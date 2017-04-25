Huntingdon Mustangs Sweep Tigers

In District 13A high school baseball action, the Huntingdon Mustangs, fueled by the pitching of Zach Dodson (5.0 innings, seven strikeouts, no walks, 2 hits, no runs) and RBI production of Elijah Wilkerson (3), Kelby Pearson (2), Hunter Hankins (2), Kyle Lutz and Hunter Ensley at home April 18.

Central was led offensively via a double by Jacob Ervin and single by Dalton Williams.

Tiger hurler Grant Davis struck out three, walked none, and surrendered ten hits and 11 runs in 3 1/3 innings to absorb the loss.

On April 19, Huntingdon traveled to Bruceton and jumped out early to lead 4-1 en route to its dominating, 12-4 win.

Huntingdon outhit Central 13-6.

The Mustangs were led by the RBI production of Ben Clifft (2), Kade Pearson (2), Kyle Lutz (2), Zach Dodson (2) Elijah Wilkerson (1) and Josh Coleman.

Central was led offensively via RBIs by Gage Lowry and Dalton Davis.

Mustang pitcher Hunter Ensley struck out four, walked none, and allowed six hits and four runs in seven innings to claim the win.

Tiger Lawson Boyd struck out none while surrendering nine hits and nine runs in five innings to absorb the loss.

With the two wins, Huntingdon improves to 19-4 as Central fell to 3-12.