Emergency Medical Services was called to evaluate Winslow’s condition. The report noted that an unopened beer was observed in Winslow’s front right pants pocket.

Vandalism — According to a report filed by MPD Sergeant Jeff Winberry, on March 30, the officer responded to a call stating vandalism had occurred at the Auto Clinic located on Highland Drive. The call stated damage had occurred to a vehicle parked at the business that was scheduled for repair service. Upon arrival, the officer observed a broken window on the driver’s side of a 1991 Isuzu pickup truck and was told by a store employee that he observed the broken window when he went to drive the vehicle into the shop for repairs at approximately 9:40 a.m. The employee stated the window of the vehicle belonging to James S. Todd, 39, Blaylock Store Road, McKenzie was intact the night before at shop closing time and that the owner was notified when the damage was discovered. The report noted that the driver side door was locked and the vehicle did not appear to have been rummaged through and no visible prints were observed on the vehicle. The Auto Clinic advised Todd that they would replace his window.

During on suspended / revoked license, one-way street usage violation, unlawful possession of a weapon — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Cody Coleman, on April 2 at approximately 1:55 a.m., the officer was employing radar on Stonewall Avenue when he observed a red-colored, 2005 Ford Mustang traveling down Woodrow Avenue in the wrong direction. Upon stopping the vehicle on Cherry Avenue, a computer check of the license of driver Marcus Montrel Jackson, 23, Hodges Street, Memphis revealed they were suspended for failure to pay fines in Memphis City Court on July 25, 2013. The report further noted that Jackson had three prior driving while suspended offenses. Responding to the officer’s asking if any weapons were inside the vehicle, Jackson said he had a pair of brass knuckles with a taser attached to them. Jackson was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, placed under arrest for the listed offenses and transported to Carroll County Jail.

Driving on suspended / revoked license, muffler law violation — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Austin Jones, on April 2 at approximately 2:15 a.m., the officer, while conducting a traffic stop with MPD Patrolman Cody Coleman, observed a red-colored, 2007 Ford Mustang crossing from Stonewall Avenue to Cherry Avenue and emitted a very loud exhaust noise large after it was out of sight. Finding the vehicle in the rear parking lot of Heritage Hall on Bethel Court, the officer received the license of the driver identified as William Cole Patterson, 19, Greenpark Cove, Jackson. A computer check of Patterson’s license revealed that they were suspended out of Carroll County General Sessions Court for failure to pay fines / costs. Patterson was then charged with the listed offenses.

Criminal trespass — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Kyle Beauchamp, on April 1 at approximately 8:27 p.m., MPD received a call from an alarm company stating that a burglar alarm had activated on the backdoor of AutoZone. The officer, accompanied by MPD Patrolmen Cody Coleman and Austin Jones, responded to the scene. Upon arrival the officer checked the back store of the store and found it to be secure. Turning the corner, the officer observed a man dressed in shorts and tennis shoes holding a tee-shirt in his hands while seated on the ground behind a dumpster near the store. After observing that the man, identified as Steven T. Hobock, 32, Couchville Pike, Mount Juliet, was sweating and breathing heavily, the officer handcuffed and placed the person of interest in the patrol vehicle. The store manager arrived and a search of the building revealed nothing was out of place. Patrolman Coleman, upon reviewing store surveillance video footage, determined that the man came close to the building but never touched the structure. After reading Hobock his Miranda rights, the officer asked him what he was doing and where he was going. Hobock stated that he is currently homeless and that some friends had dropped him off in the parking lot of AutoZone. After entering the store during business hours, Hobock said he saw an abandoned building next to the store and entered the building to sleep. At that time, the AutoZone security alarm activated. He stated that he ran out of the building in fear and waited on the police to arrive. After Hobock told the officer he did not have permission to enter the abandoned building, the officer arrested the defendant and transported him to Carroll County Jail where he was assigned a $1,000 bond.

Driving on suspended / revoked license, simple possession or casual exchange — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Austin Jones, on March 31 at approximately 7:58 p.m., the officer was dispatched to Maverick Store to respond to a man having passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle in front of the store for about one hour. After observing a brown-colored, 1988 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck registered to James Adkisson, Highway 79, Trezevant, the officer made contact with the driver, identified as Christopher L. Williamson Jr, 34, Highway 79, Trezevant. A computer check of the subject’s license revealed they were suspended out of Carroll County General Sessions Court for driving on canceled. After conducting field sobriety testing to determine if Williamson was capable of driving, the officer placed the subject into custody. A search of William’s clothing revealed a small plastic bag in his right front pocket containing a green leafy substance recognized as marijuana.

Driving on suspended / revoked license, driving on roadways marked with traffic lanes — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Cody Coleman, on April 1 at approximately 12:23 a.m., the officer was patrolling on Forrest Avenue when he observed a brown-colored, 1988 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck registered to James Adkisson, Highway 79, Trezevant cross the center line. At that time, the officer stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Forrest Avenue and Allen Street. As the vehicle stopped, two men exited the passenger side of the vehicle and were instructed to re-enter the vehicle. At that time, MPD Sergeant Trey Beauchamp arrived on the scene and also instructed the men to re-enter the vehicle. Both men complied with the requests. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer identified via identification cards the driver, Christopher L. Williamson Jr, 34, Highway 79, Trezevant, and passenger, Timothy L. Gilbert, 51, Florida Court, McKenzie. A computer check by dispatch revealed that Gilbert had an active warrant for violation of probation out of Carroll County. The report noted that Williamson had been arrested only a few hours earlier in the same vehicle for driving on suspended #2. Both men were placed under arrest and transported to Carroll County Jail. The vehicle was transported from the scene by D& D Wrecker Service of McKenzie.