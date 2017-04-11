CALENDAR

High School Art Contest

Carroll Arts is sponsoring the annual Carroll County Art Contest Friday, April 21 at Carroll Bank & Trust in Huntingdon. Artwork will be on display the week of April 17-21, with judging at 3 p.m. Friday. An awards ceremony is at 4 p.m., with a reception hosted by Carroll Bank & Trust.

VFW Post 4939 Easter Egg Hunt

The VFW Post 4939 Easter Egg Hunt is April 15, 11 a.m. for children up to 12 years old. Come join us for the fun and food.

Enon Missionary Baptist Church Spring Revival

Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 13025 Highway 79 South in McKenzie, invites everyone to Spring Revival with Bro. Tony Michaels from Jolly Springs Baptist Church. He will preach during the morning hour of 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 9. The Sunday night service will be at 6 p.m. and go through Friday night, April 14, with services at 7 p.m. the rest of the week.

McKenzie School Board Work Session

The McKenzie Special School District Board of Education will conduct a work session Tuesday, April 18 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the capital planning for the 2017-18 fiscal year.

Ribbon-Cuttings in McLemoresville

Rogers Hydrant Service, Inc. and Wilson Heating & Air Conditioning, located at 90 Industrial Lane (Suites A and B, respectively) in McLemoresville will each hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, April 13, beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Carroll County Election Commission to Meet

The Carroll County Election Commission meets Tuesday, April 18 at 6:30 p.m. in the Carroll County Election Office. The agenda includes the signing of reappointment oaths by members, selection of a chairman and secretary, approval of the 2017-18 budget and the New Voter Registration Inspection Report. Anyone wishing to address the commission should call 731-986-1698 to be placed on the agenda.

Upcoming West Carroll Primary Events

Tuesday, April 11, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. — Pre-K/Kindergarten Registration Thursday, April 13 — Students dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

Friday, April 14 — Holiday (No School) April 17-21 — STAR testing (Parents be aware of attendance) Tuesday, April 18, 5-7 p.m. — Family Literacy Night Friday, April 21 — Progress Reports

Office on Aging Trip to Nashville

The Carroll County Office On Aging will travel to Nashville for a tour of the historic RCA Studio B and the Country Music Hall of Fame. The date is April 27 at a cost of $87.00 per person with a Dutchtreat lunch. To register or receive more information, phone 731-9861985. Payment is due by April 13.

Cancer Bake Auction

Carroll County Relay For Life's Cancer Bake Auction is Monday, April 10 through Friday, April 14 at McKenzie Church of Christ. Drop off is from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. daily, and the auction is from 1-4 p.m. Listen to the auction at WHDM Radio 1440 AM; call to bid at 731-358-0800, 731-358-1129 or 731-358-3852.

McKenzie Design Review Commission to Meet

McKenzie Design Review Commission meets April 12, 2017, 3 p.m. at McKenzie City Hall. The meeting will follow the 3 p.m. meeting of the McKenzie Planning Commission.

The subject of the called meeting is to review newly proposed plans by: pb2ae architecture + engineering, inc. for the Family Dollar building on Highland Drive.

T.A.R.P. Shoe Collection Fundraiser

T.A.R.P. (Training, Advocacy, Referral, Peer Support Transitions) Center for independent living is collecting new and gently used shoes in good condition as a fundraising effort for direct assistance to people with disabilities in our community. This assistance may be a ramp, assistive technology, durable medical equipment of communicative devices. The community is being asked to help fund this important social enterprise. T.A.R.P Center will be collecting shoes until June 1 with a goal of collecting 3,000 pairs of shoes. T.A.R.P. Center is located at 1027 Mineral Wells Avenue, Suite 3, Paris. For more information, call 1-731-644-0026.

Bruceton in May Festival

The sixteenth annual Bruceton in May Festival is fast approaching. Make your plans to attend May 13th for food, entertainment, train rides, games, petting zoo, dogshowandmuchmore. Spend the day then relax and enjoy the sounds of the Paula Bridges Band at 5p.m. Formoreinformation call city hall at 731-586-2401.

Cancer – Thriving, Surviving Workshop

If you or someone you love is enduring cancer or has survived cancer, join an evidenced-based cancer, thriving and surviving workshop, facilitated by Gwen Joyner, UT Extension agent, trained by Stanford University instructors. The classes are April 3, 10, 17, and 24 at 9 a.m. at the Carroll County Office on Aging in the county’s office complex, High Street, Huntingdon. Phone 986-1985 to register.

AA Meetings at McKenzie Hospital

McKenzie Regional Hospital is sponsoring Alcoholic Anonymous on Sundays, 8-9 and Wednesdays, 8-9. For information, phone Robert H. at 731-418-2772 or George P. at 731-418-2243.

Blast Out Hunger

McKenzie FFA presents Blast Out Hunger Thursday, April 20 at the Carroll County Shooting Sports Park at 680 McAdoo Cemetery Lane, Huntingdon. Entry is $250 per five-person team of $50 per shooter. Twelve teams will start at 9:30 a.m.; another twelve will begin at 1 p.m. This is a multidiscipline shoot, with 25 trap, 25 skeet and 50 sporting clays. Trophies will go to the top three in each division: Women, Men, and Team. There will be a pistol side match with four-person teams (advisor category also) and 40 rounds at $10 per shooter (ammunition provided). A meal, T-shirt and goody bag will be given to each paid shooter. Proceeds benefit Second Harvest and Hunters for the Hungry. For questions or to register, contact Lindsey Parham at 731-571-8809 or parhaml3@mckenzieschools. org.

Duck-Calling Contest

Final Flight Outfitters Inc., located between Martin and Union City on Highway 431 is hosting the U.S. Open Regional, Grand American Regional and Bayou de Chein Regional duck calling contests on Saturday, May 13.

Winners of each regional contest qualify to compete in the annual World Duck Calling Contest held in Stuttgart Arkansas Thanksgiving weekend. Also, Final Flight will be hosting the Tennessee State Duck Calling contest. This contest is only open to Tennessee residents of which the winner will also be qualified for the World Duck Calling Contest. Please call Final Flight Outfitters for contest start times and more information (731) 885-5056.

Baptist Huntingdon Offering Diabetes Prevention Program

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Huntingdon is offering a free diabetes prevention program, Prevent T2, to Tennessee residents who meet certain criteria. It is designed to help those most at risk for diabetes and provides the tools needed to make healthy lifestyle choices. For 16 weeks, participants will meet weekly with program participants for weigh-ins, learn how to make healthier food choices, and exercise at least 150 minutes per week. These lifestyle changes may help participants lose weight, and have proven to reduce the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by 58% in people at high risk. At the end of 16 weeks, you will then meet once a month for the next six months for support and to ensure successful habits take hold. The Diabetes Prevention Program is a part of the Centers of Disease Control and funded by the Tennessee Department of Health Project Diabetes Grant. Sign up today by contacting Cindy Cole, RN, at 731-986-7096 or cindy.cole2@bmhcc.org.

Bethel University Water Aerobics

Bethel University water aerobics is back! Come get in shape and have fun with us Tuesday at noon and Friday at 1:30 p.m. Each one-hour session is $3.

McKenzie- Carroll County United Neighbors

United Neighbors is accepting summer clothing at this time. Please be sure those are clean and in good condition. If the bin is full, please take items to other donation boxes.

Food: crackers, cereal, ravioli, spaghetti noodles, and evaporated milk.

Personal Hygiene: Deodorant, toothpaste and brushes, bar soap and shampoo.

Assistance and shopping are from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, and 9 a.m. until noon on Wednesday. The store is closed Wednesday afternoon and Friday and Saturday and Sunday.

Call 352-0547 with any questions. Donation hours: during store hours. Please no glass or boxes in the bin. Do not leave items outside!