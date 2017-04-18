CALENDAR

MCKENZIE CITY-WIDE YARD SALE

The McKenzie City-Wide Yard Sale is Friday and Saturday, May 5-6. Call 352-2332 or stop by McKenzie City Hall to register your address by May 2 at noon. It is free to register. Maps with all the addresses will be available Thursday, May 4 at McKenzie City Hall. If you have questions, please contact Nancy Jarred at 731-514-8761.

R8186

MCKENZIE INDUSTRIAL BOARD HOSTS OPEN HOUSE

McKenzie Industrial Board is hosting an open house and meet and greet on Friday, April 21, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the historic McKenzie railroad depot, the headquarters of the industrial

R8188

board in downtown McKenzie. Light refreshments will be served. This is an opportunity to meet Frank Tate and family. Frank is the new industrial recruiter for the McKenzie area. He joined McKenzie Industrial Board on March 1 and left similar employment with the state of Kentucky.

Please RSVP to attend by phoning Monica Heath at the office, 731-352-2004 or e-mailing mckenzieindustry@gmail.com.

DOG SPAY, NEUTER VOUCHERS

Carroll County Humane Society will have dog spay/neuter vouchers available Friday, April 21 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the shelter for $30 each.

MCKENZIE SCHOOL BOARD WORK SESSION

The McKenzie Special School District Board of Education will conduct a work session Tuesday, April 18 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the capital planning for the 201718 fiscal year.

BENEFIT FOR MARSHALL CARTER

A benefit for Marshall Carter of Huntingdon is Saturday, April 29, 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Carroll County Civic Center. Entertainment provided by the band “The Captain.” Admission is free. A live and silent auction will be held along with a bake sale. Barbecue plates are available for $10 or hotdog plates for $5.

A2327

Meal tickets are available at the Carroll County Mayor’s Office, 625 High Street, Huntingdon or by phoning 731-986-1936. Donations are accepted.

HIGH SCHOOL ART CONTEST

Carroll Arts is sponsoring the annual Carroll County Art Contest Friday, April 21 at Carroll Bank & Trust in Huntingdon. Artwork will be on display the week of April 17-21, with judging at 3 p.m. Friday. An awards ceremony is at 4 p.m., with a reception hosted by Carroll Bank & Trust.

E911 BOARD TO MEET

Carroll County E911 Board of Directors convene in regular session Tuesday, April 18, 5:30 p.m. in the Conference Room of the Carroll County Office Complex, 625 High Street, Huntingdon.

SENIOR CITIZENS BAND NIGHT WITH THE TRAILBLAZERS

The Senior Citizens Night with the Trailblazers is April 20, 6:00 p.m. at the Carroll County Civic Center. The night begins with a finger food add-a-dish. For more information, phone 731-986-1985.

LIBERTY-ALL CEMETERY CLEANING

The annual cleaning of the Liberty All Cemetery, 2415 Old Stage Road, Huntingdon is Saturday, April 22, beginning at 8:00 a.m. All interested persons are encouraged to bring your own tools.

TEA FOR TWO TO BENEFIT CARL PERKINS CENTER

The Carroll County office of the Carl Perkins Center to Prevent Child Abuse is hosting Tea For Two on Saturday, April 22, 10:00 a.m. to noon in the Huntingdon High School Gymnasium. A $25 ticket admits a party of two. Add $5 for additional children, 12 and under. To reserve seating, phone 731-986-5920. There will be snacks and tea along with crafts for all ages.

REVIVAL AT BLOOMING GROVE METHODIST CHURCH

Revival services are at Blooming Grove United Methodist Church April 23, 24 and 25 at 7 p.m. with Bro. Jackie Fincher as evangelist. There will be an add-a-dish meal on Sunday at 6 p.m. and The Finchers will sing Sunday night. The church is located approximately 4-1/2 miles from McKenzie off Hwy. 124 on Blooming Grove Road. Bro. Alan Trull, pastor, and the congregation invites everyone to attend.

UPCOMING WEST CARROLL PRIMARY EVENTS

April 17-21 — STAR testing (Parents be aware of attendance) Tuesday, April 18, 5-7 p.m. – Family Literacy Night Friday, April 21 — Progress Reports

T.A.R.P. SHOE COLLECTION FUNDRAISER

T.A.R.P. (Training, Advocacy, Referral, Peer Support Transitions) Center for independent living is collecting new and gently used shoes in good condition as a fundraising effort for direct assistance to people with disabilities in our community. This assistance may be a ramp, assistive technology, durable medical equipment of communicative devices. The community is being asked to help fund this important social enterprise. T.A.R.P Center will be collecting shoes until June 1 with a goal of collecting 3,000 pairs of shoes. T.A.R.P. Center is located at 1027 Mineral Wells Avenue, Suite 3, Paris. For more information, call 1-731-6440026.

BRUCETON IN MAY FESTIVAL

The sixteenth annual Bruceton in May Festival is fast approaching. Make your plans to attend May 13 for food, entertainment, train rides, games, petting zoo, dog show and much more. Spend the day then relax and enjoy the sounds of the Paula Bridges Band at 5 p.m. For more information call city hall at 731586-2401.

AA MEETINGS AT MCKENZIE HOSPITAL

McKenzie Regional Hospital is sponsoring Alcoholic Anonymous on Sundays, 8-9 and Wednesdays, 8-9. For information, phone Robert H. at 731-4182772 or George P. at 731-418-2243.

BLAST OUT HUNGER

McKenzie FFA presents Blast Out Hunger Thursday, April 20 at the Carroll County Shooting Sports Park at 680 McAdoo Cemetery Lane, Huntingdon. Entry is $250 per five-person team of $50 per shooter. Twelve teams will start at 9:30 a.m.; another twelve will begin at 1 p.m. This is a multi-discipline shoot, with 25 trap, 25 skeet and 50 sporting clays. Trophies will go to the top three in each division: Women, Men, and Team. There will be a pistol side match with four-person teams (advisor category also) and 40 rounds at $10 per shooter (ammunition provided). A meal, T-shirt and goody bag will be given to each paid shooter. Proceeds benefit Second Harvest and Hunters for the Hungry. For questions or to register, contact Lindsey Parham at 731-571-8809 or parhaml3@mckenzieschools.org.

IRIS RHIZONES FOR SALE

Iris rhizones in many colors are for sale to benefit First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in McKenzie. Call 731-352-3252 around 11:30 a.m. or come by 65 Taylor Road, McKenzie after 5:00 p.m.

BETHEL UNIVERSITY WATER AEROBICS

Bethel University water aerobics is back! Come get in shape and have fun with us Tuesday at noon and Friday at 1:30 p.m. Each one-hour session is $3.

DUCK- CALLING CONTEST

Final Flight Outfitters Inc., located between Martin and Union City on Highway 431 is hosting the U.S. Open Regional, Grand American Regional and Bayou de Chein Regional duck calling contests on Saturday, May 13. Winners of each regional contest qualify to compete in the annual World Duck Calling Contest held in Stuttgart Arkansas Thanksgiving weekend. Also, Final Flight will be hosting the Tennessee State Duck Calling contest. This contest is only open to Tennessee residents of which the winner will also be qualified for the World Duck Calling Contest. Please call Final Flight Outfitters for contest start times and more information (731) 885-5056.

BMH- HUNTINGDON DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAM

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Huntingdon is offering a free diabetes prevention program, Prevent T2, to Tennessee residents who meet certain criteria. It is designed to help those most at risk for diabetes and provides the tools needed to make healthy lifestyle choices. For 16 weeks, participants will meet weekly with program participants for weigh-ins, learn how to make healthier food choices, and exercise at least 150 minutes per week. These lifestyle changes may help participants lose weight, and have proven to reduce the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by 58% in people at high risk. At the end of 16 weeks, you will then meet once a month for the next six months for support and to ensure successful habits take hold. The Diabetes Prevention Program is a part of the Centers of Disease Control and funded by the Tennessee Department of Health Project Diabetes Grant. Sign up today by contacting Cindy Cole, RN, at 731-986-7096 or cindy.cole2@bmhcc.org.

MCKENZIE- CARROLL COUNTY UNITED NEIGHBORS

United Neighbors is accepting summer clothing at this time. Please be sure those are clean and in good condition. If the bin is full, please take items to other donation boxes.

Food: crackers, cereal, ravioli, spaghetti noodles, and evaporated milk.

Personal Hygiene: Deodorant, toothpaste and brushes, bar soap and shampoo.

Assistance and shopping are from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, and 9 a.m. until noon on Wednesday. The store is closed Wednesday afternoon and Friday and Saturday and Sunday.

Call 352-0547 with any questions. Donation hours: during store hours. Please no glass or boxes in the bin. Do not leave items outside!

GRILLED CHICKEN FUNDRAISER FOR GLEASON FIRE DEPARTMENT

The Gleason Fire Department is holding its annual Grilled Chicken Sale Sunday, May 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the fire station. The $6 plate includes a grilled chicken half, baked beans, slaw and bread.

GLEASON FLEA, FARMERS MARKET

The Gleason Flea and Farmers Market has returned and moved to the Gazelle Grounds. The grounds are open each Thursday from 6 a.m. till 12 p.m.

GLEASON ROTARY CLUB BLOOD DRIVE

The Gleason Rotary Club is sponsoring a blood drive at the Gleason First United Methodist Church on May 3 from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

$