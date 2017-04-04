Property Transfers

•Jack W. Ford to James S. Koffman in District 11.

•John R. and Karen B. Hall to Jason D. and Kelli C. Postlethwait in District 11.

•Donald L. Perkins to Barry L. Travis in District 3.

•Yancy Maverick Derringer to Charlene Derringer in District 11.

•Ralph Joseph and Maryann Terese Peischl to Ralph J. and Maryann T. Peischl.

•Jesse and Rachel Alexander to Taylor and Matthew Johnson.

•David McLaughlin to Donald R. and Haixa W. Wood in District 6.

•William W. and Gertie M. Dunn to Shalane and Justin Malone in District 7.

•John G. and Janet L. Clark to Michael Heidelberg in District 6.

•Laura J. Roberts to Jason T. Roberts in District 4.

•Teresa Ann Davis to Pamela R. Moss and others in District 11.

•Linda Summers to Doug Hilliard in District 9.

•Douglas Glen Hilliard to Douglas Glen and Theresa L. Hilliard in District 4.

•Sylvia Newman to Anthony C. Newman in District 2.

•Sylvia G. Newman to Anthony C. Newman in District 8.

•Sylvia Newman to Anthony C. Newman in District 8.

•Ray E. Hayes to Carolyn Sallustio in District 10.

•Alex R. Jowers to Alex R. and Karen Jowers in District 13.

•Michael and Barbara Hayes to Jason W. and Holly A. Arnold in District 9.

•Karen P. Fuchs and James C. Cook to Dale V. and Malinda C. Mathis in District 11.

•Lindsey M. Hilliard and Richard Barker to William J. and Katherine R. Wilson in District 16.

•Patrina Kay Cox to Jeffery E. Cox in District 6.

•Carroll County Mayor Kenny McBride to Joy Stacey in District 2.

•James Smith to James D. and Elizabeth F. Daniel.

•Beulah Ognibene to Stephen Ray Berryman in District 4.

•Benny J. Jackson to James K. and Linda S. Bryant in District 4.

•Jason W. and Holly A. Arnold to Michael L. and Barbara M. Hayes in District 4.

•Betty Diane Walters to Charles H. Walters in District 11.