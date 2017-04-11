Huntingdon Police Department Reports

Assault — A Huntingdon man was arrested April 5 following a domestic incident. Patrolman Brian Bennett charged Charles Sadowski, Jr. of 207 East Railroad Avenue with domestic assault. According to Bennett’s report, officers were dispatched to Sadowski’s residence. When they arrived, his girlfriend told officers that she and Sadowski had been arguing when he held her down on the bed, not allowing her to call for help. He then left and took her cell phone. Officers later found Sadowski and arrested him.

Multiple Charges — A Huntingdon woman was arrested April 3 for shoplifting and drug violations. Sergeant Chris Cole charged Carla Lawton, 41, with theft under $1,000 and possession of schedule IV. According to Cole’s report, officers responded to a shoplifting call from Fred’s. Lawton was leaving the store when an alarm went off and she took several items from her purse she had not paid for. When officers searched her purse, they found 20 .5 mg Xanax pills Lawton could not provide a prescription for.

Multiple Charges — A McKenzie man was arrested March 31 for shoplifting and drug violations. Patrolman Brian Bennett charged Christian Workman, 20, with possession of schedule VI, theft under $1000, and unlawful drug paraphernalia. According to Bennett’s report, Wal-Mart store security contacted officers in regards to a shoplifter. Employees told officers Workman had tried to leave the store with a cell phone charger without paying. While searching Workman, Bennett found two bags of marijuana that had a combined weight of 1.7 ounces. After getting consent to search Workman’s vehicle, a grinder was found in the back seat.

Drug Possession — A McKenzie man and Huntingdon woman were arrested March 29 for drug violations. Investigator Joey Hedge charged Adrian M. Nesbitt, 29, of McKenzie with driving on suspended license #1, possession of schedule VI with intent, and possession of drug paraphernalia and Haley Craig, 19, of Huntingdon with possession of schedule VI with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to Hedge’s report, officers stopped Nesbitt in Wal-Mart’s parking lot due to him having a warrant for his arrest. Craig was also in the car. Nesbitt admitted to having an ounce of marijuana. When officers searched the car they found 54 grams of marijuana throughout the car and blunt rollers.

Theft — A Hollow Rock woman was arrested April 2 for allegedly trying to steal items from a local department store. Sergeant Richard Crossno charged Stacey Gossage, 46, with criminal trespassing and theft under $1,000. According to Crossno’s report, officers were dispatched to Wal-Mart in reference to a shoplifter. Store security had spotted Gossage trying to conceal items in her pants. Because she had previous shoplifting charges at Wal-Mart, she was not allowed on the premises at the time of the incident.

Driving While Revoked — A McKenzie man was arrested during an April 1 traffic stop. Patrolman Brian Bennett charged Christopher Curtright, 26, with driving while revoked #3 and lights required on a motor vehicle. According to Bennett’s report, Curtright was stopped while driving for having a broken taillight. A computer check of his license showed it to be revoked.

Driving While Suspended — A Gibson County man was arrested during an April 2 traffic stop. Sergeant Brad Allen charged Brandon Gerrod Conley, 35, of Milan with driving while suspended #1 and speeding. According to Allen’s report, Conley was stopped for speeding on Highway 22 and was only able to provide a Tennessee ID card. A computer check of Conley’s ID showed that his license was suspended.