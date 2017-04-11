McKenzie Police Reports

Theft — According to a report filed by MPD Sergeant Jeff Winberry, on April 4, Ricky Price, Triangle Circle, McKenzie advised that a Whirlpool air conditioner valued at $350 from his rental property located at Mulberry Street. Price said he saw the air conditioner on April 2. A neighbor told the officer that she had not observed or heard anyone around the property.

Violation of probation / three counts — According to a report filed by MPD Sergeant Trey Boucher, on April 4 at approximately 6:15 p.m., Gabriel A. Hillsman, 40, Highway 77, Huntingdon was located at Little General Convenience Store seated in a black-colored, 2006 Kia Rio registered to Destiny Pritchett of Lavinia.. Having prior knowledge that Hillsman had several active warrants for probation violations in Carroll County and Henry County and a joyriding violation out of Gibson County, the officer arrested Hillsman who was held without bond.

Domestic assault / two counts — According to a report filed by MPD Sergeant Trey Boucher, on April 4 the officer responded to a residence located on West End Avenue at approximately 10:18 p.m. and was informed by Amanda Hall, same address listed, that her father, identified as Danny L. Hall, 73, same address listed, had allegedly pushed her down to the ground and kicked her in the right knee. After observing Ms. Hall’s injuring prior to her being transported by ambulance to McKenzie Regional Hospital, the officer spoke to her sister, identified as Sheila E. Belcher, same address listed, who stated that as she attempted to intervene in the struggle, Mr. Hall pushed her into a door facing, injuring her back. Belcher was transported by private vehicle to McKenzie Regional Hospital as Mr. Hall was arrested for the listed offenses and transports to Carroll County Jail with total bond set at $10,000.

Domestic assault — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Billy King, on April 3, the officer responded to a call from a residence located on East Walnut Avenue. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with Jack Parker, same address listed, who stated that he had been injured during a physical altercation with his uncle, identified as Mike Chesser, 55, same address listed. Jack Parker Jr. said his uncle had choked him from behind after he attempted to stop his uncle from allegedly cursing his mother. The reported noted that Mike Chesser was arrested for the listed offense and transported to Carroll County Jail.

Identity theft — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Jasmin Burgess, on April 5, James Geyler, 74, Paris Street, McKenzie came to MPD to file a report that his identity information had been stolen. Geyler stated to the officer that he had received a letter stating that he owed Verizon $187.34. Geyler said he had never had an account with Verizon and that someone had stolen his identity information and set up the account. Then report noted that the account was opened several years prior at the McKenzie Verizon location but no information could be retrieved due to the store not having files dating back to that time.

Disorderly conduct — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Kyle Beauchamp, on April 4 at approximately 8:13 p.m., the officer, accompanied by MPD Patrolman Cody Coleman, responded to a disturbance call at Linda’s Uptown Pizza located at South Main Street in McKenzie. During the investigation, it was determined that an argument had started in the main dining area of the business between an employee, identified as Joshua C. Pearson, 23, Florida Avenue, McKenzie, and store owner Linda Billings, Little Benton Road, Mansfield and her husband, Kevin Billings and escalated to the point of disrupting business and disturbing customers. The report noted that after being asked to leave the business, Pearson exited to the parking lot where he began yelling at customers arriving to not spend their money at the store. After interviewing witnesses, store staff members, and reviewing store security footage, Pearson was cited into Carroll County General Sessions Court for the listed offense and was banned from returning to the business by the store owner.

Domestic assault — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Brandon Leek, on April 6 at 2:36 p.m., the officer responded to a residence located on North Stonewall Street relative to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, the officer was informed by Heather M. Creasy, 29, same address listed, that she and her husband, identified as Jason William Creasy, 37, same address listed, started arguing over a woman that Mr. Creasy was occupying a shed with on their property. She stated that when Mr. Creasy entered the home through the locked back door, he allegedly yelled at her before locking his arms around her and lifting her off the ground against her will. Ms. Creasy said that after freeing herself from her husband’s grasp, she hit him in the side with a frying pan. Mr. Creasy denied knocking a hole in the door while entering the backdoor and that he only put his hands on his wife to control her. Mrs. Creasy was charged with assault-domestic related and Mr. Creasy was charged with domestic assault #2.

Vandalism — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Mark Boaz, on April 7 at approximately 6:14 p.m., Duchess Pinera, Magnolia Avenue, McKenzie called MPD stating that her front door had damages that looked like someone had tried to enter it. The report noted that the door had a small crack above the dead bolt. Ms. Pinera said nothing was missing from the home and that the door was closed when she arrived home. Estimated cost to replace the door was valued at $150. Ms. Pinera requested extra police coverage around her residence.

Domestic assault / three counts — According to a report filed by MPD Sergeant Jeff Winberry, on April 8, the officer responded to a residence located on Walnut Circle regarding a domestic assault. Upon arriving at the scene, the officer spoke with Ashley B. Snead, same address listed, who stated that her husband, identified as Joshua L. Snead, 29, same address listed, pushed her against a wall during an altercation causing marks on her arms, back and thigh area. The report noted that the victim also had a mark under her chin that was caused during the altercation. A second victim, identified as Elizabeth I. Heath, 48, Linden Heights, McKenzie was pushed by Mr. Snead as she attempted to break up the fight. Mr. Snead was arrested for the listed offenses and transported to Carroll County Jail.

Disorderly conduct — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Jeremiah Brooks, on April 9 at approximately 11:28 p.m., the officer was dispatched to Hospital Drive in reference to a patient that had threatened to hurt himself and hospital staff. Upon arrival, the officer witnessed William Kevin Cummings, 52, Linden Street, McKenzie acting in an unruly manner and placed him under arrest. Cummings was placed under arrest and transported to Carroll County Jail for the listed offense with bond set at $250.

Criminal trespass — According to a report filed by MPD Sergeant Jeff Winberry, on April 9, the officer was dispatched to a residence located on Walnut Avenue regarding a person being at a residence that he was not supposed to be at. Upon arrival, the officer observed Jack D. Parker, Jr. 52, Walnut Avenue, McKenzie walking along East Walnut in the vicinity of a stop sign. The officer requested that MPD Patrolman Billy King transport Parker, Jr. to the residence. At that time, the property owner advised that Parker, Jr. entered the home and took items before leaving. Parker Jr. was arrested for the listed offense and transported to Carroll County Jail.